Lekker Brekker Monday: Scrambled eggs with mushrooms and rosemary

When I introduced Lekker Brekker Mondays nearly two years ago in May 2023, I asked myself: can you sustain breakfast recipes for more than three or four months? Twenty-two months in, the ideas and variations on recipes are still flowing in.

This one really combines two of my breakfast favourites: mushrooms on toast and scrambled eggs. If you follow my recipes you may know by now that I like my scrambled eggs a tad undercooked; I hate them dry and puffy. Which is why I never add milk to eggs, which ruins their natural flavour and texture.

Why add an element that makes something less of itself? It makes no sense.

All eggs need, in my book, is butter and seasoning. Unless of course you’re adding cheese or another ingredient that complements eggs.

And the trick about mushrooms is to wait for the moment when they release their juices, then cook those down until the mushrooms turn nutty.

Both of these techniques turn simple scrambled eggs and mushrooms into something very satisfying; you get the fullness of the mushrooms’ flavour, their lovely silken texture, and creamy scrambled eggs to carry them.

All you need is buttered toast and you’re away. And that rosemary.

Tony’s scrambled eggs with mushrooms and rosemary

(Makes 4)

Ingredients

200g button mushrooms, sliced

3 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp rosemary needles, finely chopped

A few squeezes of lemon juice

Salt and black pepper to taste

More butter

4 eggs

Salt and pepper for the eggs

4 slices of ciabatta, toasted

Rosemary for garnish

Method

Slice the mushrooms. Melt butter and add the rosemary sprigs except that reserved for garnish. Let the rosemary steep into the butter on the lowest heat for a couple of minutes.

Add the sliced mushrooms to the pan. Cook them down, moving them about with a spatula, until they release their juices. Continue cooking until the natural juices have cooked away. Drizzle lemon juice over and season with salt and black pepper.

Remove the cooked mushrooms to a side dish.

Along the way, toast the ciabatta and butter it.

Whisk the eggs. Melt more butter and add the eggs, immediately working them with a fork or spatula. When slightly under done (still moist), add the cooked mushrooms, combine, and spoon on to slices of toasted ciabatta.

Garnish with rosemary. DM

Tony Jackman is twice winner of the Galliova Food Writer of the year award, in 2021 and 2023

Order Tony’s book, foodSTUFF, here.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

This dish is photographed in my favourite ‘mushroom bowl’ by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.