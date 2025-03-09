Eskom suspends load shedding early, citing generation capacity recovery, boosted reserves

The suspension of load shedding – which had been at Stage 3 – followed the recovery of more than 3,000 megawatts of generation capacity and replenishment of sufficient emergency reserves in the past 44 hours, the power utility said.

The rolling blackouts, implemented at 2pm on Friday, 7 March, and initially set to be lifted at 5am on Monday, come after 2,700MW of generation capacity had been lost last week – the third collapse in 30 days, with Eskom needing to restore 6,200MW by Monday.

Eskom said teams are working diligently to restore 4,091MW to service by Monday.

At a media briefing on Saturday, Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa apologised for the “gross inconvenience” of load shedding, calling the recent power cuts a “significant setback” that risked eroding public confidence and South Africa’s economy.

Contributing factors in the latest bout of blackouts included an outage at Unit 2 at the Koeberg nuclear plant in Cape Town and operational disruptions at two units at the Kusile coal-fired plant in Mpumalanga, due to adverse weather conditions.

Eskom CEO Dan Marokane said on Saturday that the combination of these issues at two big plants, plus an additional delay of 1,000MW to 1,500MW in returning capacity owing to missed maintenance deadlines, meant “you have no room to respond”.

The unplanned capability loss factor (unexpected losses) had risen from about 15,000MW in the middle of the week to 18,000MW on Friday, which triggered Stage 3 load shedding.

On Sunday morning, Eskom reported that coal operations at Kusile were at optimal levels, with all units that were offline on Friday back in service, and that the recovery of Koeberg Unit 2 was well under way.

“Eskom reassures the public that Koeberg Unit 2 remains safe,” Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said just before 10am on Sunday. “Planned maintenance outages aimed at preparing for winter and meeting regulatory and environmental licensing requirements continue.”

Eskom ‘addressing’ the challenge

Eskom said its Summer Outlook, published on 26 August 2024, remains unchanged. This anticipated no load shedding from 1 September 2024 to 31 March 2025, provided unplanned outages remained at or below 13,000MW.

“We maintain our position that load shedding is largely behind us due to structural improvements in the generation fleet,” Mokwena said.

Her comments came after Ramokgopa said on Saturday that while he had utter trust in the Eskom CEO and board, he’d be going to “ground zero” – visiting the Kendal, Matimba, Lethabo, Camden, Kusile and Koeberg plants and and speaking to managers and employees – to find out what’s going on, as well as to boost morale.

“So, clearly there’s been areas of failure, and those areas require that we have an honest conversation,” he said.

Mokwena added that “while baseload capacity remains constrained, our generation recovery plan is addressing this challenge. The dedicated efforts of our highly skilled staff remain unwavering.” DM