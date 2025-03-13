African women must raise their voices and reshape the future of global governance

The global governance system, dominated by institutions such as the G20, has long shaped economic, political and social outcomes across continents. Established to coordinate international economic policy, the G20 wields substantial influence over global financial markets, development agendas and geopolitical strategies.

However, for African women, these frameworks often perpetuate systemic inequalities rather than offer meaningful avenues for empowerment. The structures of global governance are deeply embedded in patriarchal and neocolonial legacies, which systematically marginalise African women’s voices, perspectives and leadership.

Their exclusion from key decision-making bodies means that policies are often formulated without considering the gendered impacts on African societies, particularly concerning economic participation, healthcare access and political representation.

The persistent underrepresentation of African women in global decision-making spaces is not merely an oversight but a reflection of entrenched power dynamics that prioritise the interests of dominant economies and elite groups.

Multilateral institutions have made rhetorical commitments to gender equality, yet their operational frameworks rarely translate these commitments into tangible outcomes.

The inadequacies of these institutions in addressing gender-specific challenges call for a radical rethinking of the current global order. This new order must dismantle existing barriers and create spaces where African women can participate and lead in shaping policies that directly affect their lives and communities.

The gendered impact of global governance

Global governance structures, particularly the G20, influence critical finance, climate, health and trade policies. These policies set the tone for national agendas, development priorities and international aid, yet they often overlook African women’s unique needs and contributions.

The G20, comprising the world’s largest economies, holds immense power in shaping global economic agendas, but its decisions frequently fail to address the gendered dimensions of economic inequality.

This oversight stems from a lack of gender-sensitive analysis in economic planning and an underrepresentation of women, especially African women, in influential policy-making roles.

African women disproportionately bear the brunt of economic crises, climate change and health pandemics due to structural barriers that limit their access to resources, opportunities and decision-making roles.

These barriers are compounded by systemic issues such as limited access to quality education, financial exclusion, inadequate healthcare and restrictive cultural norms.

For example, in the realm of climate change, African women are often frontline responders, managing agricultural activities and water resources. However, global climate policies rarely prioritise their knowledge, needs, or leadership in sustainability initiatives.

For instance, the Covid-19 pandemic exposed the fragility of healthcare systems globally, with African women facing heightened risks due to their predominant roles in the informal sector and as primary caregivers. They were more vulnerable to job losses, food insecurity and gender-based violence, yet their voices were largely absent from high-level policy discussions on pandemic recovery.

Both within African states and in global forums such as the G20, women’s experiences were sidelined, resulting in recovery strategies that failed to address gender-specific vulnerabilities or harness the resilience and innovative capacities of women leaders.

Why a new global order is imperative

The current multilateral system reinforces historical power imbalances, marginalising voices from the Global South, especially African women.

Global governance architecture is built on foundations that privilege the interests of former colonial powers and significant economies, often at the expense of equitable representation and participation.

The exclusion of African women’s voices from key decision-making processes perpetuates policies that fail to address intersecting forms of discrimination based on gender, race and economic status. This marginalisation not only undermines social justice, but also weakens the effectiveness and legitimacy of global institutions.

A new global order must prioritise inclusivity and equity, recognising the leadership and agency of African women. This requires not just token representation, but substantive participation in governance structures.

Substantive participation means creating environments where African women can influence agendas, shape policies and hold institutions accountable.

When women are involved in peace negotiations, for example, agreements are 35% more likely to last at least 15 years. This statistic underscores the transformative impact of women’s leadership, which is equally applicable to economic and political governance. Women’s participation leads to more comprehensive, sustainable and people-centered policies, benefiting societies at large.

Moreover, inclusive governance is not just a moral imperative; it is a strategic necessity. Diverse leadership brings varied perspectives, fosters innovation and enhances resilience against global challenges such as pandemics, climate change and economic crises.

African women, with their rich experiences in community mobilisation, conflict resolution and sustainable development, are essential to reimagining and reconstructing a fair and just global order.

The role of African women in shaping multilateralism

African women have historically been at the forefront of social and political movements, advocating for justice, equality and human rights. Leaders like Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the first female president in Africa, and grassroots movements led by women across the continent exemplify the potential of female leadership in driving progressive change.

However, their contributions are often underrecognised in international fora. The African Union’s Agenda 2063 emphasises gender equality as a cornerstone for sustainable development, yet translating these commitments into influence within the G20 and other global bodies remains a challenge.

African women must demand government accountability to ensure national representation at global forums reflects gender diversity. Furthermore, they should leverage regional platforms like the African Union to amplify their voices on the international stage.

Reimagining multilateral governance

Reforming global governance requires dismantling patriarchal and neocolonial structures that have historically excluded marginalised groups. This entails advocating for:

Gender-responsive economic policies: the G20’s economic frameworks should incorporate gender analysis to address the specific barriers faced by African women in entrepreneurship, labour markets and financial inclusion;

Inclusive decision-making: multilateral institutions must adopt quotas or other mechanisms to ensure women’s representation, particularly from the Global South, in leadership roles;

Accountability mechanisms: establishing clear accountability structures within global governance bodies can help track progress on gender equality commitments, ensuring that rhetoric translates into action; and

Strengthening regional voices: African women’s organisations should collaborate across borders to form coalitions that influence global policy, creating a unified front that challenges existing power dynamics.

The G20 and other multilateral institutions profoundly impact African women’s lives, yet their voices remain marginalised in these spaces. A new global order, rooted in equity and inclusivity, is not just desirable but necessary.

African women must demand systemic change, leveraging their leadership and collective power to reshape the future of global governance. DM

Prof Tinuade Ojo is Director of the Centre for the Study of Race, Gender and Class at the University of Johannesburg.