African penguin litigation – draft settlement reached days before landmark case is heard in high court

It has been a hard and long road to get to this point with opposing parties negotiating proposals and counterproposals for a settlement agreement in the African penguin litigation for stronger protections to stop the decline of the African penguin and its imminent extinction by 2035.

The conservation organisation applicants and the fishing industry respondents could not find common ground for weeks on end. Now it appears that the parties have come to a preliminary agreement, pending official signoff, which could halt court action.

The legal battle was set to be heard in the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria from 18-20 March 2025, intended to protect the now critically endangered African penguin’s food source, sardine and anchovy, from competition with the fishing industry with more stringent island closures around foraging areas of African penguin breeding colonies.

Through the Biodiversity Law Centre, BirdLife South Africa and the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds have filed a lawsuit against the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment and the pelagic fishing industry, arguing that stronger protections are urgently needed to stop the decline of the African penguin and its imminent extinction by 2035.

Negotiations between the parties have been going on for weeks, during all hours of the night and weekend, with the teams exhausted as they tried to come to a settlement agreement that pleases all parties.

They finally got to a point where both sides felt they could live with a specific set of island closures around key African penguin foraging areas and could settle.

What is needed after this is for the minister to agree to the agreement between the applicants and industry, following that, a court order needs to be developed and signed by the parties - only then an agreement will exist.

Executive director of the Biodiversity Law Centre Kate Handley told Daily Maverick: “In principle, there has been agreement between the applicants and the fourth and fifth industry respondents. This initial agreement has been endorsed by the minister’s legal team … So, there is an agreement, in principle, in place.”

Handley said that this was “in principle”, because there are legal processes that need to be followed to give effect to the agreement. It needs to be incorporated into a draft court order, which then needs to be presented to the judge and handed down as an official court order. This will likely happen next week.

Avoiding a court battle

In August 2024, Daily Maverick reported that a settlement could be on the horizon in the African penguin lawsuit, with Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Dion George stating that he didn’t see the point of lawyers fighting each other in court while the penguins head to extinction – “That makes no sense.”

On Wednesday, a statement was issued by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment titled “Minister Dion George Secures Historic Settlement To Protect Penguins.”

This agreement establishes critical island closures to protect South Africa’s penguin populations, including:

The biggest win for the applicants in this settlement may be the agreement for St Croix Island, in Algoa Bay, which is of critical importance and will now have a new closure to protect foraging grounds for the African penguin colony. At least 1,543 African penguin breeding pairs were recorded here, of the less than the 10,000 breeding pairs which are left in the wild;

Bird Island, also in Algoa Bay, was another big win, with a 20km closure to be implemented from the lighthouse. Bird Island is home to 1,650 breeding pairs, of the less than 10,000 breeding pairs which exist;

Dassen Island on the West Coast is home to 1,806 African penguin breeding pairs and will maintain its interim closure as per current permit conditions;

Robben Island in Cape Town has 1,007 African penguin breeding pairs, and now has a 20km closure, consistent with the Island Closure Experiment;

Stony Point in Betty’s Bay will also have a new closure applicable to all fishing vessels, where 1,623 African penguin breeding pairs are located and forage; and

Dyer Island in Gansbaai, with 1,069 African penguins breeding, will have the interim closure as reflected in current permit conditions.

The advocate teams are now giving their input on the draft order which was written by the applicants. Handley said they still have the court date on the 18th, although they have written to the judge to advise of what has happened between the parties.

Then the next step is for the judge to advise whether the parties need to appear in court on the 18th to hand the order up in person or whether this is something that will happen in the judge’s chambers with the advocates present.

“It’s been a long and dedicated process from both sides. Both sides, the industry respondents and the applicants, have worked incredibly hard to find each other and that is what has been achieved,” said Handley.

From the applicant’s perspective, they were very pleased with the outcome because it was going to secure much more robust closures for African fishing to protect African penguins’ feeding grounds.

The biggest challenge, according to Handley, was that everybody wants to be where the fish are. The industry wants to fish where the fish are, and the conservation groups want to protect where the fish are so that African penguins can access those fish.

Handley said: “Everybody wants a piece of the same pie and, in reaching agreement, the interests of both sides have to be taken into account.”

Effective closures

The closures, once the settlement agreement has been finalised and made an order of the court, would need to be incorporated into the permits of the sardine and anchovy fishers.

As soon as those changes to the permits are made, the court order will be effective.

Handley said that a lot of monitoring is going to need to be done by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment in collaboration with the NGOs to assess the efficacy of the closures, but that they were confident that having these closures in place will mean some improvement in species numbers in the coming years.

“But that’s going to be something that needs to be monitored closely,” said Handley.

George added that the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment would work closely with all parties to ensure this “historic agreement” becomes an order of the court and will ensure the successful implementation of the agreed closures and will support efforts to monitor their impact on penguin populations.

The parties were surprised with the minister going public with the statement at this stage. Handley said it was a little concerning that this has happened in the way that it has, but in terms of the content of the statement, she confirmed that an in-principle agreement has been reached. DM