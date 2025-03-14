The Blood Moon, and more from around the world

The full moon appears during a total lunar eclipse in Caracas, Venezuela, early 14 March 2025. According to the US National Weather Service (NWS), a total lunar eclipse occurs when the entire moon passes into the Earth's umbral shadow. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ The full moon appears during a total lunar eclipse in Caracas, Venezuela, early 14 March 2025. According to the US National Weather Service (NWS), a total lunar eclipse occurs when the entire moon passes into the Earth's umbral shadow. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ The burnt-out remains of a Tesla electric car in the Steglitz district on March 14, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. A total of four Tesla cars parked in different streets went up in flames in Berlin last night, all within a short period. Police are investigating. Public animosity has grown in recent months against Tesla company owner Elon Musk following his very open and vocal support for Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party and his online bashing of mainstream political leaders. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images) Dismantled concrete at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, March 14, 2025. The reconstruction of the mural, which comes after Republican Representative Andrew Clyde introduced legislation last week that threatened cutting federal funding if it was not painted over, is expected to take six to eight weeks. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa (C), President of the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen (R) and, the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa (L), during the 8th South Africa-European Union (SA-EU) Summit in Cape Town, South Africa, 13 March 2025. The summit has not been held for 7 years and aims to strengthen ties between South Africa and the European Union block. EPA-EFE/HALDEN KROG A name tag is placed for Dr. Mehmet Oz ahead of US Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing to be administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 14 March 2025. Dr. Oz is a physician and an American television presenter, known for the 'The Dr. Oz Show'. EPA-EFE/MAANSI SRIVASTAVA An indigenous man participates in a demonstration in front of the Supreme Court in Brasilia, Brazil, 13 March 2025. EPA-EFE/Andre Borges A group of Jewish boys dance on the top of an open top bus during Purim on March 14, 2025 in London, England. Jewish communities worldwide celebrate the annual Purim holiday with parades and costume parties. The Biblical Book of Esther recorded the deliverance of the Jewish people from a plot to exterminate them in the ancient Persian empire 2,500 years ago and continues to be celebrated today. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Druze religious men greet each other in a traditional way as they wait for the arrival of a Syrian Druze religious delegation crossing from Syria, near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, 14 March 2025. Israel said that a Druze religious delegation from Syria would be allowed to visit Israel on 14 March, in the first such visit in five decades. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI Afghan girls attend their graduation ceremony for memorizing the holy Koran at a private seminary in Kabul, Afghanistan, 13 March 2025. At least 30 girls graduated from a madrasa (Islamic seminary) in Kabul, having completed their training in Holy Koran memorization and Tajweed. The head of the school announced that this marks the fourth graduation of Koran memorizers, bringing the total number of graduates from the center to one thousand. EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL A model presents a creation by Russian brand BLNDVSN during the Moscow Fashion Week at the Central Exhibition Hall Manege in Moscow, Russia, 13 March 2025. The Moscow Fashion Week runs from 13 to 18 March 2025. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV A so-called ninot or wooden sculpture is seen covered in plastic due to the rain in Valencia, Spain, 14 March 2025. The festival features installations of parodic papier-mache, cardboard, and wooden sculptures, and runs until 19 March when hundreds of fallas are set alight all around the city. EPA-EFE/BIEL ALINO A contestant trims the hair of a pet dog during a contest of pet dog cosmeticians at the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. Center in Seoul, South Korea, 14 March 2025. The contest was held as part of a pet show, organized by the World Canine Organization, the largest international federation of national kennel clubs and purebred registries. EPA-EFE/YONHAP Elephants enjoy various fruits and plants during an all-you-can-eat elephant buffet to mark the National Elephant Day at the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace and Royal Kraal in the world heritage city of Ayutthaya, Thailand, 13 March 2025. The National Elephant Day has been observed annually on 13 March since 1998 when it was established by the Thai government, in an effort to protect and conserve Thai elephants, who are part of the Asian elephant family classified as an endangered species. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT People with umbrellas look on fallas or wooden sculptures during a rainy day in Valencia, Spain, 14 March 2025. The festival features installations of parodic papier-mache, cardboard, and wooden sculptures, and runs until 19 March when hundreds of fallas are set alight all around the city. EPA-EFE/BIEL ALINO People clad in traditional Korean military dress demonstrate sword-wielding skills from the 1392-1910 Joseon Dynasty at Hwaseong Fortress in Suwon, a UNESCO-designated world heritage site just south of Seoul, South Korea, 14 March 2025. EPA-EFE/YONHAP People clad in traditional Korean military dress demonstrate sword-wielding skills from the 1392-1910 Joseon Dynasty at Hwaseong Fortress in Suwon, a UNESCO-designated world heritage site just south of Seoul, South Korea, 14 March 2025. EPA-EFE/YONHAP Brazilian Samba dancer Erika Januza performs at V&A Waterfront on March 13, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The dancer will be part of the Cape Town Carnival taking place on March 15th in Green Point. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais) A visitor experiences one of the immersive installations of the 'Museum of Senses' exhibition in Milan, Italy, 13 March 2025. The exhibition will be open to the public from 14 March to 31 December 2025. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO A tribal man celebrates the Holi festival, also known as Rajwadi Holi, on the occasion of 'Holika Dahan' or the burning of Holika, in Nandurbar, India, 14 March 2025. Tribal communities from Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh gathered to celebrate the Rajwadi Holi festival in their unique tradition which is supposed to be more than 750 years old. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI A Pakistani Muslim boy reads from a copy of the holy book, the Koran, at a mosque during the fasting month of Ramadan in Karachi, Pakistan, 13 March 2024. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER. DM.