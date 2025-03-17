Daily Maverick
Russia demands 'ironclad' guarantees in peace treaty with Ukraine

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia will seek "ironclad" guarantees in any peace deal on Ukraine that NATO nations will exclude Kyiv from membership and that Ukraine will remain neutral, a Russian deputy foreign minister said in remarks published on Monday.
Ukraine's President Zelensky holds a press conference in Kyiv epaselect epa11918993 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a press conference at the end of the forum 'Ukraine. Year 2025', in Kyiv, Ukraine, 23 February 2025, amid the Russian invasion. The 'Ukraine. Year 2025' forum took place with the participation of heads of state institutions one day before the third anniversary of the war in Ukraine, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. The conflict has caused widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Reuters
By Reuters
17 Mar 2025
  • Peace deal to exclude Ukraine's NATO membership, Russia says
  • Moscow open only to unarmed post-conflict observers in Ukraine
  • France, Britain willing to send peacekeeping missions to Ukraine

By Lidia Kelly

U.S. President Donald Trumpis trying to win President Vladimir Putin's support for a 30-day ceasefire proposal that Ukraine accepted last week and which Putin says needs to meet crucial conditions to be acceptable.

Trump is expected to speak with his Putin this week on ways to end the three-year war in Ukraine, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff told CNN on Sunday after returning from what he described as a "positive" meeting with Putin in Moscow.

In a broad-ranging interview with the Russian media outlet Izvestia that made no reference to the ceasefire proposal, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that any long-lasting peace treaty on Ukraine must meet Moscow's demands.

"We will demand that ironclad security guarantees become part of this agreement," Izvestia cited Grushko as saying.

"Part of these guarantees should be the neutral status of Ukraine, the refusal of NATO countries to accept it into the alliance."

Moscow is categorically against the deployment of NATO observers to Ukraine, Grushko also reiterated the Kremlin's position.

Britain and France both have said that they were willing to send a peacekeeping force to monitor any ceasefire in Ukraine. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his country was also open to requests.

"It does not matter under what label NATO contingents were to be deployed on Ukrainian territory: be it the European Union, NATO, or in a national capacity," Grushko said.

"If they appear there, it means that they are deployed in the conflict zone with all the consequences for these contingents as parties to the conflict."

Grushko said that a deployment of unarmed post-conflict observers can be discussed only once a peace agreement is worked out.

"We can talk about unarmed observers, a civilian mission that would monitor the implementation of individual aspects of this agreement, or guarantee mechanisms," Grushko said. "In the meantime, it's just hot air."

French President Emmanuel Macron said in remarks published on Sunday that the stationing of peacekeeping troops in Ukraine is a question for Kyiv to decide and not Moscow.

Grushko said that European allies of Kyiv should understand that only the exclusion of Ukraine's membership in NATO and the elimination of the possibility of deploying foreign military contingents on its territory will work for the region.

"Then the security of Ukraine and the entire region in a broader sense will be ensured, since one of the root causes of the conflict will be eliminated," Grushko said.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Michael Perry)

Comments

Rod MacLeod Mar 17, 2025, 07:33 AM

What is about sovereignty and the right to self-determination that Putin and Trump cannot comprehend?

Andrew Mckenzie Mar 17, 2025, 09:06 AM

What has Ukraine's desire to join NATO got to do with Russia? Its non of their business. What is even more concerning is why it bothers them? Its a question which answers itself really.

Beyond Fedup Mar 17, 2025, 12:20 PM

Agree 100% with the comments below. Putin’s biggest fear is a sovereign, prosperous, free and democratic Ukraine on his doorstep lest it infects the Russian population and they demand the same. Bang goes his wholesale rape and theft of the country along with his oligarch cronies!

Stephen Paul Mar 17, 2025, 03:37 PM

Oh yes. Just like the security guarantees of 1991 Budapest Memorandum Russia gave Ukraine to give up its nuclear arsenal and transfer all it's nuclear weapons to Russia. That kind of Russian assurance ?

Vernonroodt72 Mar 20, 2025, 11:51 PM

Do you remember how the USA responded to Cuba having Russian missiles so close to them? Now Russia does not want the Ukraine to join Nato for the same reason. When the USSR gave Ukraine independence there was an agreement that they would not join NATO. We all know about the coup that put Zelensky in charge and what happened next.