Ukraine's Zelensky to visit South Africa for talks in April

South Africa seeks to project itself as non-aligned on the Ukraine war but has good relations with Russia, with both countries belonging to the BRICS group of emerging economies - which also includes China, India, Brazil and others - that is trying to challenge the Western-dominated economic order.

South Africa has refused to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine three years ago and has abstained from voting on UN resolutions on the war.

"The visit is a continuation of ongoing engagements held by President Ramaphosa with President Putin and President Zelensky on an inclusive ... process that will provide a path to peace between Russia and Ukraine," spokesman Vincent Magwenya told Reuters.

The US ambassador to South Africa in 2023 accused the country of shipping arms to Russia in breach of its professed neutrality. An inquiry found no evidence that a Russian ship had collected weapons from a naval base near Cape Town.

Zelensky's planned visit to South Africa comes at a pivotal moment in the war, following his public feud with Donald Trump in the White House last Friday and the US president's decision to halt Washington's military aid to Kyiv.

Trump has stepped up efforts to end the war and also to improve US relations with Russia, prompting European leaders on Thursday to back plans to spend more on defence and reaffirm their determination to stand by Ukraine.

