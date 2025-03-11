Tragedy strikes as bus accident claims 12 lives, leaves 45 injured near Kempton Park

A tragic bus accident on the R21 near Kempton Park on Tuesday morning, 11 March 2025, claimed the lives of 12 people and left 45 injured.

According to Ekurhuleni Emergency Medical Services’ spokesperson William Tladi, the bus tumbled multiple times before landing on its side.

“We checked the victims on the scene and discovered that the 12 deceased had died on the scene,” Tladi said.

Ekurhuleni Member of the Mayoral Committee for Transport, Councillor Andile Mngwevu, said: “When we arrived on the scene, we were told by officials that 12 people had died.”

The devastating accident occurred on the R21 highway northbound in Ekurhuleni, near the OR Tambo International Airport.

The highway remained closed on Tuesday afternoon as officials tried to retrieve the bodies of two people who, at 1pm, were still trapped in the wreckage.

According to the City, which confirmed the death toll, the accident occurred at about 6.45am.

“We are lost for words. This is a disaster,” said Mngwevu.

“To see so many bodies lying around is quite saddening, and the City really feels for the families who would have expected to see their loved ones return home later today. Our hearts are extremely heavy right now.”

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals, including Tembisa, Edenvale, and Tambo Memorial hospitals.

Investigation

The cause of the crash is not yet known and is the subject of an investigation. Officials said the bus was within the required passenger capacity, ruling out any suggestions that the cause of the accident may have been due to overloading.

“We have a coordinated approach to support the operations that are happening here, and also the families,” Ekurhuleni Executive Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza told media at the scene.

He said the bus, which belonged to the City, was in good condition and was following its usual route.

Xhakaza said the City’s various services, including disaster management, had been activated to assist those families that were still looking for their loved ones.

“We will get the final report and ensure that there is accountability, and that if there were shortcomings, we address those shortcomings,” Xhakaza said.

Several Forensic Pathology Services vehicles were at the scene on Tuesday afternoon. All deceased were taken to the Germiston Mortuary.

“We are still waiting for the full investigation and also the footage of what happened for the bus to overturn,” said Mngwevu.

The fatal accident follows another in Ekurhuleni on Monday that claimed the lives of four primary school learners. DM