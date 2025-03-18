MultiChoice rolls out mixed bag of price hikes and discounts for DStv and Showmax

MultiChoice has unveiled its annual price adjustments for DStv and Showmax, set to take effect in two weeks. Certain Showmax packages will see notable price jumps, and the satellite service is also offering discounted packages in a bid to woo back lost subscribers.

This move comes after MultiChoice reported a cumulative 17% decline in premium DStv subscribers since 2021, with 200,000 top-end subscribers lost in the year ending 31 March 2024. To combat this decline, MultiChoice has implemented various initiatives, including reducing subscription prices for its premium DStv Stream package by 12.5% to R699 per month for customers committing to a 12-month contract.

DStv satellite price adjustments

DStv Premium: ⬆️ R50 to R979

DStv Compact Plus: ⬆️ R40 to R659

DStv Compact: ⬆️R10 to R479

DStv Family: ⬆️R10 to R339

DStv Access: ⬆️R11 to R150

DStv EasyView: ⬆️R1 to R30

DStv access fee: ⬆️up R5 to R125

Showmax price adjustments:

Showmax Premier League: ⬆️R30 to R99

Showmax Entertainment Mobile: ⬆️up R5 to R50

Showmax Entertainment Mobile and Premier League: ⬆️R21 to R120

Showmax Entertainment and Premier League: ⬆️R10 to R150

DStv users disappointed

As expected, DSTV users are not pleased with the increase. Subscriber, Kagisho Sefako told Daily Maverick: “It serves us no good because we have been paying more to have access to some of the channels and not all of them. The channels that we have access to, they play the same content.”

Standard streaming rates

How does DStv’s pricing compare to other popular channels in the market? Here's a look at the cheapest standard plans offered by DStv, Showmax, Netflix, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video:

Table compiled by Lisakanya Venna

Package adjustments

MultiChoice South Africa CEO Byron du Plessis explained that the company has made careful adjustments to its packages to enhance value for customers, taking into account the financial pressures faced by South African households. As part of these adjustments, certain products, including DStv Stream packages, Box Office movies, and Showmax Entertainment, will not see a price increase, while the Add Movies premium movie bolt-on will be slashed by 38% to R49 a month.

Premium, Compact Plus and Compact subscribers will receive an additional concurrent stream on any device, allowing customers to enjoy world-class entertainment on more devices and in more environments. Compact customers will also receive five brand new channels, while Family package customers will receive three new channels and Access customers will receive two new channels.

This move comes on the heels of a significant year for Showmax, which celebrated its first anniversary since its relaunch in partnership with Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Sky. Showmax has seen a 50% year-on-year increase in paying subscribers and has become the market leader in local content, with hits like “Youngins” and “The Real Housewives” setting records.

The company has also done an about-turn on streaming services, reversing its decision to restrict streaming to one device only.

The return of the second stream means DStv Premium customers, who already receive Showmax at no extra cost , now have access to two DStv streams and two Showmax streams, bringing total concurrent streaming options to four. DStv Compact customers also now have two DStv streams, can add Showmax to their subscription at a discount, and enjoy two Showmax streams, also giving them four concurrent streaming options in total.

“With shifting viewing habits and growing connectivity, it’s the right time to bring back the second stream to supplement our overall value proposition,” says du Plessis. Well, that and the fact that the likes of Netflix, Amazon and Apple TV allow users to sign in on more than one device concurrently.

What this means for you

After decades of enjoying a monopoly in the satellite/cable entertainment market, MultiChoice South Africa is having to reassess its offerings. Despite the fact that competitors like Netflix have been in the South African market for almost 10 years, MultiChoice still seems to be scrambling to figure out what works and what doesn't. The end result is that you, the consumer have way more choice than you did in, say 2006. A key competitive advantage that the likes of Netflix, Showmax, Amazon Prime and Apple TV boast is the ability to switch your subscription off with a month's notice. While MultiChoice's prices are creeping down in some instances, the catch is that you can expect to be locked into a contract to enjoy the discount. DM