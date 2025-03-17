This week — Human Rights Day, Constitution Hill festival, USAID cuts discussions, plus other events in civil society

On Monday, 17 March at 12pm, FW De Klerk Foundation will launch its Human Rights Report Card for 2024. According to the organisation, the report evaluates the State’s performance in fulfilling its obligations under section 7(2) of the Constitution to respect, protect, promote and fulfil all the rights entrenched in the Constitution’s Bill of Rights. “The Report enables South Africans (and their leaders) to gauge how well the country is making the Constitution a reality for all and is part of the Foundation’s efforts to encourage citizens to engage in discussions about these important issues,” said the organisation. Venue: FW de Klerk Foundation 129 Hatfield Street, Gardens, Cape Town. Tune into the report launch

On Tuesday, 18 March at 12pm, Daily Maverick managing editor Zukiswa Pikoli will host a Live Journalism Webinar titled Sweet Poison: The Case for Sugar Tax.

During the discussion, Mikateko Mafuyeka and Angelika Grimbeek will unpack how sugary beverages such as sodas and fruit juices are dangerous to people’s health.

“Free sugar” in sugary beverages in sodas and fruit juices is dangerous, because people don’t realise how much sugar they are drinking. The quickly-absorbed sugar triggers bodily processes which can cause fat to build up around the organs, make the body resistant to insulin and lead to weight gain. Non-communicable diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and chronic lower respiratory disease have risen by 58.7% in the last 20 years. Diabetes is the second biggest killer in the country. In the public sector, the cost of treating diabetes is R2.7-billion.

The Health Promotion Levy was introduced in 2018, taxing the amount of extra sugar added to sugar-sweetened beverages at 10%. If taxed at 20% (the globally recommended amount) it could generate R5.4-billion a year and fund our struggling health care system.

At the 2025 Budget Speech held on March 12, the government proposed to cancel any increase in the Health Promotion Levy to allow the sugar industry more time to restructure in response to regional competition.

Also on Tuesday 18 March at 5pm, The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation will host a space on X about combating misinformation.

During Fact or Fiction? Unmasking False Narratives, Bianca van Wyk, Motlatsi Komate and Jenn Forster will unpack racial disinformation, challenge harmful myths, and discuss how to fight back with facts.

On Wednesday, 19 March at 10am, the New South Institute (NSI) will host a workshop on Public Service Reform.

During the workshop, the NSI will unpack how ongoing reforms, such as the Public Service Amendment Bill and the Public Administration Management Bill, will shape the future of government, public institutions, and service delivery.

Speakers at the public workshop include Ivor Chipkin, Director of the NSI, and Yoliswa Makhasi, Head of NSI’s Public Service Reform programme.

Venue: GIBS Auditorium, 26 Melville Road, Illovo.

Also on Wednesday 19 March at 3.30pm, the Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) will host a webinar on the implications of financial cuts from the US on Research in South Africa.

“The reduction or cessation of facial support from the United States to research initiatives in South Africa can have far-reaching implications. These impacts can be seen in various sectors, including academia, healthcare, technology and innovation,” the poster read.

Speakers include Helen Rees, Prof Salim S Abdool Karim, Prof Glenda Gray, Prof Ntobeko Ntusi and Prof Thesla Palanee-Phillips.

On Thursday, 20 March at 3pm, the Southern Africa Litigation Centre (SALC) will host a critical webinar on the rise of misinformation & hate speech.

During the insightful discussion, titled Addressing Misinformation and Hate Speech in Southern Africa: Strategies for Democracy, Melusi Simelane, (SALC’s Civic Rights Lead) Phumzile Van Damme (Former DA MP and tech and human rights expert), Nqobile Ndzinisa (Senior Lecturer at the University of Eswatini) and Chikondi Chijozi (SALC’s Criminal Justice Lead) will unpack the implications of the rise of misinformation in Southern Africa.

“In Southern Africa, misinformation (unintentional false information) and disinformation (deliberately misleading information) significantly threaten civic rights and democratic governance. Amplified by social media platforms like Meta, Twitter (now X), and many others, these issues manipulate public opinion, influence elections, and fuel conflicts,” SALC said.

