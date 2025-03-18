Ukraine can achieve just and lasting peace under Trump, says foreign minister

Ukraine was waiting for clarity to emerge on the peace process after the conversation between Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, expected later on Tuesday, Sybiha said during an annual geopolitical conference in New Delhi.

Trump has been trying to get Putin to agree to a 30-day ceasefire proposal that Ukraine accepted last week but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has also consistently said Ukraine's sovereignty is not negotiable and that Russia must surrender the territory it has seized.

"We are not the obstacle to achieving peace ... we really expect from Russian side unconditional yes for ceasefire," Sybiha said during a panel discussion.

Trump said he would speak to Putin on Tuesday morning about ending the Ukraine war, with territorial concessions by Kyiv and control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant likely to feature prominently in the talks.

Trump, who as the presidential candidate promised to end the war in a swift 24 hours, faces a tough negotiator in Putin, who Zelenskiy has argued does not abide by agreements.

Sybiha accused Moscow of not wanting to end the war, adding that Ukraine will never recognise any of its territories occupied by Russian forces.

"Our approach: now is a time for diplomacy, for a strong diplomacy," he said. "We also really believe that with leadership of President Trump we could achieve long-lasting, just peace."

Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been the target of large-scale attacks since Russia's invasion in 2022, resulting in blackouts and freezing conditions for millions of people.

Ukraine has retaliated by launching long-range drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, pumping stations and ports used for oil and gas exports.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel, writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by YP Rajesh)