From medieval mysteries to modern struggles: must-read books for thoughtful readers

Delia Langenhoven recommends: The Frugal Wizard’s Handbook for Surviving Medieval England by Brandon Sanderson. This book was an easy and fun read. A man wakes up in a clearing with no memory of who he is, or how he got there. His only chance of survival is a few pages from a guidebook and recollecting his identity.

On a Woman’s Madness by Astrid Roemer and translated by Lucy Scott. Added to the recently announced Booker Prize longlist, the novel follows the journey of Noenka, a queer black woman who flees to her hometown in Suriname after her abusive husband refuses a divorce.

Available Light: Omar Badsha and the Struggle for Change in South Africa by Dan Magaziner. Don’t miss out on the launch of this remarkable book at Love Books in Melville, Johannesburg from 5.30pm on 10 March.

If you’re in Cape Town, Book Lounge will be hosting the launch of White Supremacy: a Brief History of Hatred by Gavin Evans on 18 March at 5.30pm. DM