Eskom announces Stage 2 load shedding without any notice

Eskom implemented Stage 2 load shedding at short notice on Wednesday night, 19 March. Eskom said it would suspend it again at 5am on Thursday, 20 March.
Eskom-Nonku Main option 1 File photo: Complete darkness on Vilakazi street in Soweto due to rolling blackouts of stage 6 loadshedding in 2023. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
By Daily Maverick
19 Mar 2025
“While we have made notable progress in our generation recovery efforts, Eskom faced the loss of five generation units before the peak period. Consequently, Stage 2 load shedding was implemented at 18:25 and will remain in effect until 5:00 tomorrow,” said Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena.

“We continue to prioritise planned maintenance to strengthen system reliability ahead of the winter months, while ensuring adherence to environmental and licensing conditions. In light of the ongoing system constraints, we urge the public to use electricity sparingly,” said Mokwena.

Kevin Mileham, Democratic Alliance spokesperson on electricity and energy, said the unannounced return of load shedding is seen as an emergency act that will bring more economic devastation and will leave families across our country in turmoil tonight.

This shows the incontrovertible need for a competitive energy generation market, said Mileham.

He called for Eskom's immediate horizontal unbundling to break its monopoly and end its ongoing failure to meet South Africa's electricity needs.

South Africa needs new generation capacity to be built now.

Daily Maverick will continue to update this story should the situation change. DM

Comments

kanu sukha Mar 20, 2025, 11:05 AM

Poor Daphne Mokwena ! She must feel like Trump's imbongi who has to defend orange man's (face only.. not the grubby pale hands!) daily lies. She at least had the benefit of being a 'talk' show host before landing the plum role on the ongoing Apprentice show. A show in which many (not all) so-called 'journalists' gladly participate. I doubt if Daphne has the same credential? T's imbongi is apparently 'suing' the other members of that earlier chat show. Hope they respond with the Kinzinger response to orange man with - "bring it on!" .. so that a judge &amp; jury can decide in open court . Never a dull moment .. the 'entertainment' goes on and on !

Mar 20, 2025, 10:22 PM

It's the expansion joints on the boiler tube that fail. These parts (which were specifically designed for the task) and their specs have now been watered down so that anyone can tender. The result is that unsuitable products are now being used (and costing the same as the real thing). This leads to poor fitment and loss of pressure, which is compensated by over-firing the boilers by using more coal than is necessary.

Mar 20, 2025, 10:25 PM

So, lack of technical knowledge and experience, plus unethical suppliers and a crooked buying department are the core problems here. Listen out for "boiler tube leaks" next time Eskom give explanations of faults. I have some interesting photos of Matimba's exploded boiler from yesterday. Contact me, DM. Thanks for the increase to 500 chars. A great improvement.