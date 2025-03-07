AirFryday: Celebrate the season with roast lime and garlic chicken

Take advantage of the seasons to bring something elemental to what you’re cooking. Limes are the first harbinger of the long citrus season, which continues well into Spring, when oranges are tailing off.

When limes first show themselves, I know that winter can’t be all that far away. But there are still a good few weeks ahead of us with the likelihood of many sunny days before the chill sets in.

Use limes as the key ingredient for roasting a chicken in the air fryer, along with garlic of course. The latter gives the chicken flavour some good depth, while the limes bring a fresh zing.

(Serves 2 to 4)

Ingredients

1 chicken, wing tips removed

2 limes, quartered

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

Salt and black pepper

Cooking oil spray

Method

Preheat the air fryer at 190℃.

Clean and dry the bird and season the cavity well with salt and black pepper.

Spoon the chopped garlic into the cavity followed by the lime quarters.

Season the outside all over with salt and pepper and spray generously with cooking oil spray.

Roast at 190℃ for 15 minutes.

Turn and roast at the same temperature for another 15 minutes.

Cover with foil and roast at 190℃ for another 25 minutes or until the juices run clear when the thickest part of the bird is pierced to the bone with a skewer.

Deglaze by adding boiling water to the bottom of the basket and pouring it into a pot. Add Nomu chicken stock and lime juice, and reduce.

Rest the bird before carving. DM

Tony Jackman is twice winner of the Galliova Food Writer of the year award, in 2021 and 2023

