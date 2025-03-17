The UK wife-carrying race, and more from around the world

Competitors are weighed as they prepare to take part in the annual UK wife carrying race on March 16, 2025 in Dorking, England. The UK Wife Carrying Race was first held in 2008, and features either males or females carrying a 'wife' who can be anyone over 18 that meets the weigh-in requirements. Competitors traverse the 380m course up and down The Nower, a steep hill with a 15m ascent. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Competitors take part in the annual UK wife-carrying race on March 16, 2025 in Dorking, England. The UK Wife Carrying Race was first held in 2008, and features either males or females carrying a 'wife' who can be anyone over 18 that meets the weigh-in requirements. Competitors traverse the 380m course up and down The Nower, a steep hill with a 15m ascent. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Competitors have water thrown over them as they take part in the annual UK wife-carrying race on March 16, 2025 in Dorking, England. The UK Wife Carrying Race was first held in 2008, and features either males or females carrying a 'wife' who can be anyone over 18 that meets the weigh-in requirements. Competitors traverse the 380m course up and down The Nower, a steep hill with a 15m ascent. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) A handout photo made available by the Presidency of El Salvador shows guards at the Terrorism Confinement Center (Cecot) transferring alleged members of the criminal gang known as Tren de Aragua, in San Luis Talpa, El Salvador, 16 March 2025. The President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele, announced through his X account that the country received 238 members of the Tren de Aragua gang and that they will be held for a year at Cecot. EPA-EFE/Presidency of El Salvador People on bicycles participate in the Naked Bicycle March in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, 15 March 2025. Known worldwide as the World March of Naked Bicycles, this demonstration uses the visual impact of naked bodies to draw the attention of drivers and society in general to the vulnerability of cyclists and pedestrians in daily traffic. EPA-EFE/ISAAC FONTANA Pakistani vendors sort vegetables at a wholesale market in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 15 March 2025. According to IMF Mission Chief Nathan Porter, Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have made significant progress in the first review of a 7 billion dollar loan program. During the mission from February 24 to March 14, discussions focused on fiscal consolidation, maintaining a tight monetary policy, and implementing structural reforms to boost growth while enhancing social protection and education spending. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWAR People ride in decorated ox carts as they participate in a novitiation parade, or 'Shinbyu', at Hlegu township in the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, 15 March 2025. The novitiation parade, or 'Shinbyu', is a significant Buddhist ceremony in Myanmar, often held during the summer holidays. The ceremony involves a procession through the town with families and community members wearing traditional attire. In Myanmar, young boys under the age of 20 years old will be ordained as novices to learn the Buddhist doctrines to gain merit for their parents and families. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING Tapomurti, or 'Statue in Penance', a 15-metre-tall statue, stands during the Fuldol festival celebrations at the BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir and Cultural Precinct in Kemps Creek, a suburb of Sydney, Australia, 15 March 2025. Fuldol, also known as Pushpadolotsav, falls on the day after Holi, the Hindu festival of colours. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI Ultra-Orthodox Jews celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, 16 March 2025. Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther, and it is a holiday of joyous celebrations, wearing costumes, and public drinking. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN People line up to buy food rations at subsidized rates provided by the government during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Lahore, Pakistan, 16 March 2025. EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR Members of a Palestinian family break their fast by eating Iftar meals in the Port of Gaza, Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip, 16 March 2025, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD A participant dressed as Saint Patrick attends Dublin's St Patrick's Day Parade on March 17, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland. St. Patrick's Day is marked annually on March 17, the traditional death date of Ireland's patron saint, and has become a celebration of Irish culture and heritage worldwide. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images) Hunter Rolf Meisser carries fur to the traditional fur market of the hunter community of Grisons, in Thusis, Switzerland, 15 March 2025. The wild animals without any natural enemies featured at the market are hunted to regulate their population. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER A hot air balloon flys over Lake Burley Griffin during the Canberra Balloon Spectacular, in Canberra, Australia, 15 March 2025. The Canberra Balloon Spectacular will take place from 15-23 March 2025. