This week — 2025 Budget Rewind, unpacking land expropriation and exploring e-voting

From Monday 10 March to Wednesday 12 March, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is launching a public dialogue on electronic voting. “Based on Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) research, we’ll explore: Types of e-voting systems worldwide.

Countries that adopted and abandoned e-voting.

Pros and cons of e-voting.

Legal requirements and accessibility considerations.

Technology and financing needs,” said the IEC. IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said: “We must investigate new approaches to improve the electoral process, voter experience, accessibility, and enable cost savings.” Join political parties, government officials, Information and Communication Technology experts, civil society, and international delegates in this important conversation

here.

Also on Monday, at 3pm, the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance at the University of Cape Town (UCT), in partnership with the Open Society Foundations (OSF), will host a special lecture by Binaifer Nowrojee, the president of OSF, on The State of the World.

“This event offers a unique opportunity to hear from Binaifer Nowrojee, human rights lawyer, a globally renowned leader and voice on human rights, equity and justice. The lecture addresses the most pressing global challenges of our time and explores pathways to advance equity, justice, human rights, and open societies in a complex world,” read the poster.

Venue: UWC Jakes Gerwel Hall, Bellville CampusHasso Plattner School of Design Thinking Afrika, UCT middle campus.

On Tuesday 11 March at noon, the Institute for Poverty, Land & Agrarian Studies (Plaas) and Tshisimani School for Activist Education at the University of the Western Cape will host a dialogue on land justice and expropriation as a means of advancing land justice.

“Land ownership patterns in the democratic South Africa continue to be skewed along racial lines. Spatial and land inequality have not been resolved despite 30 years of land reform. In January, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Bill into law. Since the first bill was tabled in 2008, it has been a long process to bring our legislation in line with the Constitution, which allows for expropriation for land reform purposes. Reactions against the Expropriation Act by AfriForum, political parties, and the response from US President Donald Trump, have dominated the public narrative, spreading disinformation and fake news. In the midst of all this, the voices of those who stand to benefit, and who want land to be expropriated, have not been heard,” the organisation said.

Some of the topics that the dialogue will dive into include:

What does the newly passed Expropriation Act say?

How is the government planning to use its expropriation powers?

What is needed to bring about equitable access to land in South Africa?

How can expropriation be used to respond to specific struggles for urban and rural land?

What is our role as an engaged University in advancing land justice?

Venue: UWC Jakes Gerwel Hall, Bellville Campus

On Wednesday, 12 March at noon the Climate and Health Africa Network For Collaboration and Engagement (Chance) will host an insightful webinar on the impacts of climate change on water and sanitation in two Bangladesh communities.

During the webinar, the speakers will present co-designed principles for climate-resilient, disability-inclusive water, sanitation, and hygiene.

Join the conversation here.

Also on Wednesday, at 2pm, Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana will deliver the 2025 Budget Speech before the National Assembly at the Nieuwmeester Dome, the temporary chamber of Parliament.

This will be Godongwana’s second attempt at tabling the Budget, after an unprecedented postponement in February.

“Mr Godongwana will outline all the financial, economic and social commitments the government will prioritise in its planned expenditure. He will provide a detailed plan for spending in 2025, including proposals for revenue collection to help fund the government’s planned interventions and commitments,” according to a Parliament press release.

Godongwana will also introduce the Appropriation Bill and table the Division of Revenue Bill, which Parliament will process in the coming months. The event will be broadcast live on Parliament’s DSTV Channel 408 and livestreamed on Parliament’s social media platforms, including Parliament’s YouTube Channel.

There is one week until applications close for the African Climate Reality Project’s Climate Leadership Training.

“This training is aimed at young people (18-35 years old) and will be hosted in Cape Town on 29 March. Participants will gain insights from climate science, engage with other activists, and learn how to take climate action at their local level.”

To apply use this link.

Applications close on 14 March 2025.