Pope Francis seen in hospital for first time as Vatican releases photo

VATICAN CITY, March 16 (Reuters) - The Vatican on Sunday released the first image of Pope Francis in hospital since the 88-year-old pontiff began treatment for double pneumonia.
Pope Francis concelebrates a mass in the Gemelli hospital chapel epa11968773 A handout photo made available by the Holy See Press Office shows Pope Francis is seen concelebrating the mass in the Gemelli hospital chapel in Rome, Italy, 15 March 2025 (issued 16 March 2025), in a photo, the first since he was admitted to Gemelli, on 14 February 2025. EPA-EFE/HOLY SEE PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Reuters
By Reuters
16 Mar 2025
The pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection that has required evolving treatment. He has not been seen in public since.

Francis is pictured from behind in the image as he is seated in a chapel at the hospital. The Vatican said the pope had celebrated Mass with other priests in the chapel on Sunday.

The pope, who has been receiving oxygen throughout his treatment in hospital, appears to be breathing on his own in the photo.

(Reporting by Joshua McElweeEditing by Ros Russell)

