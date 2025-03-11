Tobacco Playbook Redux? Greenwashing report calls for a fossil fuel ad ban in SA

As the climate crisis intensifies with increased flooding, wildfires and food insecurity around the country, a new report has exposed deceptive tactics that fossil fuel companies use in South Africa to manipulate public perception.

The Smoke and Mirrors: Decoding Fossil Fuel Advertising in South Africa report, released by Fossil Free South Africa’s Ad Ban campaign, is the first greenwashing report in the country and reveals how fossil fuel companies greenwash their activities, with “misleading advertisements” from six of the largest petroleum companies, including Sasol, Shell and TotalEnergies, reaching 15 million people each month.

This is part of a campaign to ban fossil fuel advertising in South Africa, similar to bans enacted in Amsterdam and France, arguing that misleading advertising is a significant barrier actively delaying climate action.

In June 2o24, UN secretary-general António Guterres criticised companies for misleading claims and called for zero tolerance for greenwashing.

“We must directly confront those in the fossil fuel industry who have shown relentless zeal for obstructing progress – over decades. Billions of dollars have been thrown at distorting the truth, deceiving the public and sowing doubt…Many in the fossil fuel industry have shamelessly greenwashed, even as they have sought to delay climate action – with lobbying, legal threats and massive ad campaigns,” Guterres said.

As governments restrict or prohibit advertising for products that harm human health – like tobacco – Guterres said they should now do the same with fossil fuels.

The report highlights how companies including Astron Energy, Sasol, BP, Engen, Shell and TotalEnergies use strategic marketing to distort their role in the climate crisis and delay meaningful energy transitions.

The team analysed 200 adverts from those six companies over two months, spanning five types of media: outdoor, online, print, TV and radio between May and July 2024 and reaching 15 million people each month.

The report found that through strategically crafted language and imagery, fossil fuel companies are creating the impression of being committed to renewable energy and helping communities to thrive.

But in reality they are continuing to fuel the climate crisis, which is destroying a rising number of lives.

“Greenwashing is a key tactic used by fossil fuel companies to delay climate action, but many South Africans are unaware of it in their day-to-day lives… This report is a critical first step in identifying these deceptive practices, informing the public and policymakers about it, and pushing for accountability,” said project coordinator and lead editor Thameena Dhansay.

Redefining greenwashing

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines greenwashing as the act or practice of making a product, policy, activity, etc appear more environmentally friendly or less environmentally damaging than it really is.

But the authors of the report say this limits the scope of addressing greenwashing to when fossil fuel companies make a clearly false environmental claim. However, their advertising tactics are often more complex than this.

“Our report argues that greenwashing definitions need to be expanded to accommodate implicit meanings,” Dhansay said.

This ranges from visual imagery and video, to implicit claims of caring about the future using South African colloquial language, sports advertising, sponsorship of sports teams, hospitals, schools and corporate social investment (CSI) projects.

Dhansay said they can’t change how these sponsorships and projects are done, but that in implementing and marketing them, fossil fuel companies should be making visible the human and environmental harm caused by the majority of their activities.

Qualitative findings from the Smoke and Mirrors: Decoding Fossil Fuel Advertising in South Africa report. (Image: Fossil Free South Africa’s Ad Ban)

The authors believe an expanded definition is needed to properly address the following issues:

Misleading imagery: Fossil fuel companies use virtual nature scenes or renewable energy visuals to imply sustainability without substantial proof;

Fossil fuel companies use virtual nature scenes or renewable energy visuals to imply sustainability without substantial proof; False associations: These companies’ sponsorships of cultural and sporting events disguise their industry’s harmful environmental impact; and

These companies’ sponsorships of cultural and sporting events disguise their industry’s harmful environmental impact; and Selective storytelling: Minor sustainability initiatives are advertised to downplay the core business of fossil fuel extraction.

Campaign manager Lazola Kati said that, looking at these ads, one would think fossil fuel companies were in the business of producing wind turbines, solar panels or even picnic blankets − “but that’s pure deception”.

