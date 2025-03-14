Formula one 2025: can Verstappen defend his crown against rising stars and legends?

As the new Formula One season races into view, there are several intriguing subplots which enthusiasts of the sport will be treated to during this campaign. The first segment of the season, this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, will provide a vague idea of what racing lovers can expect throughout 2025.

Among the key themes this season include questions on whether reigning champion – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen – will speed to a fifth consecutive drivers’ championship. Or whether his wings will finally be clipped.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne on 14 March 2025. (Photo: Jayce Illman / Getty Images)

Last season McLaren’s Lando Norris tried his best to stay close to the dominant Verstappen. However, the Dutchman was just too consistent, especially at the start of the season, where Verstappen won four of the five opening races to eventually finish 63 points ahead of Norris.

Lando Norris of Great Britain. (Photo: Jayce Illman / Getty Images)

Then there is the Cinderella story of Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton making a dream switch from Mercedes to Ferrari as his memorable career edges closer to its conclusion. Will the Briton rewrite history and pull away from Michael Schumacher – with whom he is currently tied on seven world championships?

Can Verstappen be stopped?

Statistically, Schumacher and Hamilton are the joint best drivers in Formula One history. The pair shares 14 world titles – seven apiece. Next best is Argentinian great Juan-Manuel Fangio, with five overall championships.

In 2025, Verstappen has the opportunity to further solidify his glittering legacy by pulling level with Fangio. If he manages this feat, the Dutch national will also join Schumacher in an exclusive club of drivers who have won the championship five successive times.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands drives the Red Bull Racing RB21 during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne on 14 March 2025. (Photo: Mark Thompson / Getty Images)

Verstappen’s fourth consecutive triumph was perhaps his toughest to date, for several reasons. These include having to contend with the blistering pace of the McLaren car. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was twice investigated and cleared for allegations of controlling behaviour towards a female employee, which included leaked inappropriate texts, allegedly sent by Horner to the staff member.

In 2025, the challenge is poised to be even tougher, at least on paper. This is something Verstappen has acknowledged ahead of Formula One revving it up in Australia.

“I know that we are not the quickest at the moment,” Verstappen said.

“But, again, it’s a very long season. If you would have asked that question here last year and at the end of the season again, you know, it would look completely different,” the 27-year-old said.

“So, a lot of things can always change quite quickly in Formula One. We’ll find out more this weekend and after. But we’ll try to do our best,” Verstappen said.

If anyone in particular will be a thorn in Verstappen’s and Red Bull’s side, it’s Norris. The British driver is coming into his sixth year as a main driver on the Formula One circuit, having made his official debut in 2019.

Lando Norris of Great Britain drives the McLaren MCL39 Mercedes during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne on 14 March 2025. (Photo: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images)

Before that, he had honed his skills as a reserve driver for McLaren – whom he helped to the constructors’ title in 2024 – marking the first time they had clinched the team title since 1998.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old remains humble.

“I don’t think we’re expecting to be a big step ahead of anyone... But if we’re just there fighting from the beginning, that’s our target,” Norris stated.

“If we can just be there fighting from the off then we’ll be happy,” the McLaren driver said.

Red Bull and McLaren will be challenged by Ferrari, with Frenchman Charles Leclerc partnering Hamilton.

The 40-year-old Hamilton is the second-oldest driver on this year’s grid – with only Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, who is three years older – being the other senior.

The veteran says he feels no pressure ahead of his anticipated Ferrari debut.

“I don’t feel the pressure,” Hamilton said. “The outside pressure is non-existent for me. The pressure is from within and what I want to achieve.”

“I’m not here to prove anything to anybody. I don’t feel I have to do anything. I’ve been here a long, long time and done it time and time again,” the seven-time champion said.

“This is the most exciting period of my life, and so I’m really just enjoying it,” said Hamilton.

Rookies Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) and Haas’s Oliver Bearman will be rookies to watch this season. DM