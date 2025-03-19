New era for England as Tuchel’s ambitious quest for major silverware begins

Those who were critical of his appointment stopped marginally short of calling Thomas Tuchel’s new role as England men’s head coach as treasonous. Now the German tactician is about to embark on a journey in which his mandate is simple: deliver a major trophy for England.

Tuchel — who is one of the most animated managers on the sidelines — has 18 months to breathe life into a perennially underachieving England national team. Despite possessing the most watched soccer league in the world, England has won just one major trophy: the 1966 Fifa World Cup.

If he succeeds in this tough mission, Tuchel’s stay will almost certainly be extended by the Football Association (FA). The German was confirmed as the successor of Gareth Southgate in October 2024.

Uproar

Despite his vast experience, Tuchel’s appointment to the English national team came with some criticism, particularly from some sectors of the English media. The Daily Mail was particularly scathing, terming Tuchel’s appointment “a dark day for England”.

How could the FA appoint a foreigner to the national team? Not just any foreigner at that, but a German. Why not former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter? Or Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe? But former England and Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes pointed out at the time that no Englishman had a better CV than Tuchel.

Now the German, who officially began his tenure in January 2025, can do his talking via results. Despite being caught up in English nationalism for accepting one of the most attractive jobs in the soccer world, Tuchel has maintained decorum over the past few months.

“We can build this team quickly. Our fans will notice and this will give us the extra boost,” said Tuchel. “The focus is not only on talent and not only on quality, it is what you bring to the group and how you can be a good teammate.”

First squad

Before the Three Lions commencing their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign with clashes against Albania (21 March) and Latvia (24 March), Tuchel named a squad featuring a variety of players.

It included regular stars such as skipper Harry Kane and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, and had recalls for the likes of Chelsea’s Reece James and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa.

Arsenal’s 18-year-old left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly is poised to make his senior international debut as England experience a left-back crisis. Luke Shaw has been injured for months, while Ben Chilwell is still being eased into the Crystal Palace team after being frozen out for months at Chelsea.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Newcastle’s Dan Burn has been rewarded for his consistent displays this season. At 32 years old, the hard-nosed defender is also in line for his international debut.

Thomas Tuchel, England's new head coach. (Photo: Andrew Redington / Getty Images)

Striker Harry Kane worked with Tuchel at Bayern Munich last season. (Photo: Carl Recine / Getty Images)

The inclusion of former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson — who is currently turning out for Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam — was perhaps Tuchel’s most perplexing selection.

The 34-year-old last played for the national team in 2023. Nevertheless, Tuchel says there is method to his madness.

“His career, and the way he plays now and imposes himself at Ajax is just so impressive. He builds on character, personality and energy that he brings to the team,” he said of Henderson.

“For me, Jordan’s call-up is for similar reasons as Dan Burn. They carry these values on their shoulders and they carry their teams. It’s absolutely reliable what they bring in terms of energy, and this is where the focus is also for us to build a strong team and a cohesive team. Jordan is a big piece in that puzzle for us,” said Tuchel.

Another reliable leader Tuchel will be able to call upon is super-striker Kane. The pair worked in tandem at Bayern Munich last season, although it was not a memorable spell as the Bavarians have failed to win any silverware since 2012.

“It’s a pleasure to work with him,” said Tuchel of Kane. “We have a proven goal scorer at the highest level. He has the most caps and he has the most goals, so he sets the records and sets the standards when it comes to that.

“We have a lot of expectations because we know him already. It will be a lot of extra responsibility on his shoulders, but Harry is someone who proves that he can handle it. We’re happy to have him in good shape. It’s a clear choice,” Tuchel said.

Fittingly, Tuchel’s journey to achieving what only one manager (Alf Ramsey) has achieved — winning a major trophy with England — begins at London’s Wembley Stadium.

He will be under immense pressure to hit the ground running. But if anyone can handle the scrutiny, it’s the German tactician. DM