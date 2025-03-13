Swimming South Africa’s water polo arm sinks while new independent body swims

Swimming South Africa’s (SSA) own, newly formed, independent water polo body is sinking while a new body, composed of several top administrators, has risen to take up the slack.

Water polo, for a long time, has been run under SSA’s umbrella alongside open-water swimming, swimming, diving and artistic swimming, but more recently plans have developed for water polo to run independently.

This stems from several factors, among them being water polo members feeling like the forgotten stepchild of SSA. Initially the plan was brought about by “rogue” water polo members, and gained steam after the debacle at the Paris Olympic Games last year. The national men’s and women’s water polo teams were not sent to the Games, despite qualifying, following arbitrary internal qualifying criteria set by SSA.

The train is all set to depart now with a group of people currently involved in water polo — mostly as administrators and coaches — launching an autonomous water polo group with the ambition to run the sport.

At present, SA Water Polo (SAWP), as they’ve named themselves, are looking to work alongside SSA — emphasising that it is not a breakaway federation — and is not wholly independently running water polo in the country.

“This is not a breakaway, but rather an empowered evolution of water polo in South Africa, undertaken by the sport’s true custodians,” their letter of intent reads. “The goal is clear: to prioritise players, coaches, and officials, securing a sustainable and independent future free from restrictive external influences.”

A new executive

In the letter, the group, born out of frustration at the lack of progress in water polo in the country, has committed to moving the sport forward.

“Water polo in South Africa is currently at a standstill, and it will remain so until it is run properly,” the letter reads. “The failures are very well documented and occur where Swimming South Africa (SSA) exerts influence, specifically at the development level and at the high performance level.

“In areas where they have little or no influence (schools and Masters), the sport is thriving.

“With the support of the vast majority of the community, from all of you who attended the town halls and voted for this, to the organised structures represented by the Chairs of most Regions and all of Masters (an overwhelming majority of the community), we are extremely excited to start the process of taking water polo forward.”

Daily Maverick reported in November last year that this group was canvassing support across the country.

SAWP has appointed an interim leadership group consisting of independent and non-executive board members, as well as an executive committee.

The interim executive committee members include big-hitters in water polo circles who have previously held posts within some structure of SSA’s water polo committees.

These include: Duncan Woods the current chairperson of Cape Town Water Polo, Sieg Lokotsch current chairperson of Nelson Mandela Bay Water Polo, Tony Ferguson, the current chairperson of Gauteng Water Polo, Steffanie Werrett, the current chairperson of Eastern Gauteng Schools Water polo as well as Delaine Mentoor, a former SA Women’s Water Polo head coach and player, among others.

“At the first AGM (annual general meeting), the interim leadership group will stand down and make way for a newly elected leadership — elected by registered members — to govern your sport.”

Bernadette Doyle of New Zealand in action against Nicola Macleod of South Africa in the Water Polo World Cup on 4 May 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo: Maja Hitij / Getty Images)

Chad Roman of South Africa in action against Patrick O'Neill of New Zealand during the Men's Water Polo World Cup on 7 May 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo: Maja Hitij / Getty Images)

It’s a brave move by those who have attached themselves to the project, with SSA in the past having suspended members’ membership for less.

However, SAWP has committed to working alongside SSA if the national body allows it. If it does not, SAWP will go to World Aquatics itself and vie for its place as the head of water polo in the country.

“Regarding international competition, SA Water Polo believes that the most seamless transition from the existing to the new structure will be in consultation with SSA who would be required to recognise the new structure, including all necessary delegated levels of authority for SA Water Polo (SAWP) to run the sport,”the letter read.

“Failing this, SA Water Polo will engage with World Aquatics to recognise it separately from SSA as the body representing the vast majority of players in the country — as provided for in the World Aquatics constitution.”

If SAWP does hold the majority, in terms of number of members, it would be possible for them to wrestle power from under SSA’s noses according to World Aquatics’ constitution, but that’s not the first point of call as SAWP hopes for a smooth transition.

Own goals

This has all occurred on the back of SSA’s unsuccessful forming of its own independent committee to run water polo, which broke down. Stefano Vigoriti was initially asked to take up the role as Executive Director of SSA’s newly formed independent water polo committee.

With that, Vigoriti set out a seven-point “masterplan” to help steer Water Polo in the right direction.

These include appointing people in the following positions:

Senior Advisory Board – Advisory Council

EXCO/Executive Council Waterpolo (Five Members)

Technical Committee (Seven Members)

Selection Committee (Seven Members)

Director of Coaching (DoC)

Head of Coaching (National Head Coach)

National Championship

On this master plan, which Daily Maverick has seen, Vigoriti outlined prospective candidates to fill all of the roles, which include several executive committee members of SAWP.

In an email dated 10 March 2025, with the subject line: “I am sorry, I have failed,” sent by Vigoriti to various members of the SSA and Water Polo fraternity, Vigoriti announced that he would step down from his role as executive director.

His urgent appeal for a meeting for the SSA executive board to accept his masterplan had fallen short, with the virtual meeting only taking place two weeks later and only two members of the SSA executive board present — president Alan Fritz and treasurer John Ellis.

“Last night we finally had our final meeting with the executive committee following our request made on the 24 February, herewith attached (two weeks later, it almost seemed that our request for urgency was finally entertained), and as expected, although some of us hoped for a better, positive ending, our requests were once again not met,” the email read.

SSA’s hold of water polo seems to be collapsing as others have stepped up to take over the sinking federation. DM

Daily Maverick reached out to Swimming South Africa for comment but it had not replied by the time of publication.