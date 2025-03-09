Daily Maverick
A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan movie — how it does feel

In a way the rock biopic has come of age – outlasted its novel(ty) appeal even? – with A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan movie that every Dylan listener, casual or devoted, absolutely has to have an opinion on.
Bob-Dylan-2025 A customer looks at a Bob Dylan album at a record shop in Seoul, South Korea, on 14 October 2016. (Photo: EPA / Yonhap / South Korea out
Jay Savage
By Jay Savage
9 Mar 2025
Some have loved it, some have hated it, and some have flat-out refused to see it, knowing it cannot possibly be “good”, would be a waste of time, or worse, would pollute the legend, defile the majesty, hack at the towering stature of (their image of) the greatest artist of the past 100 years. Curmudgeonly, they are called. The retort is that those who have swallowed the artificially sweetened content of the movie are irredeemably easy to nostalgically satisfy, and too eager to buy a fairytale that is contrary to everything, or whatever, Dylan signifies.

A Complete Unknown has certainly got a lot of chatter going – that’s always a good thing – and seemingly a new generation of Dylan enthusiasts has been born through the spectacle of James Mangold’s telling of Dylan’s pre-1967 career (basically the folk and first electric years) with the talented Timothée (or Timmy, as Dylan has referred to him) Chalamet in the starring role. 

Chalamet has acquitted himself as a talented actor turning in a bunch of good to very good performances before this. Indeed Timmy, we are told, as corroboration of his dramatic chops, spent lockdown learning to play the guitar and sing like Dylan – enough like Dylan, in fact, that several of the movie’s live performances are voiced by him. This is the kind of Hollywood big-upping that should raise an eyebrow: it brings us no closer to Dylan’s genius and is plain old skilled mimicry (by this token I am left with the absurd notion of Forest Whitaker actually playing the alto saxophone parts of Charlie Parker in Clint Eastwood’s sombrely reverential Bird; an accomplishment that would have needed more than a few lockdowns to master the saxophone wizardry of the forlorn Yardbird). 

But there’s something ridiculously appropriate in the fact that Dylan – the victim of endless imitators and perpetrators of butchery on his colossal catalogue of songs (some honourable exceptions – personal favourites – are listed below) – should now have his persona, as well as his music, the subject of a dubiously meticulous onscreen “cover version”. 

What ironies abound in the soundtrack album accompanying the film, featuring versions of songs designed to sound as near to the originals as possible. 

In another time it could have featured as a segment in the sly, layered masterpiece on tricksterism and forgery made by Orson Welles, F For Fake (1973). And in this regard the terrific Rolling Thunder Revue – a compendium of documentary, gleefully twisted facts and mischievous myth-making and antic piss-taking – is very much the final word in revealing, thrillingly, the unrevealable. 

Dylan’s mystery, thankfully, remains impervious to explanation.   

The biopic is a genre that is unavoidable and predictable in our terminally recyclable culture. It helps that it has the long-tested music assets to exploit, hence the Elton John, Queen and inevitable Elvis movies. 

As we know it today, the biopic proceeds on the following premise: some imposed sense of historical order is curated on the unknowable life stories of popular artists and dramatised under the direction of someone whose fandom is manifest and portrayed by an actor who aspires to “accuracy” and authenticity and getting properly under the skin of their subject. 

With Dylan this is beyond impossible: we recall how early on he remarked that his show, all music performances are “an act”. But actors routinely make the mistake that musicians are baring themselves onstage, are honest, are “real”. They tend to believe the artist – especially one of Dylan’s ilk – is not “acting”. 

It is of interest that Chalamet as Dylan won the award that is chosen by actors (the 2025 SAG best actor award) but not the Hollywood biz-voted Oscar.

There’s not a lot to be said for the music biopic – I can’t think of one really good one. Is there a more debased, vampiric form of moviemaking? 

Greil Marcus, the esteemed Dylanologist, has been charitable to A Complete Unknown (his Substack piece which refers could equally reasonably be described as damning with faint praise) and even though I’m disposed to loathing the movie in any case, director Mangold was at the helm of the halfway redeemable Johnny Cash biopic, Walk the Line. 

But that was purely due to the fabulous performance by Joaquin Phoenix and the screen chemistry between him and Reese Witherspoon (as June Carter Cash). 

Then again, the more you think about the “real” Johnny and June, the less the film convinces, but Phoenix and Witherspoon do transcend the hokey thinness with old-fashioned movie star romance and charisma. 

