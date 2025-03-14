Daily Maverick
I have a picture for you! 08 March-14 March 2025

The First Thing newsletter's Ever-lasting Subscriber Photo Gallery.

P4U_readersubmission_20250314 Early morning traffic in the reserve. Photographer: Sarah-Ann Leach
14 Mar 2025
Want to send us your photos? You need to be a First Thing Subscriber. When you're subscribed and ready, there'll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.

Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally ('landscape' format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.

NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If your picture's not published, please keep sending them in!

First Thing's John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all pictures.

Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don't have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we'll do our best to include it.

Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers' photos, contact us and we'll put you in touch with the original photographers.

2 lone trees standing in a receding dam in the Southern Cederberg. Photographer: Richard Lord</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250314
View of the bell traverse. Photographer: Luke Cable</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250314
44 Lions and a Chipmunk. Photographer: Karl Jensen</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250314
Early morning traffic in the reserve. Photographer: Sarah-Ann Leach</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250314
The Beach Lighthouse. Photographer:Jacques Mc Carthy</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250314
Paris in bloom- A stunning view of the Eiffel Tower rising above a bed of vibrant flowers, capturing the perfect blend of nature and architecture in the heart of France. Photographer: Rhavani Reddy</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250314
Oh , to be young again …… Photographer: Gerd Marschner</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250314
Cathkin Peak from Champagne Valley. Photographer: Alison Wilson</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250314
Green Seas. Photographer: Penelope Gale</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250314
Lonely penguin at Stony Point. Photographer: Trysten Streak</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250314
Stunning Cape Town. Photographer: Renn Holtzhausen</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250314
Cat Nap. Photographer: Grant Bushby</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250314
Sublime. Photographer: Jennifer Jones</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250314
Heading into the chaos. Photographer: Emma Mary Harber Roome</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250314
Serenity in the Wild- A pair of African buffalo graze peacefully along a dry riverbed at Bayete Zulu Private Game Reserve, where nature’s untamed beauty thrives under dramatic skies. Photographer: Rhavani Reddy
Pre-race nerves before Cycle Tour are real. Photographer: Michael Dundulakis</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250314
Hey, what's for lunch?! Photographer: Cathy Machingaidze</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250314
