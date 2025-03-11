Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Business Maverick

BUDGET PREVIEW

Godongwana walks a perilous path as he attempts to appease coalition partners

If he insists on a two percentage point VAT increase, the finance minister risks another revolt from coalition partners. However, abandoning any VAT hike leaves a substantial fiscal gap that the Treasury must fill elsewhere — either through significant spending cuts, other tax increases or increased borrowing.
BM budget preview MAIN Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. (Photo: Brenton Geach / Gallo Images)
Yeshiel Panchia and Ed Stoddard
By Yeshiel Panchia and Ed Stoddard
11 Mar 2025
Facebook
17

When Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers the 2025/2026 Budget on Wednesday, 12 March, he does so in the shadow of an unprecedented postponement and deep political fractures in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

What should have been a straightforward presentation three weeks ago descended into chaos after the Cabinet baulked at the Treasury’s proposed two percentage point increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) — a move that threw Parliament into turmoil and sent shockwaves through the markets, having blindsided partners in the GNU.

The delay was the first of its kind in democratic South Africa and exposed the fragile unity of a government that must now find common ground to deliver a credible Budget. With just weeks to reconcile the internal rifts, Godongwana’s task is not merely presenting a fiscally responsible plan but reassuring South Africans and global investors that the GNU remains functional despite internal divisions.

At the heart of the much-anticipated Budget Speech lies the contentious issue of the VAT hike. The Treasury had positioned the VAT increase — from 15% to 17% — as critical for generating about R58-billion in desperately needed revenue. The government’s rationale was clear: raising VAT is more efficient and unavoidable than increasing personal income tax, where high-income earners could change spending habits to dodge higher taxes.

Political realities quickly overshadowed economic arguments, with coalition partners, including the Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and Rise Mzansi blindsided by the scale of the proposed increase.

Sources within the DA confirmed to Daily Maverick that the coalition partners had initially agreed to discuss a more palatable 1% hike, but the Treasury’s last-minute revelation of the 2% figure led to accusations of backtracking and betrayal.

As Parliament reconvenes on Wednesday, Godongwana faces a dilemma. If he insists on the full VAT increase as per two weeks ago, he risks another revolt from coalition partners, potentially deepening rifts within the GNU and undermining his political credibility — a circumstance which is extremely unlikely given the previous postponement.

Perils

However, abandoning any increase leaves a substantial fiscal gap that the Treasury must fill elsewhere — either through significant spending cuts, other tax increases or increased borrowing. Each option carries political and economic perils.

Alternative revenue-raising strategies have already sparked heated debate. Income tax increases on higher earners or corporations are unpopular and politically sensitive, especially given South Africa’s already high tax-to-GDP ratio. According to the South African Revenue Services Tax Statistics 2024, the tax-to-GDP ratio was 24.5% in the 2023/24 financial year. This is relatively high compared to, for example, Brazil, which had a ratio of 16.7% in the same period.

Meanwhile, excise taxes on alcohol and tobacco — perennial easy targets — may only provide limited additional funds.

The Treasury might again push for enhanced efficiency and tighter compliance to close tax leakages, but this approach demands tangible improvements from the South African Revenue Service, which continues to battle institutional weaknesses.

On the expenditure front, government priorities are clear but politically fraught. Public sector wages, a major factor behind the VAT proposal, remain contentious amid pressure from unions demanding above-inflation wage increases. The Treasury’s February presentation emphasised spending increases for social grants and critical infrastructure, areas viewed as non-negotiable due to widespread public hardship and economic stagnation.

However, any significant spending hikes will now require compensatory Budget cuts elsewhere, or borrowing — which would undermine the government’s stated commitment to reducing the debt burden.

Debt levels remain alarmingly high, forecast to stabilise at around 76.1% of GDP. Market analysts warn that deviating from fiscal discipline at this juncture could severely erode investor confidence, undoing recent incremental gains in international credibility.

Political unity — or the lack thereof — could also define the Budget Speech. The fragile GNU, formed after the ANC’s electoral losses in 2024, is under severe strain. The DA, emboldened by February’s postponement, has publicly taken credit for blocking the VAT hike, characterising it as a victory for ordinary South Africans.

Meanwhile, the EFF has seized on the chaos, branding it a symbol of governmental collapse and disarray. Party leader Julius Malema described the postponement as evidence that the government “has collapsed”, rhetoric that has intensified scrutiny of the coalition’s stability.

Inside the Treasury, officials are walking a fine line. Director-General Duncan Pieterse has remained notably diplomatic, carefully sidestepping the political fracas.

Markets, meanwhile, are watching closely. The rand weakened sharply following the postponement, underscoring how fragile investor confidence is. Analysts have signalled clearly that markets will tolerate neither fiscal irresponsibility nor continued political dysfunction.

Investors seek clarity above all: a cohesive, credible fiscal strategy could stabilise sentiment, but another breakdown could drive investors toward the exits. With coalition partners and the country on edge, and economic growth elusive, South Africa needs clarity and stability now more than ever.

The geopolitical backdrop

The geopolitical and global economic backdrop to the Budget has in the space of just three weeks deteriorated since it was initially supposed to be tabled.

US markets and their global peers melted down on Monday on mounting fears that President Donald Trump’s helter-skelter tariff policies could trigger a recession in the world’s largest economy while reigniting inflation.

