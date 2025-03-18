Turn wishful thinking into reality with the power of planning

Planning involves putting in place the steps that need to be followed to determine our desired outcomes and then reviewing and realigning as we proceed.

Planning gives purpose, and sticking to a plan results in progress. A lack of planning can mean less direction and a disconcerting sense of a lack of control. Spontaneity feels free and lots of fun, but having a plan to follow is what brings us closer towards the life that we want to lead.

Make the time

Keep it simple. Overplanning is exhausting and unnecessary. Underplanning can result in stagnancy and feelings of anxiety.

Devising a plan to follow, whether or not it progresses smoothly, gives us a sense of agency and satisfaction. Consider what areas of your life need plans put in place.

A caution: it takes energy to sit down and plan properly, and there are no shortcuts. We may find that we allow procrastination and multiple distractions to get in our way. The doing, or execution of the plan is the easier part — it’s the custom-designing that takes the most effort. We all have more time available to plan than we think — consider allocating some of the time you spend checking and scrolling on your phone to prepare your plan.

An hour or two of careful planning a few times a year can make a great difference to our achievements. Imagine a business failing to plan for its financial future, or failing to generate strategies for success or employee retention. That would be risky and irresponsible — and the same holds for our personal lives.

A simple planning format

Begin with the end in mind and set your goal or desired outcome. Identify the steps that you need to take to get there. Give each step a timeline (it may be daily, weekly or monthly) and a due date — if you like, you can create a simple checklist. Diarise your steps so that you can keep track of when to do them. Review your plan and your progress weekly and tweak them if needed. Pitch up for your plan! Now that you know what you need to do, take the steps.

We do not need to delay or procrastinate by researching the steps — in most cases we know exactly what needs to be done to achieve the outcomes we desire, given our unique circumstances and lifestyle.

Focus on finances

We all need resources to live our lives and do the things that we need to and want to do. It is easy to skip along in a cycle of earning and spending, with the spending gradually increasing with our escalating desires, which are often not in sync with our salaries. We can indulge in luxuries, sure — but have we covered the basics first?

Begin saving for your retirement from the moment you begin earning and never stop. Don’t wait for the day when you have money left over from your salary to save properly — that day will never come. Save first (that means retirement, insurance, repayments and rainy-day money, followed closely by servicing any debt you have), and spend only after you have set that money aside.

Create a basic budget — a summary of money in and money out. Consider every expense and adjust your lifestyle accordingly. There is clarity in simplicity, and simplifying your tastes and your spending habits will give you surprising satisfaction. Be as drastic as you need to be to recover your obligation to save.

Lifestyle adjustments can be hard, but they are worthwhile in the long run, and as a bonus you will find that your sleep improves and your stress decreases when you simplify your spending. Have clear financial goals with specific figures to work towards and keep your eyes on the bigger picture. Your future security depends on it, and you are protecting your ability to continue designing your days.

Navigating nutrition

A health plan involves evaluating everything you do for your body and mind, in the form of healthy food, movement and exercise, sleep, stress management, mental stimulation and relaxation. Consider all the things you expect from your body, in terms of energy levels, clarity, zest, strength and vitality. Just as you need to know the numbers for your financial plan, you also need to know the numbers for your health plan.

These include your blood pressure, cholesterol levels and your healthy weight range. A visit to the doctor will help you to gauge your status and to know your numbers as a starting point — what gets measured, gets managed.

Consider what you currently get from your body versus what you want to get from it, and close the gap with a plan of the actions required, with adjustments to your eating, exercising, sleeping and relaxation. You know and understand your current lifestyle, and will know what positive changes you can begin to make. Imagine how well you will feel after 30 days of sound sleep, healthy food, energising exercise and restful relaxation. Make your plan specific and achievable, and perfect for you.

Care for your career

The intricacy of this plan depends on where you would like to take your career. Just as with your finances and your health, nobody will do this for you — and no one can do this as well as you can. Consider where you are in your career and where you would like to be. This may include a position change, a company change, or even a career change. Your goal is up to you.

Then, identify the steps necessary to take you from where you are to where you want to go. These can include things like additional learning, mentorship, or simply a more qualitative work effort, consistently, for an identified period of time.

We are all sometimes guilty of “plodding along” or not doing our best work. We’ve chosen our careers and it’s how we spend a significant amount of our time, so it helps to be as proud as possible of the work that we do and the way that we do it. There is a deep satisfaction that comes with work well done.

We may feel that it is not always appreciated, but that’s not a reason not to do our best. If you continually do excellent work, you will find doors opening and opportunities presenting themselves, in addition to the bonus of your expertise growing through your endeavours.

It is important to realise that the success of each of the three plans covered here is very much bound up with the solidity of the others. To advance or progress in your career you will need financial resources and good health; to improve your resources you will need good career progression (and a solid saving practice) and good health (poor health is a drain on energy and financial resources); and to make progress in your health goals you will need a balanced and invigorating (as opposed to stressful) career, and financial resources for wellness benefits like gym memberships, healthy food and holidays. None of these areas operates in isolation, and strength in one can have a positive effect on another.

Other plans to consider

A social and recreation plan: What could you do for fun, and with whom and when?

A family plan: What support could you give and what quality time together could you create?

A learning plan: What areas could you grow and learn in?

A giving plan: Who could you offer support to?

Antoine de Saint-Exupéry said, “A goal without a plan is just a wish.” We can all turn some of our wishful thinking into reality, through using the power of planning. Our days are our design, and it can be empowering and liberating to remember this. DM