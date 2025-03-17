Daily Maverick
South Korea, Ukraine discuss handling of N.Korean prisoners of war

South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul sought Kyiv's cooperation in the handling of North Korean prisoners of war during a telephone call on Monday with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hu visits Russia The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s National flag waves on the embassy building in Moscow, Russia, 30 October 2024. North Korean state news agency KCNA and Russian officials on 30 October confirmed that North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hu was traveling to Moscow after arriving in Vladivostok the previous day. Choe's visit comes after NATO joined Seoul, Washington and Kyiv in confirming Pyongyang's deployment of troops to Russia's Kursk region on the border with Ukraine. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
By Reuters
17 Mar 2025
North Korea has deployed thousands of troops to support Russian forces fighting in Ukraine, Ukrainian, U.S. and South Korean assessments show, for Pyongyang's first major involvement in a war since the 1950s.

Cho reaffirmed Seoul's efforts to support the Ukrainian people and said Seoul would accept all North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine if they wished to go to South Korea, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Kyiv says more than 3,000 North Korean soldiers were killed or injured in Russia by early January 2025.

This year Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said they suspected Pyongyang was preparing to send more troops to Russia to fight Ukrainian forces, despite suffering losses and the capture of some of its soldiers.

In January, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine captured two North Korean soldiers in Russia's Kursk region, in his country's first revelation of such captives taken alive since their entry into the war last autumn.

(Reporting by Hyunsu YimEditing by Bernadette Baum)