A US recession would unleash shockwaves across the world and South Africa’s open and fragile economy — already caught in a low-growth trap — would be shaken badly by such a scenario.

Data unveiled last week by Stats SA showed South Africa’s economy in 2024 grew by only 0.6% from 2023, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 0.8% estimate in the Budget that was not tabled on 19 February.

With the global economy bracing for the turbulence of Trump’s ham-fisted tariffs and trade wars, estimates for world economic growth for 2025 are being slashed, and the Treasury’s 1.9% growth projection on 19 February now looks optimistic.

This will all have grave consequences for a government facing a fiscal cliff of swelling debt, which has shown — at least on the ANC side — no political will to make the necessary cuts now. There may be some political gain to this strategy, but it will mean more long-term pain. DM

Comments

Karl Sittlinger Mar 11, 2025, 10:42 PM

There are many excellent suggestions out there to curb expenditure. Very sad that this article ignored most of them. There is so much fat and waste to cut, it's really not a problem. Except of course for a minority of cadres coining millions from us. Its about time SA pushes back.

Rod MacLeod Mar 12, 2025, 08:21 AM

Exactly. Yet the writers here claim "through significant spending cuts ... Each option carries political and economic perils." What economic and political perils are contained in significant spending cuts? Enoch, ever heard of "cut your coat according to your cloth"? Wise up.

M. Venter Mar 13, 2025, 12:33 AM

It is not possible not to cut spending. For example: if 2 of my family members die in an accident, my family and I shall carythe funeral costs. How many millions are paid to bury people who died in taxi and bus accidents, only so that the ANC can send cadre to the funeral and make political speeches

Vincent Bester Mar 11, 2025, 10:44 PM

This government’s policy of tax and spend is about to run in to the reality that all socialists run in to - eventually you run out of other people’s money to spend, in this case our hard-earned money. Time to grow up.

Martin Neethling Mar 12, 2025, 06:55 AM

The issue was and is the obsession with spend, and the refusal to seriously discuss doing more with less. The ANC have spent the gains from Manual’s consolidation, and now spent their way into a fiscal hole. The VAT ‘revolt’ was a few in the GNU, on our behalf, saying ‘enough is enough’.

User Mar 12, 2025, 12:18 PM

Please visit a government hospital and see how much we do with less, likewise our schools. As South Africans we are notorious for getting by but this deters good talent and eventually impacts the outcomes of our nation. I agree we need to cut expenditure but let’s be smart about where.

D'Esprit Dan Mar 12, 2025, 07:12 AM

R1bn a day lost in exports because of Transnet; R1bn a day spent on debt INTEREST; R800bn squandered on SOE bailouts; R1 trillion lost due to corruption since Zuma took over: an average of R169bn a year wasted on ANC corruption and mismanagement. Cut the crap, Enoch is enoch!

Ashley Stone Mar 12, 2025, 07:44 AM

On the money!

D'Esprit Dan Mar 12, 2025, 07:47 AM

And that's a conservative estimate: the R1bn a day on interest and Transnet is from the last three years, so just there you have R700bn+ a year to play with. Call it R350bn on interest payments and 25% of the Transner losses (tax) and you still get R440bn. Stop borrowing. Privatise.

Mar 12, 2025, 08:31 AM

Imagine if the ANC read your remark Dan. Unfortunately if the did they'd do their usual trick of sweeping it under Ramaphosas endless carpet of failure. Or maybe under his sofa.

Laurence Erasmus Mar 12, 2025, 07:27 AM

If todays budget proposal includes a VAT increase it will put the arrogance of the ANC on full display as it will confirm that the ANC has no compunction to continue exploiting the poor by refusing to balance the budget by reducing expenditure and ridding the government of ANC cadre corruption.

Justin Vickers Mar 12, 2025, 07:37 AM

There is more than enough money in our budget to not have any increases in taxes for the next few years. Wasteful expenditure ✔️, corruption ✔️. Enough is enough.

Grant Ketteringham Mar 12, 2025, 07:58 AM

Why is no one pushing for the downsizing (rightsizing) of cabinet ? Surely getting rid of all the unnecessary Ministers , and especially Deputy Ministers (all with bodyguards,houses, cars ,secretaries etc.) would be an obvious way to cut expenditure.?? DA is quiet since boarding the gravy train !!

Karl Sittlinger Mar 12, 2025, 08:28 AM

"DA is quiet since boarding the gravy train !!" Just a few weeks ago DM published an article how John S is using old vehicles to save money. Of course DMs spin was all about how he never uses bluelights. The DA also proposed reducing government travel and catering expenditures.

Nicol Mentz Mar 12, 2025, 08:23 AM

The pigs @ trough need to keep eating. The taxpayer bears the brunt of an inefficient government, the BBEE debacle (a.k.a. self-enrichment, theft and corruption not benefiting the majority SA citizens). An increased public service with a voracious appetite for salary increases.

Mar 12, 2025, 08:27 AM

Cut the endless crap associated with the rotten governance of the ANC. Give this portfolio to the DA. If you want a guideline for this, investigate the stellar performance of the Western Cape after DA replaced the ANC. Now, imagine Cape Town reduced to JHB's state of destruction if the DA had lost.

Jubilee 1516 Mar 12, 2025, 08:29 AM

If corruption at Eskom is addressed, 11 billion of the budget deficit is addressed. If Eskom collects half of what is owed to it by ANC municipalities, we are in surplus. Not the best informed journalists.