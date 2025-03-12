Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Business Maverick

BUDGET 2025

Sin taxes — feeling good has never hit your pocket this badly

As usual, consumers of alcohol and tobacco products get the inevitable annual tax increases for their sins.
Sin Taxes Sin taxes-budget 2025 Graphic by Bogosi Monnakgotla
Lisakanya Venna
By Lisakanya Venna
12 Mar 2025
Facebook
8

Effective immediately, the selected excise duties on alcoholic beverages and tobacco products will increase from 4.75 % to 6.75%:

  • Malt beer: 16 cents increase on 340ml can;
  • Unfortified wine: 29 cents more per 750ml bottle;
  • Fortified wine: 48 cents more per 750ml bottle;
  • Sparkling wine: 90 cents more per 750ml bottle;
  • Ciders and alcoholic fruit beverages: 16 cents more per 340ml can;
  • Spirits: R5.97 more per 750ml bottle;
  • Cigarettes: R1.04 more per packet of 20;
  • Heated tobacco product sticks: 77 cents more per packet of 20;
  • Cigarette tobacco: R1.16 more per 50g;
  • Pipe tobacco: 50 cents more per 25g;
  • Cigars: R8.49 per 23g; and
  • Nicotine and non-nicotine solutions for electronic delivery system: 14c per ml.

‘Crooks are let off scot-free’

Yusuf Abramjee, founder of Tax Justice SA (TJSA), spoke to Daily Maverick a day before the speech and said: “Honest, hard-working South Africans are sick and tired of being penalised while crooks are let off scot-free to live in luxury. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana must realise that hiking excise duties on alcohol and tobacco will only strengthen the hands of criminals who are robbing the nation blind.”

Abramjee noted that illicit cigarettes alone deprive the fiscus of R27-billion in tax revenue every year – nearly as much as a one-percentage-point increase in VAT. The illicit alcohol trade robbed the country of another R11-billion annually. DM

Join Daily Maverick’s webinar: The Budget Finally Lands: What you need to know

Comments

Richard Kennard Mar 12, 2025, 05:04 PM

Sort of pays to drink expensive malt rather than cheap cane spirits!

Colin K Mar 13, 2025, 07:37 AM

I hadn't thought of it that way. Good point. I'm Glenfiddich-ing for my birthday this weekend.

Johan Buys Mar 13, 2025, 07:52 AM

We have an obesity crisis. Fit tills with height weight camera and make VAT half of the shopper’s BMI. That should solve the revenue problem pronto and eventually solve the BMI problem.

Richard Kennard Mar 13, 2025, 08:22 AM

So you are deep into the Ozempic course and your vat is reducing a percentage point per month.

Peter Oosthuizen Mar 13, 2025, 08:16 AM

Hopefully Old Brown Sherry has been zero rated - cold winter coming

Mar 13, 2025, 08:48 AM

Unfortunately I suspect Old Brown falls under the fortified wine label so, cold winters will be colder. Not that Godongwana and his ill advised crew could give a shit...

Sheila Vrahimis Mar 13, 2025, 08:14 PM

I will gladly pay tax on my wine and the odd bottle of hard liquor. It is my choice. However I strongly object to paying government for things that I have no choice in notably NHI. Money for NHI should've been cut. Would've gone a long way in decreasing expenditure and inevitable disaster for SA

Rod MacLeod Mar 13, 2025, 11:52 PM

These numbers are exclusive of VAT.