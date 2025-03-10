From allies to rivals: Understanding the US pivot in a multipolar global landscape

Events of the past couple of months around US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy iterations have left many a scholar and analyst contending that the unipolar moment has ended, and that the world is entering a multipolar moment.

The unipolar moment was ushered in at the end of World War 2 with the US taking a leading role in establishing what are today known as multilateral institutions. The US was therefore an uncontested soft and hard power from 1948 — some would argue till Trump’s first term; others would assert until now. The latter seems more plausible.

Whether one is in Pretoria, Brussels, London, Berlin or even Tokyo, there are protestations and disappointment that Washington is targeting or abandoning them. While in those various capitals Washington’s pronouncements bear a local face, an eagle’s eye view depicts a more nuanced, albeit chaotic picture.

What is inarguable is that China’s rise and that country’s joining the World Trade Organization in 2001 spooked the United States into entering a phase of containing or countering Beijing’s rise.

This remains the case till today, with US foreign policy being in a phase where that country seeks to pivot away from its traditional partnerships and expend its energies in containing China in the Indo Pacific and East Asia. The United States views China — and rightly so — as its only peer competitor, while at the same time recognising Russia as a power.

The US’s foreign policy since the commencement of Trump’s second term has been in the main about focusing on an economic and commercial diplomacy centred around deepening industrial policy through protectionist policies. Relatedly, there has been a continuation of Washington’s foreign policy since the Barack Obama era of seeking to contain China.

As I have argued before in Daily Maverick, initially this policy evolved from getting China into the World Trade Organization with the thinking that as Beijing became embedded into the global economic and trading system, the country would democratise, adopt Western values and subsequently fall into line. This way, it was envisaged that China, as a Western or even hybrid democracy, would kowtow to the only uncontested dominant power — the United States.

When this did not happen, the Quad, comprising the US, EU, Japan and Canada, engaged China through the World Trade Organization’s dispute settlement system. In this regard, China became one of the main litigants at the World Trade Organization in trade disputes involving the US, EU, Japan and other major economies.

Most of the disputes involved China’s subsidisation of its companies, which distorted competition in the market. While China would comply with the judgments of the World Trade Organization Dispute Settlement mechanism, the country did not ditch the policy of state capitalism or subsidising its companies.

Coupled with this was that China’s economy continued to grow, in the main benefiting from the Asian giant’s access to markets enabled by World Trade Organization rules and the US-led international liberal order and its emphasis on open markets.

To contend with China’s state capitalism — outlawed in the World Trade Organization — and the country’s growing economy, the US rallied its allies to tackle China head-on, but within the framework of the multilateral trading system.

As a result, discussions within the World Trade Organization began to have a focus on plurilateral agreements. These were agreements that a group of countries could negotiate based on specific issues such as technology, environmental goods, and government procurement, among others.

Critical mass

The idea was that such agreements, while negotiated between and among allies, could then be subsumed into the multilateral trading rules and be applied also in China. However, China had at this time started to rally a critical mass of developing countries, including South Africa, to oppose many of the US-led initiatives within the World Trade Organization.

It was therefore natural for the US and its allies to seek solutions outside the World Trade Organization. This included efforts to negotiate large trade agreements outside the multilateral trading system. These were known as mega regionals, with the flagship of these agreements being the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement.

This agreement was negotiated under the Obama administration, only to be ditched by the Trump administration in 2017. In the main, the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement would rope in some of China’s main trading partners and impose new standards in a way that for Beijing to be able to continue trading with those countries, it would have no choice but to adopt those standards.

In other words, the US was trying to indirectly have China adhere to the Washington-led international rules-based order.

Strategists in Washington realised that China was not willing directly or indirectly to follow the US-led order. Instead, it became apparent that China wanted to recreate the world in its own way, albeit with a façade of the current global multilateral fora.

China has continued to argue that it is wedded to the current order, even though there is evidence to the contrary. This includes the strengthening of and widening of the BRICS alliance, hoarding of critical minerals, the Belt and Road Initiative, courting of the EU, widening its footprint in Africa, and purchasing strategic ports globally, among other activities reflective of imperial ambitions.

It is these actions from Beijing, together with the growth of that country’s economy to be second in the world, that has spooked Washington.

Military angle

A realisation that China may be difficult to contain from a geoeconomic perspective has made Washington want to contain the Asian giant from a military angle. This is evidenced by Trump increasing defence spending while the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency is undertaking a sledgehammer cross-cutting approach to other departmental spending, including that of the CIA.

Further evidence is that the Trump administration has not made adverse pronouncements to the AUKUS nuclear submarine partnership involving Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. AUKUS is aimed at bolstering Australia’s maritime capabilities in the Indo-Pacific through the creation of a nuclear-powered submarine fleet worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

President Trump has not made statements about Australia or Indonesia akin to the ones he has made about Nato, Ukraine and the EU. This is because the US intends to pivot towards that region to assert its pre-eminence as a superpower.

This context and framework are key in understanding that the United States is not targeting South Africa or the EU per se. Instead, it is involved in manoeuvres to totally focus its attention on a region that bears the main strategic risk and competition towards Washington.

The US is aware that it can rid itself of “dead weight” among its traditional allies without forever losing these friends because the superpower has spent 80 years building soft power that would remain salvageable, albeit fractured, after it has completed its pivot to the Indo Pacific, East Asia and the rest of China’s sphere of influence. DM

Azwimpheleli Langalanga is executive director at Africa GeoStrategic Advisors. He holds a Master’s in International Law and Economics from the World Trade Institute in Bern, and a Master of Laws in Labour Studies from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban.

