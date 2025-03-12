Trump's Tesla promo at the White House, and more from around the world

US President Donald Trump (R) speaks in front of a group of Tesla vehicles with Tesla CEO and Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Elon Musk (L) and his son, X, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., USA, 11 March 2025. President Trump has said he will buy a Tesla to support Tesla and Elon Musk after recent attacks on Tesla charging stations and calls for boycotts of Tesla products. EPA-EFE/SAMUEL CORUM US President Donald Trump is reflected in the sunglasses of Tesla CEO and Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Elon Musk, as he speaks in front of Tesla vehicles at the White House in Washington, D.C.USA, 11 March 2025. President Trump has said he will buy a Tesla to support Tesla and Elon Musk after recent attacks on Tesla charging stations and calls for boycotts of Tesla products. EPA-EFE/SAMUEL CORUM Civil servants and supporters of the Department of Education rally outside the department in Washington, DC, USA, 11 March 2025. US President Trump is expected to sign an executive order to attempt to dismantle the entire department, though shuttering the DOE would require an act of Congress. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO An artwork titled 'The Peace' (2017) by Russian artist Alexey Sergienko showing Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is once again on display at the artist's gallery in St. Petersburg, Russia, 12 March 2025. The artist first showcased the painting in 2017 when the two Presidents met for the first time at the G20 summit in Hamburg. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV An undated handout photo made available by the Iranian Army Office shows officials standing on the deck of a warship during joint military drills between Iran, Russia, and China in the Gulf of Oman (issued 12 March 2025). The three countries will hold a three-day naval military drill in the Gulf of Oman and the Indian Ocean. EPA-EFE/IRANIAN ARMY OFFICE Huang Yulong's sculptures stand as part of the "UPWARD - Huang Yulong" exhibition presented by Ora-Ora and Great Entertainment Group at Hong Kong Observation Wheel on March 12, 2025 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images) Artists wear costumes as part of preparations for a parade during the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem, 12 March 2025. Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther, and it is a holiday of celebrations, wearing costumes, and the parade. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN EPA Indian widows celebrate the Holi festival in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, India, 12 March 2025. Hundreds of widows from Vrindavan gathered for the tradition of the Hindu spring festival Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, that marks the beginning of the spring season and will be celebrated across the country on 14 March. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI A worker prepares vermicelli, used in the production of seviyan (vermicelli pudding), a popular dessert, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, at a workshop in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 11 March 2025. Muslims around the world observe the holy month of Ramadan by praying at night and abstaining from food and drink between sunrise and sunset. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWER Red-shanked douc langurs at the Canopy during the opening day of Rainforest Wild Asia in Singapore, 12 March 2025. Rainforest Wild Asia, Singapore's fifth wildlife park and Asia's first adventure-based zoological park, which features eight zones of open-concept habitats, karst formations, and 36 animal species, including the endangered Francois' langur, Philippine spotted deer, and Malayan tiger, opened to the public on 12 March. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG Staff members prepare for visitors at the Karsts during the opening day of Rainforest Wild Asia in Singapore, 12 March 2025. Rainforest Wild Asia, Singapore's fifth wildlife park and Asia's first adventure-based zoological park, which features eight zones of open-concept habitats, karst formations, and 36 animal species, including the endangered Francois' langur, Philippine spotted deer, and Malayan tiger, opened to the public on 12 March. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG View of the El Atazar dam as water is discharged from the reservoir after the heavy rains of storm Jana, and in anticipation to storm Konrad approaching, in Rivas, Madrid, Spain, 12 March 2025. EPA-EFE/J.J. Guillén Mengtao Xu of Team China in action during an Aerials practice session of the FIS World Cup Aerials & Moguls on March 11, 2025 in Livigno, Italy. The World Cup is an official test event for the XXV edition of the Winter Olympics, which will be held in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in 2026. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) A man carries water cans at Poste Marcharnd in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 11 March 2025. One year after Ariel Henry announced his resignation as prime minister, Haiti is at a standstill. EPA-EFE/Mentor David Lorens Anti-nuclear activists stage a protest outside mining company BHP headquarters in Melbourne, Australia, 12 March 2025. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT The financial district and port in Cape Town, South Africa, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Enoch Godongwana, South Africa's finance minister, and his National Treasury officials were sent back to the drawing board last month after his revenue and spending plan failed to get buy-in from parties. Photographer: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images. DM