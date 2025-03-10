Daily Maverick
DOWN TO THE FISCAL WIRE

SA Budget 2025 will have full support of all GNU parties – Presidency

Last-minute negotiations could see a small VAT increase implemented to get national spending plan over the line.
Budget 2025 to the wire Illustrative image: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. | President Cyril Ramaphosa. | The DA's John Steenhuisen. (Photos: Gallo Images / Jeffrey Abrahams)
Ferial Haffajee
By Ferial Haffajee
10 Mar 2025
As Budget 2025 negotiations go down to the wire, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told Daily Maverick: “There are consultations under way with all parties concerned and we remain confident that a budget that will be presented on Wednesday will have the full support of all GNU [Government of National Unity] parties.” 

He said President Cyril Ramaphosa and DA leader John Steenhuisen had spoken on Monday morning to come to an agreement. As talks among parties hit a logjam with two days to go before the Budget tabling on Wednesday, March 12, Magwenya said high-level talks would continue. 

While the DA has set its face against tax increases and instead wants spending cuts, the Budget Review of February shows that the upper-four household quartiles pay the most VAT because they consume the most. 

At the weekend, the Sunday Times reported that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana stood firm for a VAT hike, though at a level much reduced from the 2 percentage points hike which saw his first spending plans torpedoed in February.  

On Monday, a different opposition party official said: “The DA does not support what’s on the table. There are ongoing discussions about what we could consider acceptable. The general view is that we do not want to see any tax increases.” 

Treasury officials who are in charge of the national balance sheet oppose shifting the fiscal plan too far out of the agreed medium-term expenditure framework, but in a GNU the framework should be up for negotiation, said an aide from a party to the power-sharing agreement.  

“The ANC’s tactics are to weaponise time – set a deadline and run down the clock in order to get their way. The difference this time is that they need Parliament and DA votes to approve something [the Budget], so their tactics are now high stakes and unnecessary brinkmanship.”

In a separate interview for a Daily Maverick podcast, the DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille said the GNU was sustaining itself 269 days after it had been inked. She said that the ANC and also the DA were finding that neither could get everything they wanted in various negotiations. DM

Laurence Erasmus Mar 11, 2025, 07:31 AM

If the DA rollover and agree to a VAT increase of any quantum it will be the beginning of the end for them to be able to grow and lead a broad based coalition. The DA are in a position to force a major reset of the country’s economy that will grow jobs, encourage investment and improve sentiment.

MOSES N Mar 11, 2025, 01:56 PM

I agree, as they have a responsibility to their voters who voted for a better-run economy and to address the corruption in government.

Mar 11, 2025, 08:07 AM

The DA and affiliated parties must insist on no VAT increases. The ANC is responsible for the insane expense of running a huge cabinet of ministers and deputy ministers. This lunacy and protected employment of cadres has to end. The cruel imposition of more VAT on the poor would be disgusting.

kanu sukha Mar 11, 2025, 03:34 PM

And did the DA &amp; affiliated parties not agree to join what you would describe as a bloated cabinet ? They seem to have willingly become part of the cadres ?

Sheila Vrahimis Mar 11, 2025, 04:23 PM

they had no choice lest a worse party opted for the position. they carried the interests of south africans first. furthermore, the cabinet was bloated by the anc since day 1. they have not worsen the situation. i don't speak for the DA, i speak for that uncommon commodity called common sense

mpadams Mar 11, 2025, 08:50 AM

ANC Vincent Magwenya told DM.. “There are consultations under way with all parties concerned and WE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT a budget that will be presented on Wednesday will have the full support of all GNU” This article carries a wrong heading. There is no concensus arrived at yet.

Sheila Vrahimis Mar 11, 2025, 04:24 PM

true

Notinmyname Fang Mar 11, 2025, 12:00 PM

please explain the data, its important!

Mike Schroeder Mar 11, 2025, 04:07 PM

"On Monday, a different opposition party official said: “The DA ...." Dear DM, you do realize that the DA is part of the GNU and not an opposition party? Eish!