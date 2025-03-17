Daily Maverick
Ukraine's military says it shot down 90 of 174 drones launched by Russia

Ukraine's air defence units shot down 90 of 174 drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack on Monday, the air force said.
Russian drone attack targets port city of Odesa Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a drone attack in Odesa, southern Ukraine, 11 March 2025, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. A Russian drone attack late on 10 March damaged fuel tanks, a residential building, and a warehouse according to Ukraine's State Emergency Services with no deaths or injuries reported. EPA-EFE/IGOR TKACHENKO
Reuters
By Reuters
17 Mar 2025
It said 70 drones were lost, referring to the Ukrainian military using electronic warfare to redirect them.

"Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kyiv regions were affected by the Russian attack," the military said on the Telegram messenger app.

Russia has been attacking Odesa and the Odesa region with drones and missiles on a daily basis for three weeks. The region is key for Ukrainian maritime exports.

One civilian was injured during the attack, which damaged a kindergarten, a private residential house, a shop and a passenger car, Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

Kiper said about 500 residents in the suburbs of Odesa were left without electricity after drones hit energy infrastructure, providing no further details.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

