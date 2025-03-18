Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Business Maverick

AIR TRAVEL CHAOS

Aviation crisis: urgent action needed as South Africa’s air traffic system breaks down

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy has confirmed that critical skills shortages, equipment failures and outdated procedures at Air Traffic & Navigation Services (ATNS) have contributed to massive flight delays and cancellations, and that intervention is required to prevent a catastrophic breakdown in aviation safety.
Yesh BM ATNS Air Traffic Navigation Services safety lapses are increasingly resulting in grounded flights and risks to passenger safety. (Photo: Jocelyn Adamson)
Yeshiel Panchia
By Yeshiel Panchia
18 Mar 2025
Facebook
17

In South Africa’s skies, a crisis is unfolding — planes are grounded, flight delays are on the increase, and safety warnings from airlines and industry experts continue to grow.

In a press conference on Monday this week, Transport Minister Barbara Creecy acknowledged the challenges as well as the findings of a damning expert report that she commissioned late last year, and advised that an urgent action plan was in motion to solve the crisis over the coming months.

Read more: Aviation experts make ‘damning findings’ against SOE responsible for air traffic in SA skies

“Recurring findings in audits and inspections had not been addressed in a timely manner… There is a process to implement remedial measures on all high-risk findings, which was concluded by the end of February, and medium-risk events will be attended to by the end of March,” said Creecy at the briefing.

However, with challenges so deeply entrenched at Air Traffic & Navigation Services, it may not be possible to achieve these goals, adding risk to flights in the country as well as risking sanction by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

An anatomy of failure — how the system broke down

ATNS, a government entity under the Department of Transport, is responsible for managing South Africa’s air traffic systems and personnel. For years, a slow but steady deterioration of institutional capacity has left ATNS unable to fulfil its mandate.

Brain drain and mismanagement have been at the core of the failure. Highly trained staff have been poached by international markets, with Qatar, the UAE, and Australia offering significantly higher salaries. ATNS’ internal recruitment lags behind the outflow of talent, with new hires taking between 18 months and three years to become fully operational.

The situation has been exacerbated by failures in critical infrastructure. The communication, navigation, and surveillance systems — the backbone of air traffic management — have become unreliable due to years of neglect and delayed upgrades.

Barbara Creecy (Minister Transportation) briefs the media on the state of affairs at Air Traffic Navigation Services (ATNS) at Eastgate Office Park on March 17, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that a Ministerial Intervention Team was tasked to investigate the source of problems at ATNS that led to flight delays at various airports. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
Transport Minister Barbara Creecy briefs the media on the state of affairs at Air Traffic &amp; Navigation Services (ATNS) at Eastgate Office Park on Monday, 17 March 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that a Ministerial Intervention Team was tasked to investigate the source of problems at ATNS that led to flight delays at various airports. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)

Most damningly, 326 instrument flight procedures were suspended by the SA Civil Aviation Authority in 2024 because ATNS failed to file mandatory regulatory reviews on time.

Without these procedures, pilots are forced to rely solely on visual flight rules in bad weather — a risk that significantly increases operational hazards.

Warnings ignored

While these challenges are systemic, they did not emerge overnight. Industry stakeholders and experts have been sounding the alarm for years. The South African Civil Aviation Authority raised serious concerns in both 2023 and 2024, repeatedly granting regulatory extensions to give ATNS time to correct its course. Those deadlines came and went, with no meaningful action taken.

Creecy has now confirmed a final extension to Thursday, 10 April 2025. If compliance is not achieved by that date, major airports, airlines, staff, and passengers will face significant operational and safety risks.

Airlines, too, have not remained silent. Between July and October 2024, one airline reported 3,892 delayed flights, 77 cancellations, and 12 diversions — the equivalent of 63 full days of lost flight time.

Read more: Mayday! Serial SA flight delays expose systemic air traffic failures that threaten aviation safety

Airlines Association of Southern Africa CEO Aaron Munetsi said in a public statement on 5 December 2024: “This is an untenable situation. The aviation sector cannot function if the air traffic authority is unable to meet the most basic operational standards.”

He also pointed out that a cyber breach at the SA Weather Service (SAWS) in January further disrupted the provision of aviation weather observations and forecasts that are mission critical for flights.

At the end of January this year, Munetsi further said: “Airlines and passengers pay statutory user charges to the various state aviation agencies for the provision of reliable, safe and efficient and affordable services. However, Airlines Association of Southern Africa is concerned that Airports Company SA, Air Traffic & Navigation Services and the SA Weather Service applied to their respective economic regulators for new tariff increases when they have been unable to provide the full range of the services that they have been paid for. At the same time the airlines are bearing the brunt in terms of ensuring that they meet their commitments to their customers by having to provide alternatives for disrupted operations.”

FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie, speaking at an aviation industry forum in Johannesburg on Thursday, 13 March 2025 warned that the cancellation of flights to King Phalo Airport due to procedural failures was a direct consequence of ATNS’ mismanagement. 

“Passengers and airlines should not bear the consequences of regulatory failures. ATNS was warned about these risks months ago and still failed to act,” said Conradie.

How did we get here?