“The vast majority of their projects and investments remain in fossil fuels, with only a token commitment to renewable energy. They are actively working against the very things that the adverts depict but want to benefit from the image of sustainability,” Kati said.

Greenwashing strategies used

In analysing the data for this report, gathered from AdCheck, the authors found that these companies frequently use vague and ambiguous claims about being green or sustainable, with implicit claims of caring about nature, the future and humanity.

These claims, according to the report, are carefully articulated to not make claims that are outright false and easily proven as greenwashing – within the narrow parameters of the definition.

“These are adverts that make vague claims about alternative energy strategies, renewable energy, sustainability, reducing carbon emissions, or an energy transition,” said the report.

One example was how TotalEnergies promotes itself as “a key player in the energy transition” and how it is “developing solar energy in South Africa to provide as many people as possible with renewable energy”.

The authors say these statements imply a strong commitment to an energy transition.

But “they are largely based on vague future promises or minimal efforts representing a small fraction of TotalEnergies’ overall activities, thus overshadowing their continued investment in fossil fuels. TotalEnergies is, in fact, the world’s 19th-biggest greenhouse gas emitter,” the report reads.

“Their response to the 2015 Paris Climate Treaty has been not to cut emissions, but to continue to expand them by another 14 million tonnes.”

Read more: SA advertising regulator finds TotalEnergies was misleading on ‘sustainable development’ commitments

The report likens fossil fuel companies’ misleading marketing strategies to the tobacco industry’s efforts to downplay the health risks of smoking.

Advertising has historically been a powerful tool in shaping public attitudes, and according to the report, fossil fuel companies have leveraged this to present themselves as environmentally responsible while continuing business as usual.

“Now is the time to put a stop to their propaganda. We banned tobacco advertising – fossil fuels are even more harmful,” said the authors.

The reports found that fossil fuel adverts commonly feature images of wind turbines, solar panels and scientists, subtly implying that they are leading the transition to clean energy. But data in the report shows that these companies continue to prioritise fossil fuel extraction and expansion over genuine decarbonisation efforts.

The campaign is calling for the City of Cape Town as a start, and eventually all of South Africa, to ban fossil fuel advertisements in line with a call from the United Nations, following in the footsteps of France and The Hague − and as happened for the tobacco industry in the past.

Recommendations from the report

The campaign proposes an expanded definition of greenwashing that includes implications that they care about the environment, humanity and the future when their activities are in direct contradiction to this.

“This definition should be applied to the internal regulation of the advertising industry, local government and national legislation,” Kati said.

They also recommend stricter regulation of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and sponsorships to ensure they are not overstating their contributions to societal wellbeing.

“The true impacts of these companies should be clearly made visible on all of their marketing and advertising efforts,” Kati said.

This is what is done with tobacco companies and their warning signs.

The report argues that fossil fuel companies often sponsor arts, culture and sports events to improve their public image. By doing this they are promoting themselves as benefactors of culture or sports, “obscuring the harm caused by their core activities”.

The authors call for public institutions and major event organisers to adopt stricter policies regarding sponsorships from fossil fuel companies and develop ethical sponsorship policies, limiting sponsorship deals with fossil fuel companies unless they demonstrate a tangible commitment to reducing emissions.

“When fossil fuel companies sponsor events or organisations as part of their CSR, there should be clear, visible disclaimers acknowledging the environmental consequences of their core business, ensuring that the public is not misled,” the report states.

The report also urges the national and local regulatory bodies, including the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB), to adopt stricter oversight of fossil fuel marketing.

Response from fossil fuel companies

Daily Maverick contacted the companies implicated. Engen and Sasol replied, while Astron Energy, BP and Shell did not respond to requests for comment.

The report highlights Engen’s use of colloquial language and internet slang to make the brand appear relatable. When asked if the company felt that this could be a form of greenwashing, spokesperson Gavin Smith said:

“Engen values its long-standing relationship with South Africans, providing essential products for their mobility, for the movement of essential goods and services, and for the smooth functioning of the broader economy.”

