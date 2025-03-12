Person of interest in murder of whistle-blower Pamela Mabini killed in Nelson Mandela Bay

The police confirmed late on Tuesday night that a man who was shot dead at the Njoli taxi rank in Nelson Mandela Bay was a person of interest in the murder of community activist Pamela Mabini (46) in Kwazakhele on Friday.

He was gunned down in broad daylight, they said.

Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the police in Kwazakhele opened a case of murder after they responded to a complaint about a shooting that occurred at about noon.

On arrival “they found the body of a man (44) lying on the sidewalk close to the Njoli taxi rank with multiple gunshot wounds”.

No further information was available, a case of murder had been opened and the investigation was ongoing.

However, the investigating officer had confirmed that the deceased was a person of interest in the murder of Pamela Phumla Mabini, who was shot and killed on Friday on Tshauka Street, Kwazakhele, said Janse van Rensburg.

Mabini was a community leader in Kwazakhele and a fierce, brave and outspoken activist against gender-based violence who once famously challenged former police minister Bheki Cele to walk in the townships of Nelson Mandela Bay without his protectors.

Through her Maro Foundation she also distributed food, hygiene products and school supplies to those in need. Over the past few years she was also an outspoken supporter of those who testified against Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso. Omotoso is on trial in the Gqeberha High Court for human trafficking and rape.

Janse van Rensburg said Mabini’s body was found just before 11am on Friday when police found her white Chevrolet SS bakkie. She was inside, having been shot a number of times.

The South African Human Rights Commission said on Monday night that it was engaging the police to find out why Mabini had not received protection “for being a whistle-blower”.

The commission “is shocked by reports of Mabini’s killing. While the commission continues to gather facts, it remains deeply concerned about the rising trend and recurring pattern of attacks on whistle-blowers, witnesses, and other vulnerable groups”, it said.

“Mabini’s role in community activism and whistle-blowing is well documented, and her protection as a whistle-blower was warranted. The commission is especially alarmed that whistle-blowers, who may not necessarily be witnesses, are often left unprotected and without adequate support systems, making them highly vulnerable to victimisation, intimidation, and other forms of retaliation.

“The commission will engage the South African Police Service to seek an explanation as to why Mabini was not afforded protection, if such protection was warranted… The commission will also urge the SAPS to expedite investigations into her murder and to ensure that this matter is treated with the urgency and seriousness it deserves.”

Mabini is the second activist to be gunned down in Nelson Mandela Bay in a month. In February, the world’s first openly gay imam and equality rights activist, Mushin Hendricks, was killed in Bethelsdorp while being driven to preside at an interfaith wedding. On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa called for swift justice in both cases. DM