Sony World Photography Awards 2025 Finalists Environment and Landscape

Pumira was rescued as a baby and now waits in a cage to be transferred to the rehabilitation centre. There, the Foundation has cages for the rehabilitation and release of margays like Pumira. (Photo: Maria Portaluppi, Ecuador, Finalist, Professional competition, Environment, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards) Dionisia, Nilda, and Braulia washing the recently dyed fibres in the lake. A unique aspect of natural dyes is their harmony with the ecosystem; chemical dyes would release toxic substances into the lake, but natural dyes integrate seamlessly with the environment, preserving its balance. (Photo: Nicolás Garrido Huguet, Peru, Finalist, Professional competition, Environment, 2025 Sony World Portrait of Ruth, one of the seven Pumaqwasin artisans. Just as natural dyeing has unpredictable outcomes, shaped by harvest quality or firewood temperature, so analogue photography never guarantees uniform results. Both processes embrace the beauty of variation, capturing the nuances of organic, imperfect artistry. (Photo: Nicolás Garrido Huguet, Peru, Finalist, Professional competition, Environment, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards) Several elementary schools in the mountainous areas of the San-in region are scheduled for consolidation shortly after their 150th anniversary. The number of students, which was once more than 100, has drastically reduced to only a few students per grade. The town's population has decreased by half since Japan's rapid economic growth period, as young people have been moving to the cities. This photograph is combined with an archival image provided by Hiromu Saeki. (Photo: Seido Kino, Japan, Finalist, Professional competition, Landscape, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards) The Cerro Tololo Observatory in Vicuña, Chile. (Photo: Cristóbal Olivares, Chile, Finalist, Professional competition, Environment, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards) The Hirose Railway opened in Shimane Prefecture in the 1920s. The line was planned by residents in the Hirose district, an area that prospered as Gassantoda castle town. Due to the development of motorization during Japan's rapid economic growth, combined with depopulation along the railway line, the number of passengers and freight decreased, and the aging facilities could not be renewed, so the train was discontinued. This photograph is combined with an archival image provided by Iwao Yamamoto. (Photo: Seido Kino, Japan, Finalist, Professional competition, Landscape, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards) A large firebreak advances over the Pantanal in the Miranda region. The Pantanal is the largest tropical wetland on the planet, but it has been facing a historic drought due to human actions and climate change. Miranda, Brazil. (Photo: Lalo de Almeida, Brazil, Finalist, Professional competition, Landscape, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards) Dead trees line the BR-364 highway in the Mutum Paraná district of Porto Velho, Rondônia. In 2024 alone, 134,979 fires were recorded in the Amazon. Porto Velho, Brazil. (Photo: Lalo de Almeida, Brazil, Finalist, Professional competition, Landscape, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards) Fading explores the emotional landscape of broken dreams, inviting viewers to engage with an introspective journey. It was shot in the South Bay area of San Francisco. (Photo: Mischa Lluch, Spain, Finalist, Professional competition, Landscape, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards) Light pollution from nearby cities as seen from Cerro Tololo Observatory, Vicuña, Chile. (Photo: Cristóbal Olivares, Chile, Finalist, Professional competition, Environment, 2025 Sony World Photography Awards)