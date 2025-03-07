Johannesburg rainfall causes significant flooding and damages homes, and more from around the world

The Johannesburg Road Agency clean up the Jukskei Park bridge following the heavy rains that caused significant flooding in areas of Johannesburg on March 06, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It's been reported that Emergency services rescued two motorists trapped in their vehicles in rising waters on the Witkoppen and Klein Jukskei Platina bridges. (Photo by OJ Koloti/Gallo Images) Furniture damage inside a house resulting from heavy rainfall which has caused significant flooding in various areas of Johannesburg, on March 06, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It's been reported that City of Johannesburg emergency services representative Robert Mulaudzi reported that flooding has impacted regions such as Randpark Ridge, Newlands, Struben Valley, Weltevredenpark, Jukskei Park, and Witkoppen Road. (Photo by Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images) Damage inside a house resulting from heavy rainfall which has caused significant flooding in various areas of Johannesburg, on March 06, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Its been reported that City of Johannesburg emergency services representative Robert Mulaudzi reported that flooding has impacted regions such as Randpark Ridge, Newlands, Struben Valley, Weltevredenpark, Jukskei Park, and Witkoppen Road. (Photo by Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images) Pure cocaine at the destruction process of drugs at an undisclosed location in the Western Cape that were seized in operations on March 07, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) 800 kg of rugs worth around 340 million rand were cdestroyed in the day's operation . The drugs were confiscated during police operations in Western Cape and Eastern Cape. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Tires burn in the middle of a street during a protest in the Patrice Lumumba neighborhood in the city of Matola, Mozambique, 06 March 2025. Police carried out operations to stop demonstrators protesting against the shooting of Mozambican politician Venancio Mondlane's convoy on 05 March in Maputo. EPA-EFE/ESTEVAO CHAVISSO A damaged car at the site of Russian shelling near a residential building in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 07 March 2025, amid the Russian invasion. At least eight people were injured after Russian missile strikes hit near a three-story building and a critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv, the Mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov wrote on telegram. Russia launched 194 attack drones and 67 missiles across Ukraine overnight, with Ukrainian air defenses shooting down 36 rockets and 186 drones, according to the Air Force Command of Ukraine. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV An aerial view of two properties cleared of debris amid the ruins of homes destroyed in the Palisades Fire, on February 27, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced yesterday it has completed Phase 1 removal of hazardous materials from properties which were damaged or destroyed in the Palisades and Eaton fires. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) A 'We Will Rebuild' message is posted in front of a home destroyed in the Eaton Fire on March 3, 2025 in Pasadena, California. The Army Corps of Engineers has begun free debris removal for impacted homeowners of the Palisades and Eaton fires with an estimated 4.5 million tons of debris to clear from the fires. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) A flooded vineyard after heavy rains in the town of Yatova, in Valencia, eastern Spain, 06 March 2025. Spanish meteorological authorities issued an orange alert for Valencia and Castellon, in eastern Spain for heavy rainfall. EPA-EFE/Manuel Bruque Boys play is sea-foam at Coolangatta on the Gold Coast, Australia, 07 March 2025. Tropical cyclone Alfred, set to bring heavy rainfall and damaging winds, is expected to impact a part of the Australian coast for the first time in more than 50 years. EPA-EFE/Dave Hunt Muslims rest on the floor after the first Friday mass prayer during the holy month of Ramadan inside Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, 07 March 2025. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO Pakistani Muslims attend a Friday prayer service during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, 07 March 2025. Muslims around the world observe the holy month of Ramadan by praying at night and abstaining from food and drink between sunrise and sunset. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB Supporters of 'Just Stop Oil' activists gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain, 07 March 2025. Six climate change activists, including the co-founder of Just Stop Oil (JSO), have had their sentences reduced, the Court of Appeal has ruled. Activists were jailed over demonstrations held by the Just Stop Oil climate protest group, which including climbing on gantries over the M25 road and throwing soup over Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers painting. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL A burqa clad Afghan woman walks through a market in Kabul, Afghanistan, 06 March 2025. EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL A vendor sells flowers at a flower market ahead of International Women's Day celebrations, in Moscow, Russia, 07 March 2025. The United Nations International Women's Day is annually observed on 08 March to highlight the struggle of women around the world and as a global campaign to support and boost women's equality. On International Women's Day in Russia, men traditionally give women flowers and gifts. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV Wholesale merchants and street vendors display colored masks and water guns for sale ahead of Holi at a wholesale market in New Delhi, India, 07 March 2025. The Holi festival, celebrated on the full moon, marks the arrival of spring and will be observed on 14 March. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI An Afghan is judged on day one of the Crufts Dog Show, at the NEC in Birmingham, Britain, 06 March 2025. Crufts is an international dog show organised by The Kennel Club, and has been held annually since 1891. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL An owner poses with her Saluki dogs on day one of the Crufts Dog Show, at the NEC in Birmingham, Britain, 06 March 2025. Crufts is an international dog show organised by The Kennel Club, and has been held annually since 1891. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL Artists perform at the presentation of the Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Collection for Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 07 March 2025. The presentation of the women's collections runs from 03 to 11 March 2025. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Collection for Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 07 March 2025. The presentation of the women's collections runs from 03 to 11 March 2025. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Collection for Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 07 March 2025. The presentation of the women's collections runs from 03 to 11 March 2025. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ. DM