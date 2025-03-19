Eskom announces Stage 2 load shedding without any notice

“While we have made notable progress in our generation recovery efforts, Eskom faced the loss of five generation units before the peak period. Consequently, Stage 2 load shedding was implemented at 18:25 and will remain in effect until 5:00 tomorrow,” said Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena.

“We continue to prioritise planned maintenance to strengthen system reliability ahead of the winter months, while ensuring adherence to environmental and licensing conditions. In light of the ongoing system constraints, we urge the public to use electricity sparingly,” said Mokwena.

Kevin Mileham, Democratic Alliance spokesperson on electricity and energy, said the unannounced return of load shedding is seen as “an emergency act that will bring more economic devastation and will leave families across our country in turmoil tonight”.

“This shows the incontrovertible need for a competitive energy generation market,” said Mileham.

He called for Eskom's “immediate horizontal unbundling to break its monopoly and end its ongoing failure to meet South Africa's electricity needs”.

“South Africa needs new generation capacity to be built now.”

