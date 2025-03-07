Daily Maverick
I have a picture for you! 01 March-07 March 2025

The First Thing newsletter's Ever-lasting Subscriber Photo Gallery.

P4U_readersubmission_20250307 The Soweto Giants. Photographer: Ashner Pardey
Want to send us your photos? You need to be a First Thing Subscriber. When you're subscribed and ready, there'll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.

Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally ('landscape' format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.

NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If your picture's not published, please keep sending them in!

First Thing's John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all pictures.

Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don't have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we'll do our best to include it.

Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers' photos, contact us and we'll put you in touch with the original photographers.

Table Mountain towers above thick mist over Cape Town. Photographer: Burger van der Merwe</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250307
There be mice. Photographer: Chris Albertyn</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250307
The Soweto Giants. Photographer: Ashner Pardey</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250307
Impromptu snapshots of Benji on the beach. If happiness were a dog, this little rescue would be it. Photographer: Caroline Rowbottom</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250307
Kogel Bay on a cloudy day. Photographer: Milan Basson</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250307
Fish and chips anyone? Photographer: Gerd Marschner</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250307
Dive hand-off. Photographer: Jaco de Beer</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250307
On top of the world. Photographer: Boikanyo Ntsimane</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250307
Nice dive. Photographer: Carel Stassen</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250307
Crystallised Citric+Malic+Tartaric Acid mixture @ 20x magnification using a polarised light microscope. Photographer: Tian Olivier
Motion in Action. Photographer: Jaco de Beer</p> <p>P4U_readersubmission_20250307