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH A person holds a placard during a rally in opposition to proposed budget cuts in New York City, New York, 15 March 2025. Advocates warn that reductions in funding could severely impact vulnerable communities, including low-income families, seniors, and individuals with disabilities. The demonstration is among many nationwide actions urging policymakers to prioritize public welfare. EPA-EFE/OLGA FEDOROVA Demonstrators gather outside a Tesla dealership to protest businessman Elon Musk's current role in US President Donald Trump's administration and his controversial political positions, in Park Royal, London, Britain, 15 March 2025. Campaigners encouraged people to boycott the Tesla brand, sell the cars they already own and dump the company’s stock to impact the co-founder and CEO of Tesla. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN People take part in a demonstration in front of the US consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, 15 March 2025, under the slogan 'Greenland belongs to the Greenlandic people'. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN KLINDT SOELBECK A 'ninot' depicting US President Donald Trump dressed as Jabba the Hutt, a fictional character in the Star Wars franchise, in Valencia, Spain, 16 March 2025. The Fallas festival is a two-week-long fiesta featuring installations of papier-mache, cardboard, and wooden sculptures that represent both fictional and real people and situations. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE People attend a commemorative rally on the third anniversary of the shelling of the Mariupol Drama Theater during Russian airstrikes on 16 March 2022, in front of the National Theatre building in Prague, Czech Republic, 16 March 2025. People have drawn the large word 'children' on the ground, the same symbol that was meant to protect the theatre in Mariupol from shelling during Russia's siege of the southern Ukrainian port city. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK A woman cries after paying respect to the victims who lost their lives in the fire in the 'Club Pulse' night club in Kocani, Republic of North Macedonia, 17 March 2025. A fire at a discotheque in Kocani in the early hours of 16 March 2025 claimed the lives of at least 59 people and left over 100 injured, according to initial reports from the Directorate for Protection and Rescue and the Center for Crisis Management. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI Members of a historical military club take part in a reenactment of the Battle of Kolobrzeg in Kolobrzeg, northwestern Poland, March 16, 2025. The Battle of Kolberg (or Battle of Kolobrzeg) was the taking of the city of Kolberg, now known as Kolobrzeg, in Pomerania by the Soviet Army and its Polish allies from Nazi German forces during the World War II East Pomeranian Offensive. From March 4 to 18, 1945, intense urban fighting took place between Soviet and Polish forces and the German army for control of the city. The Germans managed to evacuate much of their military personnel and refugees from the city via sea before it was captured by Polish forces on March 18. EPA-EFE/JERZY MUSZYNSKI An Iranian Kurdish woman wearing a traditional dress performs in the International Nowruz celebration ceremony at the Azadi Tower in Tehran, Iran, 14 March 2025. Nowruz, which this year falls on 20 March and has been celebrated for at least three thousand years, is the most revered celebration in the Persian world, which includes the countries of Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and portions of western China and northern Iraq. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH The embassy of South Africa in Washington DC, USA, 15 March 2025. In a 14 March post on X, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote that South African Ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool is 'no longer welcome in our great country' after the diplomat accused President Trump of leading a white supremacist movement. Rubio continued: ‘We have nothing to discuss with him and so he is considered PERSONA NON GRATA.’ EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 mission lifts off in a Dragon spacecraft on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, from the Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Titusville, Florida, USA, 14 March 2025. The Crew-10 is the 10th crew rotation mission of SpaceX's human space transportation system and its 11th flight with astronauts, including the Demo-2 test flight, to the space station through NASA's Commercial Crew Program. The Crew-10 members are NASA astronaut Nichole Ayers, NASA astronaut Anne McClain, Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH Large amounts of ice on a beach in Nuuk, Greenland, 14 March 2025. EPA-EFE/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN People celebrate the festival of Holi in Dakar, Senegal, 16 March 2025. Holi, the festival of colors, is an ancient Hindu tradition that symbolizes the victory of good over evil and marks the arrival of spring. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE Several pilots participate in the MXGP of Castilla La Mancha event, qualifying for the FIM Motocross World Championship 2025, at the village of Cozar, Spain, 16 March 2025. EPA-EFE/Jesus Monroy A visitor looks at an art installation during the 'Plastic Dinoland' exhibition by Japanese artist Hiroshi Fuji, in Hanoi, Vietnam, 17 March 2025. The exhibition, which features colorful installations of dinosaurs made from discarded toys, runs from 15 March to 01 June 2025 at The Japan Foundation in Hanoi. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH A model presents a creation by Tunisian designer Fatma Ben Abdellah during the fashion show at the Bardo National Museum in Tunis, Tunisia, 15 March 2025. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA Flowers on display for sale at a street market ahead of 'Nowruz,' the Persian New Year celebration, in Tehran, Iran, 17 March 2025. Nowruz, which this year falls on 20 March and has been celebrated for at least three thousand years, is the most revered celebration in the Persian world, including Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and parts of western China and northern Iraq EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH. DM