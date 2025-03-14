Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Blast in northwestern Pakistan mosque injures local Islamist party leader, three others

PESHAWAR, March 14 (Reuters) - A blast tore through a mosque on Friday in northwestern Pakistan, police said, injuring an Islamist party leader and three others, including children.
At least 12 killed and dozens wounded in suicide attack on Pakistani military base An ambulance transports the bodies of the victims for funeral services in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, Pakistan, 05 March 2025. Suspected insurgents attacked an army base in Bannu district, northwestern Pakistan, killing at least 12 civilians and wounding many others on the evening of 04 March, according to police. Authorities stated that two suicide bombers detonated explosive-laden vehicles at the cantonment around 6:30 p.m., causing massive explosions that destroyed nearby houses and mosques. The Pakistani Taliban-affiliated group Jaish Al-Fursan claimed responsibility for the attack. EPA-EFE/ABDULLAH KHAN
Reuters
By Reuters
14 Mar 2025
Facebook
0

Abdullah Nadeem, a local leader of the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) political party, was believed to be the target of the blast and had been hospitalised with serious injures, said Asif Bahadar, a district police chief in South Waziristan. He said two children were among the injured.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the explosion.

Attacks have been escalating in Pakistan's border regions with Afghanistan in recent months.

Last month, a suicide bomber killed six worshippers during Friday prayers at an Islamic seminary in northwestern Pakistan, known as a historic training ground for the Afghan Taliban.

This week in southwestern Balochistan, separatist militants hijacked a train and held passengers hostage in a day-long standoff with security forces.

Pakistan has vowed to crack down on growing militancy and has said the militants are finding safe haven in neighbouring Afghanistan, a charge the ruling Afghan Taliban deny.

(Reporting by Mushtaq Ali; Writing by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Alison Williams and Sharon Singleton)

Comments

Scroll down to load comments...