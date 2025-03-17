Russia demands 'ironclad' guarantees in peace treaty with Ukraine

Peace deal to exclude Ukraine's NATO membership, Russia says

Moscow open only to unarmed post-conflict observers in Ukraine

France, Britain willing to send peacekeeping missions to Ukraine

By Lidia Kelly

U.S. President Donald Trumpis trying to win President Vladimir Putin's support for a 30-day ceasefire proposal that Ukraine accepted last week and which Putin says needs to meet crucial conditions to be acceptable.

Trump is expected to speak with his Putin this week on ways to end the three-year war in Ukraine, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff told CNN on Sunday after returning from what he described as a "positive" meeting with Putin in Moscow.

In a broad-ranging interview with the Russian media outlet Izvestia that made no reference to the ceasefire proposal, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that any long-lasting peace treaty on Ukraine must meet Moscow's demands.

"We will demand that ironclad security guarantees become part of this agreement," Izvestia cited Grushko as saying.

"Part of these guarantees should be the neutral status of Ukraine, the refusal of NATO countries to accept it into the alliance."

Moscow is categorically against the deployment of NATO observers to Ukraine, Grushko also reiterated the Kremlin's position.

Britain and France both have said that they were willing to send a peacekeeping force to monitor any ceasefire in Ukraine. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his country was also open to requests.

"It does not matter under what label NATO contingents were to be deployed on Ukrainian territory: be it the European Union, NATO, or in a national capacity," Grushko said.

"If they appear there, it means that they are deployed in the conflict zone with all the consequences for these contingents as parties to the conflict."

Grushko said that a deployment of unarmed post-conflict observers can be discussed only once a peace agreement is worked out.

"We can talk about unarmed observers, a civilian mission that would monitor the implementation of individual aspects of this agreement, or guarantee mechanisms," Grushko said. "In the meantime, it's just hot air."

French President Emmanuel Macron said in remarks published on Sunday that the stationing of peacekeeping troops in Ukraine is a question for Kyiv to decide and not Moscow.

Grushko said that European allies of Kyiv should understand that only the exclusion of Ukraine's membership in NATO and the elimination of the possibility of deploying foreign military contingents on its territory will work for the region.

"Then the security of Ukraine and the entire region in a broader sense will be ensured, since one of the root causes of the conflict will be eliminated," Grushko said.

