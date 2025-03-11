‘Critical step’: Duterte arrest brings drug war victims, families closer to justice

Human rights groups on Tuesday, 11 March 2025, welcomed the arrest of former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte, as the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) warrant marked a long-awaited reckoning for the thousands killed under his violent war on drugs.



The office of the Philippines president said the Manila office of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) received the official copy of the warrant of arrest issued by the ICC, and has since taken Duterte into custody following his arrest.

Human Rights Watch said that Duterte’s arrest was a “critical step for accountability”, adding that Bongbong Marcos’ government should “swiftly surrender” the former president to the ICC headquarters in The Netherlands.

“His arrest could bring victims and their families closer to justice, and sends the clear message that no one is above the law,” Human Rights Watch deputy Asia director Bryony Lau said in a statement.

Official government data show that at least 6,252 people were killed in police anti-drug operations alone until May 2022. The death toll, however, reaches 30,000 if the victims of vigilante-style killings, as estimated and documented by human rights groups, are included.

Families of victims have long regarded the ICC as their last hope for justice, considering the lack of progress in cases filed in the Philippines. The much-boasted about reinvestigation of 52 drug war killings launched in 2020 has yielded dismal results.

Lilak Purple Action for Indigenous Women’s Rights lauded the ICC for its “relentless pursuit of justice”, adding that the arrest proved that “the truth will eventually come out — truth and justice that have long been denied to victims… under his administration”.

“This is a victory for the families of the victims, and the Filipino people who dared to speak out, expose and fight the brutal and bloody Duterte presidency,” Lilak’s Judy Pasimio said. “We all await the conviction of Duterte, the architect of the violent war on drugs, and all his cabal members.”

Amnesty Philippines acting director Jepie Papa said the arrest signalled that “those who are suspected of responsibility for crimes under international law, in the Philippines or elsewhere, will not enjoy impunity forever, no matter how powerful they are”. Other former and government officials responsible for the killings should also be arrested, and “the international community must also deny safe haven to those accused of crimes under international law”.

Here are the other statements from human rights groups and other civil society organisations:

Clarice Palce, Gabriela women’s rights group secretary general

“This development marks a pivotal step toward accountability for the numerous allegations of human rights violations and crimes against humanity committed during his administration. His fascist and misogynist rule resulted in grave rights violations, especially among women and marginalised communities, and so the fight continues until Duterte is finally convicted and made to pay for his crimes.

“The arrest of Duterte is a significant progress in the peoples’ fight for justice, not only for the victims of his drug war, but also for the countless victims of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and other grave human rights abuses. It sends a powerful message that perpetrators of such heinous acts will be held accountable.”

Jaybee Garganera, environmental advocacy group Alyansa Tigil Mina national coordinator

“It may have taken several years for justice to be served, but we finally have that today. The tens of thousands who have been killed during Duterte’s presidency may not be brought back to life, but the arrest is a step towards the healing and the quest for justice of the victims’ families. Unlike Duterte who is now being accorded due process, thousands were denied this right and were murdered with impunity.”

Spark — Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan

“Rodrigo Duterte must face justice for his numerous atrocities against the masses, from the ‘war on drugs’ which was in truth a war against the working class, to the intensified war against people’s movements, critics, and truth-tellers who refused to bow to his self-serving agenda… The Filipino people — not politicians or judicial officials — initiated the process to bring Duterte to justice, and we must continue our efforts to ensure that real justice is served and not subordinated to the petty interests of the Marcoses and their allies. As the trial moves forward, our goals must be the fall of the house of Duterte, the discrediting of the house of Marcos, and the strengthening of movements for political and social justice. Out of this battle, only one side must emerge victorious: that of the mass movement.” DM

This article was first published in Rappler.