Can healthy junk food trigger the hug hormone?

Salad queen Chantal Lascaris has flipped the script on indulgence with her latest book, All Sorts of Junk Food Made Healthy. In a world obsessed with counting steps and bunless diets, and where badges are awarded for choosing the avo-pressed mousse over the chocolate-something for dessert, being a #WellnessWarrior is a full-time job, Lascaris asserts.

Conscious eating takes work, and it’s an everyday choice, but choosing between the healthy or hearty option after a late night out, or a lonely night in, can quickly feel like trying to enjoy a party with no music. The music, per say, is sitting inside the ultimate vibe curator of neuropeptides — oxytocin, widely known as “the love hormone”.

“This big guy feels like a group hug all on its own,” says Chantal Lascaris, home cook and author of the All Sorts recipe book series. Oxytocin is the hormone that plays a key role in feeling loved and safe. It promotes social bonding, reduces stress, and enhances mood. Also known as the love or hug hormone, oxytocin becomes the BFF of good feelings in the gut, brain and mind — which is quickly activated when we reach for sticky, cheesy nachos or greasy burgers.

“There’s a reason why people turn to junk food when they need comfort,” says Chantal. “It’s nostalgic, indulgent, and feels like a warm embrace. Who doesn’t crave that feeling of safety? This is why I have been on a personal kitchen mission to find the answer to the ‘feel-good’ food experience without the calories.”

For the love of science

While oxytocin is released through physical touch and social interactions, the hormone is known to also drive through certain foods that promote relaxation and pleasure.

“If the consumption of specific nutrients, such as amino acids, magnesium, and vitamin B6, can stimulate the release of the love hormone, and promote our overall sense of wellbeing — why then should we not find it in junk food as well?” asks Chantal.

Her new book is a testament to the fact that eating well doesn’t mean sacrificing the good stuff. One of her personal “junk food” favourites? Fettuccine Alfredo.

“It’s creamy, it’s indulgent, and it wraps you up in the same way a hug does,” says Chantal. “The difference is that my version swaps out heavy cream for Greek yoghurt and low-fat cream cheese. This means you trade the excess for the exceptional, in terms of quality nutrients, and gain nothing but good feelings,” she says.

A hug hormone revolution

Chantal Lascaris in her kitchen domain. (Photo: Supplied)

In accordance with the science, Chantal’s wellbeing philosophy is clear: food should nourish not just the body but also the soul. By swapping out unhealthy ingredients for smarter alternatives, she proves that comfort food can still provide the emotional satisfaction we crave — without the crash that follows.

“A big part of what makes junk food so comforting is its ability to take us back to simpler times — childhood treats, family meals, guilty pleasures. As the human species we should want to keep that nostalgia alive, but in a way that truly supports our health,” says Chantal.

Her secret to wholesome junk food lies in using wholesome, nutrient-dense substitutes that don’t just taste good, but also fuel our hug hormones and wellbeing. Here are six of Chantal’s go-to ingredients that make junk food both feel-good and good for you.

Six wholesome junk food ingredients that (still) bring the warm fuzzies

Greek or low-fat yoghurt

Rich in probiotics and protein, Greek yoghurt enhances gut health and stabilises mood, which is linked to increased oxytocin production. The amino acid tryptophan found in dairy supports serotonin synthesis, which indirectly boosts oxytocin levels.

Low-fat smooth cream cheese

This silky substitute brings the same creamy richness as traditional cream cheese but with fewer calories and more protein. It contains vitamin B6, which is essential for neurotransmitter production, including oxytocin. For a hug all round, choose Mini Pizza Bites (recipe below).

Protein powder

Protein powder, especially whey-based, contains essential amino acids that support dopamine and oxytocin release. It helps in muscle recovery and sustains energy, reinforcing a feel-good state.

Oats

Found in several of Chantal’s dessert recipes, oats contain magnesium and fibre, which reduce stress hormones and create a sense of calm. The slow-digesting nature of oats helps maintain steady blood sugar, preventing mood dips.

Spinach

A powerhouse of magnesium and folate, spinach supports oxytocin production while reducing cortisol, the stress hormone. It is the truest “hug” for your body from the inside out.

Cornflakes (as a crunchy coating)

Instead of deep-frying, Chantal uses cornflakes to create a crispy, golden coating. This simple swap retains the crunch factor while reducing unhealthy fats, keeping the brain and body in balance.

Can healthy junk food replace a hug?

“Of course nothing can quite replace the warmth of a real hug,” says Chantal, “but if junk food has the power to evoke feelings of joy, connection, and comfort too, then why shouldn’t we make it as healthy (or huggy) as possible?”

Chantal’s mini pizza bites

Chantal’s mini pizza bites. (Photo: Supplied)

These are perfect for kids, who will also have fun helping to make them. Ideal for a quick snack, as appetisers with drinks or when that pizza craving kicks in. Really quick to make so they’re easy to whip up when unexpected guests arrive.

To keep them healthy, use low-fat mozzarella cheese. I don’t suggest you use the pre-grated options, as they don’t melt as well as fresh mozzarella.

(Makes ±12 mini pizzas per topping)

Margherita pizzas

2 large or 6 mini pita breads

¼ cup tomato paste

¼ cup grated mozzarella

Dried origanum to season

Bacon & feta pizzas

2 large or 6 mini pita breads

¼ cup low-fat cream cheese

¼ cup grated mozzarella

½ cup chopped cooked bacon

½ cup chopped feta

Dried origanum to season

Pesto pizzas

2 large or 6 mini pita breads

2 Tbsp low-fat cream cheese

2 Tbsp tomato paste

¼ cup ready-made pesto

¼ cup grated mozzarella

Salt and pepper to season

Method

Slice open the pitas.

If using large pitas, use a 6cm cookie cutter and cut out 3 pizza bases per half pita to create the mini pizza bases. In a non-stick pan, gently toast the underside of the pizza bases.

For the margherita pizzas, spread ½ teaspoon tomato paste on to each base. Add the mozzarella and sprinkle over the origanum.

For the bacon and feta pizzas, spread ½ tsp cream cheese on to each base. Add approximately 1 teaspoon mozzarella to each base, then scatter over the cooked bacon bits and chopped feta. Sprinkle over the origanum.

For the pesto pizzas, mix together the cream cheese and tomato paste, and spread generously over each pizza base. Add the pesto and scatter over the mozzarella. Season with salt and pepper.

Once all the toppings have been added, place the mini pizzas on to a non-stick baking sheet and place under an oven grill for a minute or two, or until the cheese starts to melt.

Serve once cool enough to handle and garnish as desired. Best eaten immediately. DM

Now available on Amazon and at leading retail outlets, All Sorts of Junk Food Made Healthy is the alternative choice to loveless cravings.