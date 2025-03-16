PODCAST Power Chat – Helen Zille on how to fix Johannesburg and the future of the Government of National Unity

In this episode of Power Chat, Daily Maverick Associate Editor Ferial Haffajee speaks with the Chairperson of the Federal Council of the Democratic Alliance, Helen Zille. They discuss the state of Johannesburg, the challenges of fixing a broken city and the role of voters in driving change. Zille highlights the impact of cadre deployment, the importance of skilled councillors and the Democratic Alliance’s strategy for the 2026/27 elections. A sharp conversation about leadership, governance and the future of South Africa’s metros.