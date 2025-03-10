Cape Town Naked Bike Ride, and more from around the world

Riding down Bree Street during the 2025 World Naked Bike Ride on March 08, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The event is part of an international protest movement against fossil fuel dependency and its effects on climate change and consumerism. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Riders crossing Buitengracht street during the 2025 World Naked Bike Ride on March 08, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The event is part of an international protest movement against fossil fuel dependency and its effects on climate change and consumerism. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Faithful attend a Rosary prayer for the health of Pope Francis who is hospitalized with pneumonia, in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City, 09 March 2025. Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on 14 February, due to a respiratory tract infection. EPA-EFE/FABIO CIMAGLIA Priests walk during a Mass led by Cardinal Michael Czerny during the Jubilee of the World of Volunteering, in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City, 09 March 2025. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI Skiers in action during the 55th annual Engadin skiing marathon in Maloja, Switzerland, 09 March 2025. EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER DEMAWUSA members march to PIKITUP and the Johannesburg mayors office from Gautrain Park Station on March 10, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Democratic Municipal Workers and Allied Union of South Africa (DEMAWUSA) demands to know about the process of insourcing of the contract workers into permanent positions, the abolishment of the tendering system and the stoppage to nepotism at PIKITUP. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lubabalo Lesolle) Rohingya refugees hold placards during a protest in front of the United Nations office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 10 March 2025. The protesters are calling for durable solutions and urgent support to address starvation, homelessness, education, and healthcare. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE Indian security personnel detain a Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) activist outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India, 10 March 2025. TYC activists protested outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi to commemorate the 66th anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising Day. The Tibetan Uprising against China started on 10 March 1959 and led Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama to flee Tibet. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA Anti-monarchy protesters demonstrate outside the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, 10 March 2025. Commonwealth Day is an annual celebration observed by people all over the Commonwealth, and this year's theme is 'Together We Thrive'. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL A Cybertruck arrives as demonstrators gather outside a Tesla dealership to protest businessman Elon Musk's current role in US President Donald Trump's administration in Decatur, Georgia, USA, 08 March 2025. Musk is leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and has come under criticism for wide-scale government layoffs and downsizing. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER Demonstrators hold signs in Washington Square Park during a Women's March in New York, US, on Saturday, March 8, 2025. Every March 8, women across the globe rally to celebrate all the progress made by and for women, as well as recognize the inequalities that still exist. Photographer: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images The Palma de Vino collective members present a live painting entitled 'Que ser mujer no nos cueste la vida' (That being a woman does not cost us our lives), at the Delia Zapata National Center for the Arts in Bogota, Colombia, 08 March 2025. The Living Paintings of Galeras, in Sucre, are a community artistic expression recently declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega Models prepare for a fashion show in the backstage of the Lisbon Fashion Week in Lisbon, Portugal, 09 march 2025. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS A model presents a creation by fashion designer Duartehajime at the Lisbon Fashion Week in Lisbon, Portugal, 09 March 2025. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS Ashley Koehler of Team Canada in action during the Women’s Moguls Practice Session of the 2025 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup Finals Aerials & Moguls on March 09, 2025 in Livigno, Italy. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) A crow flies over the harbor in Nuuk, Greenland, 09 March 2025. Greenland will hold its parliamentary elections on 11 March 2025. EPA-EFE/Mads Claus Rasmussen A handout photo made available by the New York Air National Guard shows smoke from the Pine Barrens wildfire as members of the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing fire department and local fire departments respond in Westhampton, New York, USA, 08 March 2025 (issued on 09 March 2025). According to a statement from Suffolk County, New York Executive Ed Romaine said last night the wildfire in Westhampton is nearly 80 percent contained. EPA-EFE/SARAH MCKERNA Flooded houses are seen in Oxley, in Brisbane, Australia, 10 March 2025. A cyclone has been downgraded to a tropical low but its impact is still being felt with a region reeling from major flooding with more wild weather forecast. EPA-EFE/JONO SEARLE. DM