From 20 March to 23 March, the 7th edition of the Constitution Hill Human Rights Festival will take place.

“We’re living through a time of massive social and political upheaval — at home and across the world. The call to fight for justice has never been louder, and we’re answering. This year’s theme, “A Just and Inclusive South Africa,” is more than a vision — it’s a demand. And we’re not just talking about change — we’re making it happen,” the organisers said.

The public can look forward to programmes that showcase activism, dialogue, art, culture, exhibitions, books, poetry, film, children’s corner, and live music.

The festival is free to the public and opens at 10am each day with free undercover parking.

Friday, 21 March is National Human Rights Day

Under this year’s theme, “Deepening a culture of social justice and human rights”, the day honours 69 anti-apartheid protestors who were gunned down by police on 21 March 1960.

“The 1960s were characterised by systematic defiance and protest against apartheid and racism across the country. On 21 March 1960, the community of Sharpeville and Langa townships, like their fellow compatriots across the country, embarked on a protest march to protest against pass laws. The apartheid police shot and killed 69 of the protesters at Sharpeville, many of them shot while fleeing. Many other people were killed in other parts of the country. The tragedy came to be known as the Sharpeville Massacre and it exposed the apartheid government’s deliberate violation of human rights to the world,” The Presidency said.

Friday is also the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

The 2025 theme of the International Day is “60th anniversary of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms Racial of Discrimination (ICERD)”.

According to the UN, when the international body adopted the ICERD in 1965, it marked a groundbreaking step in the global effort to eradicate racism as it set the stage for future human rights advancements.

“Its commitment to eliminating racial discrimination and promoting equality underpins the ongoing fight against racist ideas and practices, aiming to foster global understanding and unity free from racial segregation. The 60th anniversary of ICERD calls for reflection on progress made against racial discrimination while highlighting ongoing challenges. It’s a time to reaffirm our commitment to equality and continue efforts to eliminate racism, ensuring equal treatment for all individuals,” the UN said.

Saturday, 22 March is World Water Day

This year’s theme is Glacier Preservation.

“Glaciers are critical to life — their meltwater is essential for drinking water, agriculture, industry, clean energy production and healthy ecosystems. Rapidly melting glaciers are causing uncertainty to water flows, with profound impacts on people and the planet. Global reductions in carbon emissions and local strategies to adapt to shrinking glaciers are essential. This World Water Day, we must work together to put glacier preservation at the core of our plans to tackle climate change and the global water crisis,” according to the (UN) information page on the event.

Also on Saturday at 2pm, SECTION27, Rural Health Advocacy Project (RHAP), Sonke Gender Justice, and SWEAT will host a discussion unpacking how reduced funding affects healthcare access, key populations, and gender equality at Constitution Hill during the Human Rights Festival.

The impact of US funding withdrawal on health systems in South Africa will be facilitated by Khanyisa Mapipa, SECTION27 Head of Health Rights and will include:

Namuma Mulindi: Human rights attorney and Advocacy Unit Specialist at Sonke Gender Justice

Zintle Tsholwana: Advocacy Officer at Sisonke National Movement for Sex Workers

Russell Rensburg: Director at Rural Health Advocacy Project (RHAP)

Venue: Constitution Hill (Freedom Dialogue Venue)

On Sunday, 23 March from 7am to 12pm, Constitution Hill will host a symbolic walk to commemorate constitutionalism.

The WethePeople Walk will follow a path around points of significance in Johannesburg, encourage participants to demonstrate by carrying messaging/placards, walk and talk; and drum for constitutionalism.

“The WethePeople Walk is a Symbolic 8km walk that was launched in 2014 and has attracted over 4,000 participants over the years. The We The People Walk forms part of the 7th edition of the Human Rights Festival that pays homage to all those who lost their lives in the fight for democracy, particularly during the Sharpeville Massacre of 21 March 1960,” Constitution Hill said.

