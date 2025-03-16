Daily Maverick
Power Chat – Helen Zille on how to fix Johannesburg and the future of the Government of National Unity

In this episode of Power Chat, Daily Maverick Associate Editor Ferial Haffajee speaks with the Chairperson of the Federal Council of the Democratic Alliance, Helen Zille. They discuss the state of Johannesburg, the challenges of fixing a broken city and the role of voters in driving change. Zille highlights the impact of cadre deployment, the importance of skilled councillors and the Democratic Alliance’s strategy for the 2026/27 elections. A sharp conversation about leadership, governance and the future of South Africa’s metros.
Ferial Haffajee
16 Mar 2025
12

Produced by: Emilie Gambade & Bernard Kotze

Barbara Holtmann Mar 17, 2025, 08:48 AM

Please don't. The last thing we need in Joburg is Helen Zille's tone deaf arrogance. Yes Joburg is a mess, but its our mess. I wish someone with legitimate leadership in Joburg would gather us all together to cocreate a strategic plan that hauled us out of our hole. Not Helen Zille. No.

keith.ciorovich Mar 17, 2025, 10:23 AM

Carry on wishing then as there is currently no leadership in Jjb. That's exactly why it is such a dreadful state.

Gazeley Walker Mar 17, 2025, 10:51 AM

That is your opinion, but not the opinion of many,many other well informed voters. Keep voting in the ANC, and give credence to the saying that insanity is doing the same thing all the time. (like repeatedly voting in the ANC), and expecting a different outcome.

T'Plana Hath Mar 17, 2025, 02:14 PM

A single criticism of Helen Zille doth not an ANC supporter make. Unfair and border-line insulting comment.

Fernando Moreira Mar 17, 2025, 10:31 AM

Dynamic leader ,exactly what is needed in Gauteng . Firm, resolute and principled ,our own Maggie Thatcher Her record speaks for itself Vote Da

T'Plana Hath Mar 17, 2025, 02:20 PM

Not sure if you are being funny or you just 'stepped on your own dick' by mentioning Margaret Thatcher. There are waaaay better examples of firm, resolute, and principled women. However, I absolutely agree that we need a dynamic leader, emphasis on leader. Surely, we are done with rulers.

Fernando Moreira Mar 17, 2025, 04:35 PM

Chirp of the year "stepped on your own Dick " ha ha ha brilliant !!

megapode Mar 17, 2025, 12:48 PM

What's been killing Johannesburg is these multi-party pacts. Firstly they spend more time discussing how they can stay associated with each other than they do running the City. Secondly small parties with low support often hold too much power because they can collapse a coalition.

Hari Seldon Mar 17, 2025, 03:51 PM

Helen might not be everyone's cup of tea BUT she has a backbone of steel and is ethical, and this is what JHB needs - but as she says it's ALL up to the voters.

Sue Grant-Marshall Mar 17, 2025, 07:06 PM

Let's have Helen Zille - someone who is capable of saying ' yes' and 'no'. Firm, clever, imaginative. Goes the extra mile.

Mar 18, 2025, 10:30 AM

What an insane admission. "Joburg is our mess". Yes Barbara, and your puerile acknowledgment accepts your guilt for that awful status quo. Stick to your guns Helen, we need strength and 'arrogance' to fight the insidious and aimless ANC led city council.

Jan Smith Apr 7, 2025, 10:11 PM

Batman would hate this shit....