In Pictures: The Life and Legacy of South African playwright Athol Fugard.
Athol Fugard was a South African playwright, novelist, actor and director widely regarded as South Africa's greatest playwright. Acclaimed in 1985 as "the greatest active playwright in the English-speaking world" by Time, he published more than thirty plays. He was best known for his political and penetrating plays opposing the system of apartheid, some of which have been adapted to film. His novel Tsotsi was adapted as a film of the same name, which won an Academy Award in 2005. It was directed by Gavin Hood.
South African playwright Athol Fugard gestures to the audience after he gave a speech during the awards ceremony of the 26th Praemium Imperiale in Tokyo, Japan, 15 October 2014. The Praemium Imperiale is a global arts prize awarded annually by the Japan Art Association. Five laureates are nominated in the fields of Painting, Sculpture, Architecture, Music and Theatre/Film. For its 26th edition, the Praemium Imperiale awards have been given to French painter Martial Raysse, Italian sculptor Giuseppe Penone, US architect Steven Holl, South African playwright Athol Fugard and Estonian-born composer Arvo Part. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON