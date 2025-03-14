DA, EFF hit back at Godongwana's Budget 2025 for failure to address SA's jobs crisis

Daily Maverick
By Victoria O’Regan
14 Mar 2025
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana came under fire from Members of Parliament (MPs) on Friday, 14 March, when he presented his revised Budget 2025 to Parliament’s finance portfolio committees. 

“Deep and hard introspection is needed. We are bleeding jobs; we are not creating jobs … I don’t see anything in this proposed Budget that’s going to be the vehicle to triple economic growth,” said DA MP Joseph Britz. 

“This proposed Budget does not lead to economic growth and creation of jobs. In its current form, this proposed Budget is a domestic risk to the future economic outlook.

“You cannot tax yourself into prosperity,” he continued. 

Godongwana briefed Parliament’s Standing Committee on Appropriations, Select Committee on Finance and Standing Committee on Finance on Friday morning. 

Speaking to MPs before the presentation, Godongwana said that “irrespective” of where political parties stand on a number of issues – in an indirect reference to the impasse on the VAT hike – “we [must] keep our eyes on the ball”. 

He said the Budget must address the needs in communities, specifically the needs in the health, defence and education sectors. Godongwana spoke about the hundreds of doctors left jobless in SA because of a shortage of funds. 

“We may disagree, colleagues, about methodologies and other things, but I don’t think we’ll disagree on the substantive nature of what we’re attempting to resolve.”

Overall, the health budget will grow from R277-billion in 2024/25 to R298.8-billion in 2025/26. 

In his Budget Speech, Godongwana acknowledged that South Africa’s public healthcare system had lost about 9,000 health workers in the past years alone, as the state did not have the money to retain or replace them, Daily Maverick’s Tamsin Metelerkamp reported. 

An additional R28.9-billion, he said, will go towards employing 800 post-community service doctors without jobs, and 9,300 healthcare workers in hospitals and clinics. 

“The attempt to make us take responsibility for National Treasury’s incompetency and poor planning is incorrect, and the attempt to blackmail us into a corner that we all have to take these tradeoffs in order for people to receive services – whether its health or education – they’re tradeoffs that are consequences of poor fiscal planning,” said EFF MP Sinawo Tambo.   

Alan Beesley from ActionSA welcomed the much-needed boost in funding to the South African Revenue Service (SARS), but said, “It’s patently clear there’s just too much wastage, corruption and incompetence in the system – in government departments and entities. 

“It’s like a bucket – it’s pointless filling the bucket up with water if it’s got a massive hole in it, because it’s just going to keep running out. And that’s what’s happening at the moment.

“I think we wouldn’t have to have tax increases if we could cut the leakage,” he said. Beesley added that the party would like to see money ringfenced to combat corruption.

Director-General of National Treasury Duncan Pieterse (left) briefs Parliament’s Standing Committee on Appropriations, Select Committee on Finance and Standing Committee on Finance on Friday morning, 14 March 2025. (Photo: Phando Jikelo / Parliament of SA)

VAT increase 

Godongwana has claimed responsibility for coming up with the idea of the contentious 2 percentage point increase in VAT, which had caused the postponement of the initial Budget on 19 February, according to a News24 report. 

On Friday, DA MP Mark Burke accused Godongwana of “undermining” the Treasury after allegedly going against the advice of its director-general Duncan Pieterse, who warned him against the increase. 

“If that’s the case, it seems that you [were] acting contrary to the advice of the Treasury, and would you then agree with me, Minister … that in fact you have now gone rogue and you are undermining the Treasury,” he said. 

DA MP Kingsley Wakelin said “a number of very strong and very valid submissions were made by the DA” to Godongwana, but none of them received his support. 

“Is it just being defiant?” Wakelin asked Godongwana. 

However, Pieterse, in a presentation to MPs prior to Wakelin’s comments, stressed that National Treasury had “considered different” options to raise the revenue required in order to cover the government’s expenditure. 

He explained why Treasury decided to increase the VAT rate by half a percentage point, which will be followed by another half a percentage point increase next year.

“It is our view that an increase in the spending has to be accompanied by an increase in revenue in order for the government to maintain its commitment to fiscal sustainability, including a rising primary surplus and stabilising debt in 2025/26,” said Pieterse.

“While this Budget includes a mixture of tax measures, it does still consider that a VAT increase will be indispensable for raising the additional revenue.”

Read more: DA will not support budget despite evidence of increased compromise in the GNU

“We were concerned that increasing personal income tax or corporate income tax would be more negative for employment, savings, investment and growth than a value-added tax increase,” he said. 

Pieterse added South Africa already has a “very high contribution” of corporate income tax towards tax revenue. 

Pieterse said to mitigate the impact of an increase in the VAT rate, the government has proposed “direct relief to vulnerable households in the form of above-inflation increases to the various social grants”, and expanding the basket of zero-rated items to include canned vegetables, edible offal and dairy-liquid blends. 

EFF MP Constance Mkhonto said there is no “clear and achievable plan for job creation” in the Budget. 

“We can’t increase VAT to the unemployed masses of this country … When is the issue of unemployed youth going to be addressed?”

Echoing her statements, EFF MP Annacleta Siwisa said: “At this moment, we should be speaking about job creation.” But there’s nothing in the Budget which speaks to mass job creation, she said. DM

keith.ciorovich Mar 14, 2025, 03:01 PM

The expression on the face of the finance minister says it all. FAILED. He is clueless as to how to pass a pro growth budget. All the finance ministers since the departure Mr Manuel have borrowed trillions of Rands which has placed the country in a dire financial position. Shame on u and the anc.

Mar 14, 2025, 03:03 PM

The ANC hell bent on maintaining its pig-headed "We're the boss of SA" syndrome. If unrelenting MP's like Godongwana, Motsoaledi, Mantashe, and (in essence) Ramaphosa , carry on , with this "See no evil" attitude instead of working with their colleagues in the GNU government, SA is doomed.

Rod MacLeod Mar 14, 2025, 05:49 PM

"It is our view that an increase in the spending has to be accompanied by an increase in revenue in order for the government to maintain its commitment to fiscal sustainability, including a rising primary surplus and stabilising debt in 2025/26,” said Pieterse. Make sense to anyone out there?

Roodepoort Rocker Mar 15, 2025, 06:19 AM

Yaaa, the R15 VAT we collect when we spend R100 looks very attractive and leads to "fiscal sustainability". Our finance minister is a self-confessed socialist and must be replaced by a capitalist.

Rod MacLeod Mar 15, 2025, 08:53 AM

I was just wondering how clever Mr Pieterse is "an increase in spending has to be accompanied by an increase in revenue". Such erudite and insightful financial wisdom! He's definitely worth his multi-million salary! And a "rising primary surplus"! Shouldn't this brilliant man be President?

Sheila Vrahimis Mar 14, 2025, 05:49 PM

Change anc policies. Ban bee. investmentand and growth will follow. Ban nhi. A policy that will bankrupt sa. LISTEN to others. Pay attention. It will be difficult as you think you know it all. Say bye to governing this country for your own gain. Accept that Democracy has reached sa eventually

Peter Hartley Mar 15, 2025, 08:22 AM

China is eating our lunch because the ANC is hell bent in BEE and a minimum wage which is not helping the poor. Any job, no matter how low the pay, is better than having to beg on street corners. Government needs to set up manufacturing centres with tax incentives so we can compete with China

Peter Hartley Mar 15, 2025, 08:31 AM

Tackle corruption, deregulate, remove all the red tape, reduced the size of Government, scrap BEE and the minimum wage and you would create more jobs than you could fill and have plenty of cash to improve infrastructure and reduce the debt. Simple. Economics 101

Retief Joubert Mar 15, 2025, 08:40 AM

R28.9B for 10100 jobs in healthcare, mostly nurses. Thats approx R2.8M per job.. how the F is this possible and not questioned?

pebcon. Mar 15, 2025, 09:30 AM

Does the Minister of Finance actually have the power and authority to suddenly increase VAT. If a CFO in a private company suddenly decided selling prices for company's products will be increased the board would go ballistic and override him. It seems the minister does not require cabinet approval.

Rod MacLeod Mar 15, 2025, 12:07 PM

Actually, he does have statutory power to do just that. Parliament has 12 months to approve the increase. Previously, this was a rubber stamping process. But now, the ANC cannot rubber stamp these things - so [drum roll] - massive administrative rooster-up to follow. Nobody really knows ...

Jill Davies Mar 15, 2025, 09:48 AM

All excellent comments from the readers. How about trying to force this government to cut it's huge cabinet? Never hear of that. Or encourage the population to have fewer children?

Rod MacLeod Mar 15, 2025, 12:29 PM

All we have to do is cut the SACU grant [the pretty much defunct southern african customs union whereby SA props up neighbouring louts] and we can bank R90bn at least p.a. That means each SA citizen [man, woman and child] is at least R1,500 better off each year - R125-00 each p/month.

Alan Taurog Mar 15, 2025, 03:58 PM

The new Canadian Prime Minister has just reduced his Cabinet by 50% to 24 Ministers and NO Deputy Ministers!!

John P Mar 15, 2025, 09:51 AM

“You cannot tax yourself into prosperity,”. Sorry Mr Britz but you can, just look at how prosperous the ANC bigwigs, SOE directors and the tenderpreneur "businessmen" have become.

Sandra Goldberg Mar 15, 2025, 03:32 PM

A vat increase ? There are other options available- cut government extravagance as well as the corrupt practices that are eating away the heart of the country. These options will take longer - but the ANC is interested in a quick fix only, nothing fundamental that would shake its grip

Alan Taurog Mar 15, 2025, 03:54 PM

No money for health, education, defence etc.etc. but Government just approved an additional R37 million to continue its ICC case against Israel!! Go figure.

keith.ciorovich Mar 15, 2025, 05:58 PM

I am sure Donald will be happy to learn we are still persisting with the ICC case. This government has has no clue and condemned the country to a slippery path to economic collapse. Who ever appointed Rasool to be the ambassador to America did so on purpose to further provoke America, well done.

David McCormick Mar 15, 2025, 07:36 PM

Surprised that no political parties mention the three-year plus delay in settling deceased estates in South Africa. Must be a fortune in estate duties tied up through inept managment of the Masters office. ANC, no need to raise VAT - just do the job that you are paid to do.