Despite ATNS’ budget increasing year-on-year, essential investments in infrastructure, training, and personnel retention were not made. Budget allocations for ATNS rose from R2.8-billion in 2021 to R4.1-billion in 2024, yet ATNS failed to implement planned system upgrades and did not meet key regulatory deadlines. The destination of these funds remains unclear, leading to calls for a forensic audit into the entity's financial management.

Leadership instability has also played a major role. ATNS CEO Nosipho Mdawe was placed on precautionary suspension on Wednesday, 5 February 2025, pending an investigation into allegations of mismanagement.

With an interim leadership team in place, it remains uncertain whether ATNS can recover in time to meet its new April 2025 deadline.

What this means for you as a passenger

For the average traveller, ATNS’ failures mean more delays, higher risks, and potentially increased flight costs.

Flight delays and cancellations will probably persist at King Phalo, George, Upington, and Mthatha airports, where procedures remain suspended. Safety risks remain a concern, particularly in low-visibility conditions where instrument flight procedures are essential.

 This is an immense risk to passengers, with pilots being forced to fly relying on visuals only should the instrument flight procedures be suspended.

Higher ticket prices may follow if ATNS raises operational fees to compensate for financial shortfalls.

If the International Civil Aviation Organization issues a safety warning against South Africa, international airlines may reconsider routes, further affecting connectivity and tourism.

Creecy has pledged to monitor ATNS  closely, but aviation leaders remain sceptical. The next few months will determine whether South Africa regains control of its airspace, or faces further international fallout. DM

This story has been updated to correct ATNS as Air Traffic & Navigation Service as opposed to the initially reported Air Traffic National Service.

Comments

linden Mar 18, 2025, 07:25 PM

Instrument flight procedures are required for all commercial airline flights in South Africa, regardless of the weather. Pilots may fly a visual approach to a runway if the visibility minima permit, but always under instrument flight rules, which require instrument flight procedures.

Alan Salmon Mar 18, 2025, 08:13 PM

And guess who was Minister of Transport 2019- 23 - the clown himself - Fikile Mbalula !!! No wonder we are in this state.

J dW Mar 18, 2025, 10:45 PM

Yet we confidently march towards the abyss, one step at a time.

Gavin Hillyard Mar 18, 2025, 11:59 PM

Ten to one fraud and theft, besides mismanagement, will be found to be a cause of the current dangerous state of affairs. One feels that an accident is just a matter of time?

Rod MacLeod Mar 19, 2025, 06:58 AM

What is about us that we watch such a death spiral deterioration of a once proud and effective air traffic control network into an African backwater operation and still believe it can be made to work by commissioning "reports"?

Peter Oosthuizen Mar 19, 2025, 07:21 AM

Offer contracts to some of Musk's victims - universal language and skills.

Jane Crankshaw Mar 19, 2025, 07:40 AM

Critical skills shortages, equipment failure and outdated procedures? Perhaps with the right people making decisions with expertise and experience rather than just having the right skin colour would help? BEE Policies are killing this country!

montebe montebe Mar 19, 2025, 09:54 AM

One by one the technical on ground installations fail and are not repaired. LNAV &amp; RNAV procedures require skills we don't have to design and deploy. All airline crews are familiar with these. The infrastructure budget won't be spent until the feeding trough is inserted. Same with oil exploration

Laurence Erasmus Mar 19, 2025, 08:10 AM

The result of ANC cadre deployment!

Mar 19, 2025, 09:50 AM

The whole country is now crying out for Cyril Ramaphosa to stop his insane dithering and rotten selection of government ministers. Give the DA the full number of seats they are entitled to and this ghastly collapse of SOE's will be stalled and put on the road to recovery. That, or doom awaits.

Mar 19, 2025, 10:21 AM

Alan salmon says it all. Incompetent untrained, inexperienced cadres deployed for their political allegiance rather than the job’s requirements! The pattern has been in place for 31 years, but no-one sees it!!

Matthew Lloyd Mar 19, 2025, 02:55 PM

I think everyone sees it, but in a political pecking order, pragmatism takes a back seat to allegiances. And with voting patterns based on ideology as opposed to performance, it's written into the system.

David Crossley Mar 19, 2025, 12:58 PM

It appears to be only a matter of time before we have a serious, possibly fatal accident. That will put paid to our international tourism!

Hilary Morris Mar 19, 2025, 01:13 PM

Just as a matter of interest, is the ANYTHING that this government is in charge of that works as it should? This is beyond unacceptable, as is the health dept, Eskom, Prasa, and, and, and. How do we get this right?

Fred Lightly Said Mar 19, 2025, 02:47 PM

Another pearl from the African National Circus. What a stunning display of incompetence, ineptitude &amp; that special cadre quality of not being responsible for anything you are (well) paid to manage. Let's call it like it is for a change -BEE management candidates are not performing. Offhand, I can't think of 1 long term BEE success. No doubt someone will post one, but the point is that its 30 year track record proves that the results are dismal &amp; it fuels corruption. Merit, merit, merit....

Bick Nee Mar 19, 2025, 09:15 PM

Another failure to add to a very long list of failures. When will it ever end?

akwjacks Mar 20, 2025, 08:31 AM

We don’t have to wait for planes to collide/ crash land or international airlines withdraw from SA airspace - we could just do the right thing snd vote the ANC out of existence - it’s happening but too slowly…