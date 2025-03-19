Long before Trump's refugee offer, young Afrikaners were seasonal farm workers in the US

The people registered on the South African Chamber of Commerce in the USA (Saccusa) website are seeking to make use of President Donald Trump’s executive order offering “resettlement” and “humanitarian aid” to this grouping, which he claimed was being persecuted because they were white and a minority.

“This marks a significant milestone in the process initiated by President Donald J. Trump’s executive order on 7 February 2025, which extends refugee status to Afrikaners and facilitates their resettlement to the US,” said Saccusa president Neil Diamond.

This follows several ping-ponging delegations to the US from South Africa by AfriForum and the DA, prompted by the signing of the “Expropriation Bill” by President Cyril Ramaphosa which set off the dominoes and the dust.

On Wednesday, Dean Macpherson, Democratic Alliance Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure in the GNU, told Parliament that not a single act of expropriation had taken place in the past decade. He was responding to a written question by Rise Mzansi MP, Makashule Gana.

The response by the rest of the country to the mass applications by Afrikaners, as evidenced on social media platforms where there are no boundaries, has been a feeling of betrayal and irritation at the ignorance and bad-mouthing of South Africa.

Sure it is more complex, but we have a right to feel annoyed.

The Great Seasonal Trek

For many years young, keen-to-work, fris Afrikaners have been providing seasonal work across the US, some in work teams who are all paid the minimum agricultural wage of $7.25 (around R132) an hour.

That’s why on a YouTube video for his channel, Boer Amerika, Wihan le Hanie, who has documented his experiences farming in the US, has one colleague looking forlornly at a ghastly hot dog bought at a rock concert in the US for $16. No butter, no nothing, just a sausage covered in ketchup.

Le Hanie begins his first episode on his channel by flinging open the door of a barn on a farm while on H2A visas in the US which reveals inside it farm machines so beautiful, so huge, so shiny and new he opines “Dis nie Limpopo hierdie nie” (This is not Limpopo).

Casper Pretorius, a seasonal farmworker in the US. (Photo: screengrab / YouTube)

H2A visas are valid for 10 months.

Casper Pretorius, of Stellenbosch, who has worked several-month stretches in the US since the age of 19, explains on his