This Dylan movie, however, aims to make a museum piece out of the Woody/Newport/”Judas”/Triumph motorcycle tropes, reproduced to convey a form of simple narrative linearity, to rearrange posterity for history.

The point – or at least a point – is that there is so much primary Dylan material to feast on, for curious newcomers and the devoted adherents alike. And especially for the curmudgeonly. 

There’s the DA Pennebaker classic

style="font-weight: 400;">Don’t Look Back, and there’s the ‘65 San Francisco

style="font-weight: 400;">press conference watch on YouTube. There are literally hours of terrific interviews, and there’s the aforementioned Scorsese-directed, enthralling and teasing Rolling Thunder Review; also the under-seen Larry Charles-directed gem, Masked and Anonymous

Items part of a 50-piece collection of objects related to American singer - songwriter Bob Dylan, belonging to music journalist Al Aronowitz (1928-2005), on display for a public preview at the Musicians Hall of Fame &amp; Museum in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, 15 January 2025. The auction house Julien's Auction will begin the bidding on 18 January 2025. EPA-EFE/MARK HUMPHREY
Part of a 50-piece collection of objects related to singer/songwriter Bob Dylan, belonging to music journalist Al Aronowitz (1928-2005), on public display at the Musicians Hall of Fame &amp; Museum in Nashville, Tennessee, on 15 January 2025. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Mark Humphrey)

There is simply tons of viewing material to see Bob performing as Bob. A lot of other great stuff too including a vast volume of rather exceptional music over the past more than 60 years to get lost in – to dive deep into, as the modern parlance would have it.  

The list of music luminaries to receive the celluloid canonisation of the biopic is illustrious – it includes Woody Guthrie, Billie Holiday, Buddy Holly, Tina Turner, The Doors, Hank Williams, NWA and Ray Charles. 

The results have been less so. 

Some have been decent, earnest efforts but all have to lesser and greater extents been sabotaged by the enigmatic impenetrability of the figures they mean to depict. How long before the David Bowie one? Marvin Gaye? Hendrix? Currently there’s a buzz around Sam Mendes’s projected Beatles project which is reported to be in the form of four pictures, telling the same story from each of the band members’ points of view. Just watch

style="font-weight: 400;">A Hard Days Night and the various Let it Be iterations, including Peter Jackson’s epic Get Back, and be done with it.

In the interests of full disclosure – and because life is already too long and too hard – I should mention that the Queen, Elton and Elvis movies I have been incapable of watching. A Complete Unknown? Maybe I will catch it when it turns up on one of the digital platforms. DM

As a postscript, some honourable mentions: a few films have interpreted their subjects with nuance and succeeded as thoughtful yet hardly definitive studies. Not haunted by their real-life characters, they work purely as movies in their own right, 

Control: Anton Corbijn’s portrayal of the Joy Division singer Ian Curtis (played by Sam Riley) is gritty and nimbly avoids adding to the simplistic and macabre veneration of its tragic central figure.

24 Hour Party People: Not exactly a biopic but a ribald sketch of Tony Wilson (played by Steve Coogan), the founder of Manchester’s Factory Records, coincidentally the seminal label to which Joy Division and its successor New Order (as well as Happy Mondays, A Certain Ratio) were signed. Michael Winterbottom’s film hits the right note of chaotic narrative unreliability in its tall-tale telling of boundless self-belief, self-promotion and quaintly OTT English mythmaking.   

32 Short Films About Glenn Gould: Less a biographical treatment than a rare, insightful examination of maverick creativity, it complements and imagines, without professing to reveal, the force driving the Canadian classical piano phenom (Colm Fiore) by way of filmic takes on the landmark Goldberg Variations recordings. A distinctively mischievous but acute profiling of musical creativity.  

Covers of Dylan songs run into the thousands; many are pretty good but the exceptional of these are in the low two figures. A handful of the standouts include:

Willie Nelson – What Was It You Wanted?

Keith Jarrett – My Back Pages

Bryan Ferry – Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues

Nina Simone – The Ballad of Hollis Brown

Jimi Hendrix – All Along The Watchtower

Nico – I’ll Keep It with Mine. DM

Richard Kennard Mar 9, 2025, 01:46 PM

The Staple Singers ...A hard rain's a gonna fall

Alan Taurog Mar 9, 2025, 04:08 PM

Utter garbage!! To give an opinion on a film that you haven't even watched is beyond comprehension!!