He added that they were proud to be one of South Africa’s “most loved brands”, with Engen recognised as the country’s “coolest” petrol station brand for 14 years (2011 to 2024) in the Sunday Times Generation Next survey.

“The use of colloquial language and relatable communication in our marketing reflects our efforts to connect authentically with customers, not as greenwashing, but to maintain their trust. We remain committed to transparency, responsibility and sustainability in all our operations, continuing to engage with our customers humbly and respectfully.”

Asked how Engen reconciles its advertising image as a trusted and friendly brand with the environmental and health damage linked to its operations, Smith said the company acknowledges the challenges in energy production and distribution and “actively works to minimise their impact”.

“We invest in innovative technologies to reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency, and comply with strict environmental regulations. By collaborating with stakeholders, we ensure responsible operations that prioritise environmental and public health,” he said.

And with South Africa’s renewable energy journey still in its “early stages”, Smith said that Engen was committed to contributing to the country’s transition to a sustainable energy future, “creating lasting value for both our business and the communities we serve”.

Matebello Motloung, Sasol spokesperson, also said they were deeply committed to their sustainability strategy, “with emissions reduction goals grounded in climate science and based on tangible actions.”

Motloung said a key priority remains to transform the business responsibly, which involves delivering on their responsibility to reduce their carbon intensity, “but in a way that delivers value to all our stakeholders and supports economic growth in South Africa”.

“Our greenhouse gas reduction target for the Sasol group remains unchanged at 30% by 2030 (off a 2017 baseline), with the ambition to achieve net zero by 2050.”

Motloung added that Sasol’s sponsorships and social impact programmes were long-standing commitments to national development and were “not linked” to their energy transition strategy.

“We adhere to rigorous advertising and corporate communication standards to ensure accuracy and transparency. Further, our reports are aligned with global best practices and reporting standards,” Motloung said.

In response to Daily Maverick, TotalEnergies denied the allegation in the report and stated that it intends to invest $4.5-billion in low-carbon energy in 2025, “a very significant amount that cannot decently be described as greenwashing”.

Sibu Duma, from TotalEnergies, said they have a balanced and consistent multi-energy strategy, anchored on two pillars: oil & gas (notably LNG) and electricity (notably renewable).

Duma said that Total’s gross installed renewable power generation capacity reached 26GW in 2024, which positions them, among others, as one of the world’s leading solar developers.

“The Company aims to grow its power generation to more than 100TWh by 2030 to be one of the world’s largest low-carbon electricity producers,” said Duma.

More specifically, in South Africa, TotalEnergies is developing a 700MW portfolio of renewable energy projects, including the 86MW Prieska solar plant, which has been operational since 2016.

In 2023, TotalEnergies signed CPPAs with Sasol and Air Liquide for the supply of 260MW capacity (wind and solar) and launched the construction of a 216MW solar plant with 500MWh battery storage.

“Generally speaking, we believe these elements, among other elements of TotalEnergies’ communications, are not misleading as they provide clear and concrete evidence of our commitments, achievements, and our significant investments in low-carbon energy,” said Duma.

TotalEnergies added that it was “false” to say that TotalEnergies’ emissions have increased.

“Concretely, in Oil & Gas, thanks to having refocused our portfolio on assets and projects with low breakeven and low greenhouse gas emissions, TotalEnergies intends to produce oil & gas responsibly, as illustrated by its 2024 achievements in emissions reductions:

36% reduction in Scope 1+2 emissions from operated oil & gas facilities compared with 2015; and

55% reduction in methane emissions on operated facilities in 2024 vs 2020, among the lowest in the peer group,” said Duma.

TotalEnergies also disagreed that its sponsorship of cultural and sporting events serves as greenwashing.

“TotalEnergies provides clear and concrete evidence of its commitments, achievements and our significant investments in low-carbon energy, and our communications are not misleading,” said Duma. DM