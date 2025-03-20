Daily Maverick
IN PICTURES: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla in court for alleged incitement of July 2021 deadly civil unrest

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla appeared at the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the Durban High Court in Durban on 20 March 2025 on charges of inciting terrorism and public violence in July 2021.
Chris-NPA-Zuma Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla arrives at the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court in Durban on 20 March 2025, South Africa. The daughter of the former South African president Jacob Zuma faces terrorism charges over her alleged involvement in the 2021 riots that left more than 300 people dead. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla (Photo: Darren Stewart / Gallo Images)<br>
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla arrives at the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court in Durban on 20 March 2025, South Africa. The daughter of the former South African president Jacob Zuma faces terrorism charges over her alleged involvement in the 2021 riots that left more than 300 people dead. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)
Adv Dali Mpofu at the Durban High Court on March 20, 2025 in Durban, South Africa. The daughter of the former South African President Jacob Zuma faces terrorism charges over her alleged involvement in the 2021 riots that left more than 300 people dead. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Adv Mthunzi Mhaga, NPA spokesperson and Nathi Nhleko, MK party National chairperson at the Durban High Court on March 20, 2025 in Durban, South Africa. The daughter of the former South African President Jacob Zuma faces terrorism charges over her alleged involvement in the 2021 riots that left more than 300 people dead. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Visvin Reddy (centre) was at the Durban High Court on 20 March 2025 to support Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. (Photo: Darren Stewart / Gallo Images)<br>
ADV Dali Mpofu at the Durban High Court on March 20, 2025 in Durban, South Africa. The daughter of the former South African President Jacob Zuma faces terrorism charges over her alleged involvement in the 2021 riots that left more than 300 people dead. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
