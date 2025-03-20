IN PICTURES: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla in court for alleged incitement of July 2021 deadly civil unrest
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla appeared at the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the Durban High Court in Durban on 20 March 2025 on charges of inciting terrorism and public violence in July 2021.
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla arrives at the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court in Durban on 20 March 2025, South Africa. The daughter of the former South African president Jacob Zuma faces terrorism charges over her alleged involvement in the 2021 riots that left more than 300 people dead. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)