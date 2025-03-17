Ukraine's military says it shot down 90 of 174 drones launched by Russia

It said 70 drones were lost, referring to the Ukrainian military using electronic warfare to redirect them.

"Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kyiv regions were affected by the Russian attack," the military said on the Telegram messenger app.

Russia has been attacking Odesa and the Odesa region with drones and missiles on a daily basis for three weeks. The region is key for Ukrainian maritime exports.

One civilian was injured during the attack, which damaged a kindergarten, a private residential house, a shop and a passenger car, Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

Kiper said about 500 residents in the suburbs of Odesa were left without electricity after drones hit energy infrastructure, providing no further details.

(Reporting by Pavel PolityukEditing by Bernadette Baum)