Like a marmalade sandwich... fun, reliably satisfying Paddington in Peru sets the charm level to Maximum

It wouldn’t be that contentious to declare that Paddington Bear’s movies are the definition of “family viewing”.

Since Michael Bond’s beloved literary creation first made his big-screen appearance in 2014, the sweet-natured, marmalade-lovin’ brown bear has delighted both adults and children in films that boast surprising wit, a fun sense of humour and charm in its most raw form.

Paddington is a series of films for all ages and now it has achieved trilogy status with the release of Paddington in Peru which is, frankly, exactly what the name implies.

Having settled into his London life with the quirky but functional Brown family, Paddington (voiced once again by Ben Whishaw) is drawn back to his roots as he learns that his Aunt Lucy has gone missing in the dense forests of Peru.

Hightailing it to South America with the Browns in tow, and with the assistance of reverend mother Clarissa (Olivia Colman) and swashbuckling boat captain Hunter Cabot (Antonio Banderas), Paddington sets out to find his aunt while learning about the mysteries of the place he once called home.

Right from the word go, Paddington in Peru sets the charm level to maximum with an unwavering tone of sincerity and enthusiasm. Everyone involved in the project understands the brief here, with performances that embrace the practical absurdity of a bear who wears a blue raincoat, enjoys tea and marmalade sandwiches, and is just… there. And he’s super polite.

Dougal Wilson, who takes over directing duties from the previous films’ helmer, Paul King, successfully nurtures this atmosphere critical to the film’s success, complete with a grand adventure storyline that takes Paddington far beyond the train station from whence he got his name.

Paddington in Peru. (Photo: Supplied / StudioCanal)

That said, the grand adventure in question may lead to the sentiment that the film is trying to be too big and ambitious for its own good.

Indeed, that’s where the only major complaint lies. Paddington in Peru’s determination to stay charming and wholesome eventually conflicts with the need for actual stakes, resulting in a third act that suffers from very slow pacing.

Not to the point that it becomes tiresome, but its impact is also felt in a major twist and the appearance of a surprise antagonist. This is when the Paddington movies have already set the bar for ridiculous antagonists thanks to the likes of taxidermist Milicent Clyde (Nicole Kidman) and thespian Phoenix Buchanan (Hugh Grant).

Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin in Paddington in Peru. (Photo: Supplied / StudioCanal)

Olivia Colman as The Reverend Mother in Paddington in Peru. (Photo: Peter Mountain / StudioCanal)

Fortunately, there’s still a lot of charisma and screen presence to go around, delivered in large portions by Banderas and Colman, the latter of whom comes across as having paid for the privilege of simply being here. Colman delivers an understated but wholly eccentric performance that is a joy to watch, with Banderas leaning into the more grandiose elements of the plot. Whishaw is still perfectly cast as CGI Paddington while Hugh Bonneville as Mr Brown and Emily Mortimer as Mrs Brown (replacing Sally Hawkins in the role) bring up the rear with their own mini-adventures.

One of the film’s major triumphs is how it divides focus on the Brown family, with each member getting their own satisfactory arc in addition to Paddington still receiving the lion’s share of screen time.

Sitting down to watch Paddington in Peru, audiences can confidently anticipate what’s in store – especially if they’ve seen the other two films. While there is a claim to be made for experiencing something new, there’s still value in the knowledge that a family trip to the movies will be reliably satisfying.

Paddington in Peru once more stands as a case in point that, much like a marmalade sandwich, a Paddington movie is something anyone can enjoy at any given time. DM

Paddington in Peru. Image: Supplied / StudioCanal

Paddington in Peru is in South African cinemas from 21 February.

