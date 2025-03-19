Conservationists in shock at death of top SA cheetah scientist Vincent van der Merwe

A Facebook post from Van der Merwe’s family read: “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Vincent van der Merwe, a beloved brother, dedicated conservationist and tireless advocate for cheetah conservation. Vincent sadly took his own life on Sunday, 16 March.”

The 42-year-old conservationist was internationally recognised for his role in cheetah conservation and reintroduction projects in Africa and Asia. He had played a crucial role in facilitating Project Cheetah at India’s Kuno National Park.

According to the Times of India, Van der Merwe’s body was found in the hallway of his apartment building with a head injury, his head having struck the floor. The family Facebook posts indicate it was not an accident.

Vincent van der Merwe (left). (Photo: North West Parks Board)

He was working with the government of Saudi Arabia as manager of its project to reintroduce cheetahs which once thrived there, but became locally extinct more than 50 years ago. Last week, he extended his contract in Saudi for another year.

In 2022, Van der Merwe oversaw the relocation of cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa to India. After much legal wrangling, the introduction was approved by the Supreme Court of India in 2020, then by the Namibian and South African governments.

Read more: Translocation of SA cheetahs to India — ‘there is going to be a lot of heartache and pain’

It soon hit controversy when cheetahs in unfenced Kuno Park began dying for various reasons, others escaping into surrounding villages and farmland.

At the time, Van der Merwe told Daily Maverick that relocation was important because South Africa had a surplus of cheetahs.

“We would have to euthanise or contracept them, neither of which is optimal. So relocating is a good idea.”

“There are definitely a lot of ambitious people involved enjoying the media attention,” he added, “but it’s also been a dream for many high-profile Indian conservationists.”

He had no illusions about the difficulty of the relocation.

“It’s gonna be one hell of an uphill battle, there are going to be massive losses initially. But, you know, we’ll learn. We hope that within 10 years we could have some form of population growth in India, but certainly, within the first 10 years of this project, there is going to be a lot of heartache and pain.”

As the cheetah metapopulation coordinator for Endangered Wildlife Trust, Van der Merwe monitored a database of cheetah populations on 68 reserves and national parks across southern Africa. His work was funded by the National Geographic Society.

“Vincent was the cheetah’s best friend and he was my best friend, too,” said Dr Nejat Jimmy Seid, a veterinarian and species expert from Somaliland working with Vincent in Saudi Arabia. “He will be missed by the many, many people whose lives he touched.”

Born in 1983 in South Africa, Van der Merwe’s passion for wildlife led him to a distinguished career in conservation biology. As director of The Metapopulation Initiative (TMI), he coordinated efforts to manage and expand cheetah populations across fragmented habitats. His work was instrumental in the successful reintroduction of cheetahs to various reserves, enhancing genetic diversity and species survival.

“I was devastated by the news today,” veterinary wildlife specialist at Pretoria University Adrian Tordiffe told the Times of India.

“Vincent was a legend. We had some differences of opinion, but I cannot think of anyone who will fill his shoes. He brought so much energy to cheetah conservation and he will be desperately missed.” DM