Pope Francis seen in hospital for first time as Vatican releases photo

The pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection that has required evolving treatment. He has not been seen in public since.

Francis is pictured from behind in the image as he is seated in a chapel at the hospital. The Vatican said the pope had celebrated Mass with other priests in the chapel on Sunday.

The pope, who has been receiving oxygen throughout his treatment in hospital, appears to be breathing on his own in the photo.

(Reporting by Joshua McElweeEditing by Ros Russell)