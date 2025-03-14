Daily Maverick
Kremlin says Putin sent Trump a message on Ukraine ceasefire idea, talks of 'cautious optimism'

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had sent U.S. President Donald Trump a message about his proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine via Trump's special envoy and that there were grounds for "cautious optimism."
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko visits Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for a signing ceremony following a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (not pictured) at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 13 March 2025. Lukashenko is on an official visit to Moscow to hold talks with the Russian president. EPA-EFE/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT
14 Mar 2025
Putin held late night talks in Moscow with Steve Witkoff, Trump's envoy, to discuss the U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Kyiv has already accepted the idea.

Peskov said Putin had conveyed "signals" to Trump via Witkoff, and had received information from the American about U.S. thinking on Ukraine.

"There are certainly reasons to be cautiously optimistic. You heard a very important statement yesterday from President Putin, who was answering a journalist's question. He said that he supports President Trump's position in terms of a settlement, but he voiced some questions that need to be answered together," said Peskov.

"So, yes, indeed, there is still a lot to be done, but nevertheless, the president expressed solidarity with Mr. Trump's position."

Peskov said Russia and the U.S. would work out the timing of a phone call between their two presidents once Witkoff had briefed Trump.

