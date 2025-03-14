Monster Hunter Wilds is a fantastic iteration of an addictive formula — but don’t expect a killer story

Monster Hunter is exactly what it sounds like: The character-created protagonist, a master of 14 different weapon types, takes on an assortment of creatures that range from moderately large to outright colossal.

The loop is simple: bring them down, carve up their parts and use the gathered resources to forge better gear for the next hunt. Don’t be surprised if it’s an even bigger target than before.

After 40 hours with Monster Hunter Wilds, the latest addition to the long-running franchise, it feels like a careful mix of the previous two instalments.

It takes some streamlined sensibilities from 2021’s portable-focused Rise, and peppers in the grander scale of 2018’s World (Capcom’s best-selling title to date, as a matter of interest). The result is a fantastic iteration of the addictive formula fans have grown to love and crave over Monster Hunter’s now two-decade history – even if there are a few piles of dung along the way.

Monster Hunter Wilds starts in the Forbidden Lands, a place that many thought had been abandoned for the past millennium. At least until a small boy turns up unexpectedly in its vast, seemingly desolate plains. This mysterious playground is packed with creatures and promises undeniable thrills when fighting them... Or, this latest location is the perfect place to conduct research on the strange weather patterns and ensure the continued existence of a balanced ecosystem. That’s it, no hunting necessary, unless one of the beasts just so happens to put one teeny, tiny claw out of line...

While Capcom is no doubt pushing for something more this time around, the core premise of Monster Hunter Wilds, although promising, is weighed down by shaky plot points that exist solely to lead from one hunt to the next. The overall execution leaves a lot to be desired, too, feeding players a constant barrage of short cinematics and forced “ride-and-talk” segments. Add the fact that the game only really opens up at the 15- to 20-hour mark and you’ve got a dish that may frustrate any hunter, especially veterans who want to cut straight to the juicy bits.

But patience is rewarded.

That upfront time investment is a small price to pay for the dozens, if not hundreds of hours of enjoyment that follow. And besides, nobody is playing this title for its killer story: it’s the spectacle of the fight, and they’re better than ever in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Beyond the main narrative and a slew of side-missions, players can explore the interconnected hubs at their own pace, typically choosing targets based on the weapon or armour set they’re working towards. Once a field survey is locked in, it’s time to hop on a dependable Seikret. Inspired by Rise’s dog-like Palamutes, this new mountable pal – similar to Final Fantasy’s Chocobo – adds much-appreciated mobility.

Seikrets will drive to the designated monster, on autopilot and at speed if desired, freeing players to drink in the dense environments, and remotely loot flora and fauna en route thanks to a trusty slinger tool. On the combat front, weapons can be sharpened on the move, and life-saving potions can be consumed too, which is, of course, super handy when you’ve got an angry monster looking to make you its next meal.

Not because it was provoked first or anything. Don’t be ridiculous.

Monster Hunter Wilds is a sharpened iteration of previous instalments. (Photos: Supplied)

Speaking of, the creatures in Monster Hunter Wilds are as over the top as one could hope. Gorgeously realised and meticulously animated, they’re packed to the teeth with all manner of nasty attacks that will have you carting back to camp swiftly if you don’t pay attention to their movements. From newcomers like Lala Barina, a flamboyant, pirouetting spider-like monstrosity with a rather sharp stinger, to returning favourites like the wyverns Rathian and Rathalos, there’s a deliciously diverse array of beasts to carve through.

Giving hunters the upper hand to take down all these weird and wonderful creatures is the new Focus Mode. Dish out enough slashes or blows, and players eventually create wounds they can manually aim at to deal extra damage and earn bonus resources from their quarry.

It’s a neat feature, keeping players engaged to do more than chip away at the typical large parts, like a wing or tail. Focus Mode also lets players fine-tune their aim – useful when a target has decided to move slightly (or completely) out of the way in the middle of a well-executed combo or special attack.

And when those flurries (occasionally) line up, the damage number flashes on screen, and the monster staggers as a result of players’ raw skill and proficiency? There’s nothing quite like it. This reviewer spent most of my playtime with my beloved (anime) Long Sword, and it’s been feeling extra sharp.

This franchise has never been beginner-friendly per se, and that hasn’t changed drastically with Monster Hunter Wilds. Sure, it’s easy enough to pick up a random weapon and figure out its basic combos. Nuances and depth, though, will only be discovered with hours and hours of play, pure fluke, or through a YouTube tutorial where another hunter has done all the hard work of distilling and simplifying complex mechanics for you to easily digest.

Not sure why the Charge Blade has phials, or why its attacks are suddenly bouncing off the monster? And why does the Long Sword icon glow different colours? These details are only briefly explained in a handful of pages, buried in a dense menu.

It feels strange given that just under two years ago Capcom’s very own Street Fighter 6 found a way to make its deep systems accessible to even the greenest of beginners with a new control scheme and an incredibly detailed Practice Mode, complete with tutorials and character guides. Did not a single dev see how well that was received, and think that Monster Hunter Wilds would benefit from something similar to swell the fanbase further?

Thankfully, that’s my only real gripe from a beginner’s point of view, since there are other additions that somewhat counter this oversight. The smithy, for instance, will offer guidance on what upgrades a player should consider in the early hours – a true godsend if you’re overwhelmed by the weapon crafting tree or many armour choices.

If you’re not interested in playing with others, or looking for offline assistance, AI companions are always ready to join the hunt at the drop of an SOS flare. Palicos – the adorable, customisable feline companions – are also along for the ride by default, proving invaluable in a pinch with a constant barrage of heals, remedies, attacks and traps.

In terms of challenge, for better or for worse, Monster Hunter Wilds doesn’t put up a particularly tough fight. Sure, you can’t throw strategy out the window and mindlessly strike at a target, and Capcom will continue to drop newer, harder-hitting monsters over the coming months. The base game in its current form, however, is arguably the most accessible the franchise has been in terms of difficulty. Veterans may turn up their nose, but I found myself enthralled by the sheer cinematic action of each skirmish nevertheless.

How could I not be? Monster Hunter Wilds is a visual treat, even if its overall colour palette leans into dusty, desaturated hues a little too hard at times.

The sounds and effects, by contrast, constantly pop with bursts of life throughout the experience, shining especially bright when adverse weather kicks in. Believe me when I say you won’t forget your first encounter with a Rey Dau during a violent thunderstorm, where you’ll marvel at the lightning blasting from its horns as you scramble away for your very life.

If you’re planning to play on a PlayStation 5 and have a 120hz monitor, I found the Balanced Mode (40fps) to be the best middle ground graphically. Go figure. Quality Mode (30fps) looks great if you’re okay with losing smooth performance, while the inverse Performance Mode (60fps) successfully does what it says on the box, albeit at a drastic cost to visual fidelity – something even my generally forgiving eyes turned their brows up at.

Diehard Monster Hunter fans have a familiar formula and cinematic experience to look forward to, with all the grinding and build depth you could wish for. You just need to make it past the elephant in the room: the mandatory clunky story.

If you’re a newcomer, you may still be on the fence, and that’s okay. Yes, while there isn’t a new deep tutorial system, as one might have hoped, Monster Hunter Wilds is the perfect jumping-on point for this well-adored franchise. It will take time to find the weapon that clicks, understand the layers of gameplay mechanics, and get a feel for this complex masterpiece. When things fall into place, though, don’t be surprised if you find yourself indulging for far more hours than intended. DM

Monster Hunter Wilds released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on 28 February.

This article was first published on PFangirl.