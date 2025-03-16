Crossed Wires: Trump’s tariffs a gamble on disorder and disruption

The very word tariff is likely to put most citizens to sleep, but a sudden 200% increase in the price of a bottle of pretty average French wine at a modestly priced mid-Western restaurant would jolt anyone awake (yes, that number is a real Trump threat).

No one can accuse Trump of inconsistency in this area. He has complained about foreign countries since 1987 when Japan was his bête noire, at a time when it was beating the US in every kind of manufacturing – from automobiles to consumer electronics.

Trump was not even in politics at the time, but this did not stop him from taking out full-page ads in The Washington Post, The New York Times and the Boston Globe, which read, “Why are these nations not paying the United States for the human lives and billions of dollars we are losing to protect their interests?” followed by “...the world is laughing at America’s politicians as we protect ships we don’t own, carrying oil we don’t need, destined for allies who won’t help.”

His irritation with the rest of the world (some dictatorships excused) has clearly festered and grown. It is no longer “you need to pay your fair share for our help”, which is an entirely reasonable position. A seemingly endless slew of foreign gripes now forms the core of his foreign policy, backed up by aggressive tariff actions against even (and this is the head-scratcher) America’s closest partners, friends and allies.

Vox Magazine writer Eric Levitz recently tried to analyse whether there was any economic rhyme or reason behind some of the tariffs. He found little or none. Take Canada, on which a 25% tariff on all goods was recently levied. The original reason given by Trump was the flow of drugs (specifically fentanyl) and illegal immigrants across the border – except that there is little evidence of any such flow happening at any scale.

Then he said:

“Canada doesn’t allow American Banks to do business in Canada, but their banks flood the American Market.”

Which turned out to be utter nonsense. US banks are all over Canada.

Was the tariff prompted by Trump’s oft-stated lust for US ownership of Canada as the 51st state, captured so elegantly in the following tweet of his?

“Canada should become our Cherished 51st State. Much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada – AND NO TARIFFS!”

Or maybe the tariffs are intended to nudge Canadian firms to set up operations in the US, to wit:

“The USA has major deficits with Canada, Mexico, and China (and almost all countries!), owes 36 Trillion Dollars, and we’re not going to be the ‘Stupid Country’ any longer. MAKE YOUR PRODUCT IN THE USA AND THERE ARE NO TARIFFS!”

This was tweeted out to the world at large, not just to Canada. Not the finest example of the art of persuasion, but then it is Donald Trump.

There was one final possibility offered in the Vox article. Trump has spoken repeatedly about an “External Revenue Service”, by which he means the collection of funds from other countries – tariffs and taxes by any other name.

One could surmise that Trump sees this as one way to pay off America’s vertiginous debt. Unmentioned, of course, is the fact that all of these punitive tariffs will be paid for by the US consumer when prices go up – which is a certain outcome of tariffs. It turns out that it is simply a consumption tax on US citizens to service government loans.

So what is really going on here?

Because the administration has not been able to provide a convincing rationale for tariffs against its largest trading partners and allies (including Canada and Mexico and the EU), the US stock market has crashed and Trump’s ratings have plummeted, at least in relation to his performance in foreign policy (only 37% of Americans think he has done a good job in this area, a historical low.)

The news is filled with GOP-leaning businessmen covering their faces in horror while America’s traditional soulmates are reeling in shock at his betrayal and finding themselves having to retaliate with tariffs of their own.

Trump and his apparatchiks are unapologetic, using “no pain, no gain” and other similar cliches to justify tariffs while the average citizen, already struggling, braces for increases in the cost of almost everything. Will tariffs cause a recession? Trump answered that question in what sounded like carefully rehearsed language (a rarity for him):

“I hate to predict things like that. There is a period of transition because what we’re doing is very big. We’re bringing wealth back to America. That’s a big thing... it takes a little time, but I think it should be great for us.”

In other words, he didn’t answer the question, he simply said, “trust me”.

Have tariffs worked historically? That is a deep rabbit hole. They worked for the American steel industry in 1881, giving the US steel industry time to re-invest in its factories and become competitive with Britain. They failed catastrophically in the 1930s, when a series of protectionist laws ended up extending the Great Depression and wrecking global trade.

More importantly, tariffs can be imposed very quickly, but it is much harder to reverse them because protected industries will resist with all the political strength they can muster. It was only during the last third of the 20th century that the concept of free trade took hold, with an accompanying surge in global wealth.

When questioned about the sudden arrival of the US tariff regime, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen commented, “We deeply regret this measure. Tariffs are taxes. They are bad for business, and even worse for consumers. These tariffs are disrupting supply chains. They bring uncertainty for the economy.”

One thing is certain. Buying goods is about to get a lot more expensive for the average US citizen. Americans are being asked to make sacrifices for Trump’s idea of the greater good. Forcing voters to empty their wallets is generally a poor strategy if you want to maintain the goodwill of loyal political constituents.

Why is he doing this?

In its first couple of decades, Meta (then Facebook) coined the internal motto “move fast and break things”. The message was that those who spend too much time planning, designing, structuring, testing and prototyping never get to do anything important. Huge risks are required to lead. Only the big swings hit the ball out of the park. Some will fail, but those that succeed will be the ones that count, the great leaps that change history. Trump loves the tech bros and it seems that he has imbibed this ethos from their playbook.

The promiscuous imposition of tariffs looks more like a huge political and commercial gamble – and the odds are not promising.

Steven Boykey Sidley is a professor of practice at JBS, University of Johannesburg, columnist-at-large for Daily Maverick and a partner at Bridge Capital. His new book, It’s Mine: How the Crypto Industry is Redefining Ownership, is published by Maverick451 in SA and Legend Times Group in UK/EU, available now.